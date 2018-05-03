My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 42 Holdings, 4 Buys

April was a much busier month than March. On the investing front, we are in the middle of earnings season. Earnings season is the quarterly time of year when investors get that inside snapshot as to how each company is operating. So far it has been quite good which in turn is why I've felt compelled to add to existing holdings.

On the personal front, my older son turned 5 and the weather has finally warmed up on the east coast and I've been taking advantage of that.

Last month I wrote that some cash had piled up, well I fixed that little problem. I'm at that tricky point (once again) of having 1% in cash and deposits will come in with my paychecks. In order to make any sizable move that will require selling which I generally shy away from.

For anyone interested in seeing changes in real time, I have my portfolio and dividends tracked on Dividend Derek. I also have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

I've received some questions in the past so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy".

2018 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 7%. By the end of 2018, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $7,950. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

Notes About My Goals

This year I'm a little more aggressive with my desire for good increases. I'm targeting an overall average of 7% (up from 5%). After analyzing my performance I believe I need to demand more from my holdings. My portfolio should be able to deliver consistently strong performance with how long I have until retirement. I think the tax plan will drive more money back to shareholders and isn't being fully priced in yet.

The average dipped to about 8.3% after this round of increases. I'll cover the specific increases a little bit lower.

For my income goal, here's how I roughly calculated it

Starting Income $6,800 7% Organic Dividend Growth $475 Maxing 401k @ 3% $555 Employer Match $120 End of 2017 Income $7,950

I started by rounding my starting income to $6,800. From there I added 7% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was raised for 2018, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,500. I am also assuming that the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

From there I add in dividends purchased with employer match money. Sum all that up and brings me to my goal of $7,950. Currently I'm running about $450 short so I'm not sure I'll be able to accomplish this within the confines of my ruleset.

Lastly, I really don't want to see a dividend cut. The goal sounds rather obvious but there is a lot of legwork that goes into making that come true. As I've found out the past two years, it's not as simple as it may look.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list - obviously a longer streak is preferred.

I prefer companies with a Chowder rule over 8%, obviously higher is better. Telecoms, REITs and utilities can get a pass due to their higher initial starting yield.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income. ETFs are excluded from this. As an example, AT&T (T) is about 6% of my income, so I'm hesitant to add here, even though shares again look attractive.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business. Moats are funny, tech companies have been breaking into many of the spaces typically run by the "old guard".

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. A good metric to look into is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

I own some non-dividend-paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). These are the long tail ideas that may continue to generate significant alpha over time. I want to focus on some of these ideas more so than I am right now, these may become the great dividend ideas of the future.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible). With a longer time frame I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings. These factors would come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be Wells Fargo (WFC) that has management issues and illegal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've been using lately when adding to an existing holding is buying additional shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase in amount gives a quick "at a glance" look into how management thinks the company is operating. This can be confirmation that the investment thesis is indeed working well. Sometimes the reverse can be true too, being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've done this a few times already with MO, SBUX, GLW, PRU, HD and JNJ.

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see their stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article as I give the full list of these companies. I also have upcoming ex-dividend functionality on my site Custom Stock Alerts to help me keep tabs on these increases.

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

None!

