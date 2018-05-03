Marathon's Historic Move Is Great For Andeavor's Investors

The management teams of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) and Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) just made history. On April 30th, news broke that the businesses will be combining into what will become the largest US refiner by capacity and one of the five largest by capacity globally. This maneuver has the potential to generate significant upside potential for investors in both firms, but it's clear the big winner from all of this is Andeavor.

A look at the terms and the outcome

According to the press release issued by Marathon that discusses the transaction, Andeavor is being absorbed by the business in exchange for a mixture of cash and stock. For every share of Andeavor stock investors own, shareholders will be able to receive either 1.87 shares of Marathon or will be able to receive $152.27 per share in cash. However, Marathon made clear the fact that only 15% of the transaction may be conducted in cash, or roughly $3.49 billion worth.

The effective price paid per share for Andeavor represents a gain of 24.4% over the price shares were going for prior to the announcement of the deal. However, following the announcement, shares of Marathon fell 8%. This has capped, as of today, Andeavor's upside to just 14.5%, with all but 1.3% of that upside gobbled up by the 13% move higher the company's stock experienced in response to the news.

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

Assuming the transaction goes through (management expects it to be finalized in the second half of this year), the impact on the industry will be material. As you can see in the image above, the deal brings together two very large players with extensive but mostly geographically distinct businesses. Marathon has a sizable presence on the east coast and the states located nearby, while Andeavor's stronghold is on the west coast and similarly connected states.

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

In all, as the image above illustrates, the combined business will be a massive player in the US with over 3 million barrels per day worth of refining capacity, brought together by 16 refineries. This is larger even than the Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), which has 2.625 million barrels per day worth of capacity. It will also make the firm significantly larger than other big players like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

In the image above, you can see a graphical representation of management's value pitch for the transaction. A large component to Marathon's rationale for the transaction comes down to one word: synergies. Driven in large part by improvements in capital efficiency, as well as economies of scale, the company believes that it can shave $295 million in costs from refining and marketing activities. This is followed by $210 million in the retail space and $195 million in corporate cost-cutting. In all, by the end of the third year following the completion of the transaction, it's believed that annual run-rate synergies will meet or exceed $1 billion. Based on projections by management, aggregate incremental cash over the first five years following the transaction should exceed $5 billion. The projected path of its annual cost reductions to the $1 billion target can be seen in the image below.

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

Another benefit of the deal relates to refining margins and where they are most attractive. Since 2011, margins have been expanding on the west coast. This is similar to the path seen in the Gulf Coast, as is illustrated below, but on the east coast the picture has been worsening. Margins have almost consistently declined on the east coast. This is important to keep in mind because four of Marathon's six refineries have the east coast as the closest major body of water (besides the Great Lakes). By buying Andeavor, Marathon will now control four refineries that are close to the Pacific Ocean.

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

This deal favors Andeavor

Beyond any doubt, I believe that this transaction works out particularly well for shareholders in Andeavor. Not only do investors in the firm benefit from the initial spike in share price (and the subsequent conversion of their ownership into the parent company at that higher price), but they are also receiving a piece of the combined entity that is disproportionate to the cash generated by Andeavor.

You see in 2017 Marathon generated $6.61 billion in operating cash flow. By comparison, Andeavor's cash flow was just $1.63 billion. Collectively, this brings us to cash flow for the combined firm, without factoring in synergies, of $8.24 billion. As part of this move, shareholders of Andeavor are walking away with 34% of the combined business (plus any cash they might receive from the transaction), but their business is responsible for just 19.8% of the consolidated cash flow. Meanwhile, Marathon is contributing 80.2% of the cash flow of the combined firm and receiving 66% ownership over the new company.

If synergies are large enough, this can be balanced out, but this isn't the case for Marathon. Even if you assume the full $1 billion projected and ignore the impact that taxes might ultimately have, Marathon's operating cash flow from the combined entity would have been, using 2017's figures, $6.10 billion. Of course, as with most companies in the energy space that deal in midstream and/or retail services, both Marathon and Andeavor are more challenging to assess than that.

Taken from Marathon Petroleum

As the image above shows, investors in both firms will receive, as part of this transaction, a stake in the opposite firms' MLPs. Currently, following a dropdown of assets earlier this year in exchange for $4.1 billion in cash and shares worth a further $14.1 billion, Marathon owns 100% of the non-economic general partnership interest in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), as well as 61% of its limited partnership interests. Andeavor meanwhile owns 100% of the general partnership interests and 59% of the limited partnership interests of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX). Not only this, but also a series of acquisitions, such as Andeavor's purchase of Rangeland Energy II, LLC, and the west coast asphalt business of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), both earlier this year, as well as its own purchase of Western Refining Logistics last year, creates a lot of uncertainty regarding cash flow potential.

One benefit that Marathon's investors could see relates to synergies Andeavor anticipates as a result of its purchase of Western Refining Logistics last year. The move, which was done at an enterprise value of $1.7 billion, is expected to generate between $350 million and $425 million in synergies. Even if the highest amount listed were to materialize, and even if it were done on a pre-tax basis, though, it would be a stretch for Marathon's investors to walk away with the better side of the transaction.

Takeaway

Due to the number and types of transactions, accompanied by a lack of quality guidance related to the impact of said transactions, it's impossible at this point to know the full outcome of the merger between Marathon and Andeavor. That said, investors in Marathon would have to stretch to potentially see a fair or attractive outcome on a cash flow basis. Andeavor meanwhile has lower risk because even with conservative assumptions, it appears that investors are walking away with the better side of the deal. This doesn't mean, however, that Marathon is making a bad move. Though the company appears to be paying up for Andeavor, the exposure to the west coast and areas close to it should not be understated in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In response to Andeavor Logistics falling on the news, I bought a small stake in the business. This will likely be a short-term holding of mine.