The Portfolio

Name Ticker Percent of Portfolio Sector CCC Status S&P Credit Rating Apple AAPL 3.56% Technology Challenger AA+ Abbott Laboratories ABT 2.49% Healthcare Challenger A+ Aflac AFL 2.21% Financials Champion A- Amerprise Financial AMP 2.11% Financials Challenger A Amazon AMZN 2.49% Technology AA- Anthem ANTM 2.87% Healthcare Challenger A Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 0.85% Financials AA Cummins CMI 2.18% Industrials Contender A+ Cisco Systems CSCO 2.24% Technology Challenger AA- CVS Health CVS 2.15% Healthcare Contender BBB Diageo PLC DEO 1.16% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- Walt Disney DIS 3.04% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A Duke Energy Corp DUK 1.22% Utilities Contender A- Facebook FB 0.82% Technology Corning GLW 3.01% Technology Contender BBB+ Google (Alphabet) GOOG 2.42% Technology AA+ Home Depot HD 2.63% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.96% Healthcare Champion AAA JPMorgan Chase JPM 1.34% Financials Challenger A- Medtronic MDT 2.12% Healthcare Champion A Altria MO 3.09% Consumer Staples Champion BBB+ Nike NKE 1.94% Consumer Discretionary Contender AA- Realty Income O 2.31% REIT Contender BBB+ Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 1.18% REIT Contender BBB- Prudential Financial PRU 2.38% Financials Challenger A Public Storage PSA 2.23% REIT Challenger A Starbucks SBUX 3.14% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- Schwab US Dividend Equity SCHD 12.46% ETF Tanger Factory Outlets SKT 1.77% REIT Contender BBB+ S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility SPHD 4.10% ETF STAG Industrial STAG 1.44% REIT Challenger N/R Stanley Black & Decker SWK 0.69% Industrials Champion A AT&T T 2.82% Telecommunications Champion BBB+ T. Rowe Price TROW 1.87% Financials Champion A+ Travelers Companies TRV 1.94% Financials Contender A Under Armour UA 0.30% Consumer Discretionary BB+ United Technologies Corporation UTX 2.17% Industrials Contender A- V.F. Corp VFC 2.77% Consumer Staples Champion A Ventas Inc. VTR 1.42% REIT Challenger BBB+ Verizon VZ 2.24% Telecommunications Contender BBB+ W.P. Carey WPC 1.72% REIT Contender BBB Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.16% Consumer Discretionary Contender NR



Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Buys

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ reported nice quarterly earnings on several fronts. Overall sales were up 12%, 4% on an "apples to apples" basis. For a company as big as JNJ they are still able to move the needle. The company is a diversified company with pharmaceuticals/medical devices/consumer products making up approximately 50%/33%/17% of sales.

Shares still trade at a slight premium to where they have averaged but the valuation is not unreasonable. What's beautiful about this chart is the general "up and to the right" that earnings have grown over time. The multiple that investors are willing to pay at any given time is what meanders (solid black line).

Lastly, management reiterated full year guidance, expecting about $8.10 (using the midpoint) in operating earnings. I added shares at $127.52 which puts shares trading about 16x forward earnings. Quite reasonable in my book for one of the highest quality companies in the market!

I wrote a separate analysis here that dives into these points more thoroughly.

Tanger Factory Outlet

I have to preface that in the midst of writing this article the earnings were released. On the surface they were OK but some concerns were raised about short term leases. I'll let the stock trade where it might and not get bogged down in the weeds just yet. I'll leave my original content intact here.

That said, I doubled down and added another 100 shares at $22.12 during the month. Tanger has been completely in the dumps since it first showed up on my radar. Being a contrarian this is where opportunity can arise.

Part of my rationale for adding more shares was the news that came out during the month. First, management raised the dividend which now sits it about a 6.3% forward yield. Rare for a REIT, management has also been engaging in a share buyback program. It can manage this as the payout ratio is still quite low for a REIT. Fun fact, you can get a quick payout calculation by multiplying the P/E or P/FFO by the current yield (mid 60% payout ratio).

Perhaps timely, Brad Thomas had another strong article covering Tanger over the month.

The FAST Graph tells a story of pure chaos when you look at the stock price action. Perhaps shares got a little ahead of themselves in 2016 but have been on an extensive downtrend since then. I still like Tanger for having quality shopping centers with desirable tenants. My anecdote is that all the women in my life love going outlet shopping. We'll see if I'm right or not!

Alphabet

I'll be the first to admit that I've drunk the Kool-Aid with regards to Alphabet aka Google. I love the products and services they offer and they have been instrumental in my life. As an investment they have been a stellar performer since they IPO'ed. I've only had shares for about two years but they have continued to dominate so many sectors of tech. Also they don't pay a dividend - though I think they may sooner than later. They have just about $100B in net cash on the balance sheet and they continue to add quarter after quarter.

I did not buy them this past month for the possibility of a dividend alone, they reported another strong quarter and they continue to essentially print money. I think at some point the drumbeat for management will get louder and louder, potentially an activist stake looking for either an Apple sized capital return program, an acquisition, or both.

On a valuation basis shares are trading quite reasonably, in fact nearly the same level that some consumer staple companies trading at this past year.

Alphabet doesn't issue guidance which is perfectly fine, I appreciate the long term vision and not hitting artificial quarterly marks especially in the technology space.

Even for a growth company, paying a multiple that equals the earnings growth rate is satisfactory. The "best guess" is calling for about 35% earnings growth with shares trading today around 28x. I like the company here and added more at $1018.

United Technologies

Finally this month I added to United Technologies after a long wait. I first bought shares in the beginning of 2016 so we are a bit over two years later and I've been just chomping at the bit waiting for another reasonable opportunity.

As you can imagine I've been quite happy with the company. Earnings have grown at a fair clip though the multiple did most of the price appreciation legwork over the time.

I like the direction the company is headed, guidance for the full year was just raised to about $7.05 at the midpoint (about 7% earnings growth) with organic sales expected to grow about 5%. Shares today trade at about 16.5x full year estimates which is quite reasonable in this market.

Another positive note is the company is fairly balanced across its business segments (sort of like the JNJ of industrials):

Otis Elevators - $3B revenue

Climate, Controls & Security - $4.3B

Pratt & Whitney - $4.3B

Aerospace Systems - $3.8B

The company is poised to become a Dividend Aristocrat later this year so be on the lookout for it gaining more visibility for investors.

Sales

Nothing this month

Charts and Graphs

Dividends The $433 collected during the month was a little bit lower than the $444 in the first quarter. While you can see the difference some raises have had in the amount growing, the biggest driver was just having Disney being a Q1/Q3 payer and losing that income from the second quarter.

Growth

The jump from the $199 caused me to go back and look at what the differences were from this year to last. It was a combination of adding new holdings, increasing existing holdings (Altria dividends from $57 to $97) and organic dividend growth (Cisco paid me $35 in 2017 and $42 in 2018).

My forward looking projection jumped over 4% in the past month due to all the shares purchased. My "best guess" projection sits at $7,495, lower than the $7,950 I hope to achieve by year end.

My cash pile decreased to about $2,500.

Visualizations

Income by Sector



I receive 1/4 of my income from REITs, with the rest of the sectors having a fair allocation. I think I'm tapped out from adding here for a while now until that trends down a bit. It can be hard to ignore those eye popping yields though!

Sector Allocations



Last month I wrote that I wanted to increase some industrial exposure, specifically calling out UTX. I managed to tick that box. I'd still like to add to my SWK and start a position in 3M. SWK appears to be the better value on the surface right now but I need to dive into both stories a bit more.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

All my dividend-paying companies have at least a 5-year history of raising their dividends.

Dividends By Month

I've been keeping a graph of my monthly dividends by year since I started tracking this process. I like seeing those tall green bars! The bar for April sticks out in a nice way.

Things Coming Up

This month we should see the dividend increase announcements from Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Tanger Factory Outlet and the Travelers Companies. I have some room in my portfolio for everyone but Apple. I'll see what the increases look like before deciding whether I'll add or not. I'm also interested in adding to some of my bigger names; Amazon, Berkshire, Google and possibly Facebook.

That's me quoting myself from last month. I was pretty happy with the dividend hikes and saw fit to add to JNJ and Tanger (we'll see what happens with this one). I also added to Google following more strong earnings. Facebook looks interesting but the scandal wouldn't have shown in the Q1 earnings after happening at the very tail end of the quarter. I'd like to see what Q2 looks like before deciding anything with them.

Many consumer product companies have also been on the skids lately. Pepsi, Kimberly Clark, Clorox, Coca-Cola just to name a few. I haven't decided if and how I'll play this just yet, I could take a basket approach either with cherry picking a few or even an index.

Scanning my list I don't think I'm expecting any dividend increases coming during May. I have a bit of a dividend hike lull into the June / July time-frame.

Conclusion

I had another busy and fruitful month investing. There are many reasons to be happy during this earnings season. Many companies seem to be showing incredible profits and a willingness to share those back with shareholders.

Finally, very early Happy Mother's Day! What are you looking forward to next month?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.