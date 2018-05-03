Lucky Seven: An Introduction To My Top Biotechnology Picks

The chosen seven and a bench (or sideline, so to speak) may change frequently. Changes will be discussed on a recurring basis.

The list of the lucky seven is organized in such a manner that it is mindful of individual risk tolerance and avoids overwhelming readers with too many choices.

Introduction

I am a Registered Nurse, currently advancing my education at Purdue University. I work on an intermediate care unit in a hospital where I am responsible for the care and lives of folks who come to me with a myriad of medical conditions. I hope to soon become a nursing professor.

I am relatively new to investing. It is another job for me, as I spend the majority of my free time researching and writing. I believe the experiences I encounter as a nurse provide a unique insight into biotechnology that isn't at all available to investing sites like Seeking Alpha. I see, first hand, how medicine can impact lives and also where it is lacking. I am very keen on performing extensive research on biotech prospects, focusing on new treatment modalities that appear to provide significant benefits to patients - many of whom I see on a daily basis. I enjoy writing and translating medical jargon into common sense.

Feel free to message me for anything, and thanks for joining me on this investing journey.

Now, onto the meat:

The Lucky Seven

The lucky seven is proposed in a way as to reflect:

Risk tolerance - Each one of us has a different risk tolerance. Many of us do not like to invest in small- or micro-caps because the risk is too high. On the flip side, some people love investing in these stocks because the reward can be high as well. But what makes a biotechnology investment risky? For these purposes, it will be (but not limited to) the (1) market capitalization (e.g., companies with market caps in excess of $2 billion are generally less risky than those with market caps less than $200 million), (2) pipeline progression (e.g., companies with little data and phase 1 compounds are generally more risky than companies with extensive data and phase 3 compounds), (3) pipeline diversification (e.g., companies developing a few drugs are generally less risky than companies with one drug), and (4) revenue (companies with meaningful, consistent revenue are generally less risky than companies with no revenue). This list is organized in a way as to easily reflect risk. Picks 1 and 7 are the most risky; picks 2 and 6 are risky but less so than 1 and 7; picks 3 and 5 are the next least risky; and pick 4 is the least risky. In summary, the further from the middle, the more risky it is.

- Each one of us has a different risk tolerance. Many of us do not like to invest in small- or micro-caps because the risk is too high. On the flip side, some people love investing in these stocks because the reward can be high as well. But what makes a biotechnology investment risky? For these purposes, it will be (but not limited to) the (1) market capitalization (e.g., companies with market caps in excess of $2 billion are generally less risky than those with market caps less than $200 million), (2) pipeline progression (e.g., companies with little data and phase 1 compounds are generally more risky than companies with extensive data and phase 3 compounds), (3) pipeline diversification (e.g., companies developing a few drugs are generally less risky than companies with one drug), and (4) revenue (companies with meaningful, consistent revenue are generally less risky than companies with no revenue). This list is organized in a way as to easily reflect risk. Picks 1 and 7 are the most risky; picks 2 and 6 are risky but less so than 1 and 7; picks 3 and 5 are the next least risky; and pick 4 is the least risky. In summary, the further from the middle, the more risky it is. Top picks - Investors can, understandably, feel overwhelmed and confused when presented with many different ideas all at once (even a list limited to seven picks). This list is organized in a way as to easily reflect my top picks (which will be 1, 2, and 3), which I believe to have great near- and long-term potential. (Note: Just because I list Viking as #1, for example, doesn't mean it's my top pick. It just means it's amongst my top 3 picks.)

Below, I will list the Lucky Seven and provide a short summary of their investment theses. Coverage (buys) on all tickers are initiated as of today. We will follow each performance for quality assurance.

1. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking was one of 2017's biotechnology darlings, and I don't suspect 2018 will be any different. The recent market pullback (IBB) and slight delay in phase 2 data for the company's NASH candidate have created an opportunistic price entry.

Its most-prized asset, VK2809 - a thyroid receptor agonist for hypercholesterolemia - is posed to make waves in the much-contended and lucrative NASH field with phase 2 data expected in a few months. The primary endpoint is very likely to be met given what we know of the drugs. Safety is key here. But Viking's VK2809 is liver-specific and should avoid any systemic toxicity, as discussed in a previous article of mine. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has a thyroid receptor agonist of its own, which has yielded promising phase 2 data. Additional data this spring may boost appreciation in Viking.

2. Omeros Corp. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros is still, for the most part, a speculative biotechnology company. Recently, short-sellers have placed a ridiculous amount of attention on the drama surrounding the company's marketed product, Omidria. It seems like they were just taking advantage of Omeros's marked volatility. It worked. As a result, the share price suffered mightily.

Revenue or no revenue from Omidria, it makes little difference. OMS721 now has two Breakthrough Therapy Designations (BTD) under its belt and is destined to become a blockbuster drug. This is not priced in its valuation yet. I often mention biotechnology investing is, most importantly, about timing. At this moment, I think the time is right for Omeros.

3. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

The up-and-coming fourth cancer modality (Tumor Treating Fields) is becoming increasingly validated and profitable. Approved already in one of the toughest cancers to treat, glioblastoma, TTFields has yielded great data for Mesothelioma. In addition, several other types of cancers have shown convincing interim/pre-clinical data. Compared to Viking and Global Blood, the risk is much less given at least one approved indication and significant quarterly revenue. However, over the long haul, I believe NovoCure can continue to significantly profit investors.

4. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis has gone from being a large question mark to a cancer-treating powerhouse in the span of a couple of years. Its primary cancer drug, cabozantinib, is ramping up quarterly revenues. It is also beginning to be marketed and is continuing clinical development for several other indications. Because investors were disappointed by Q4 revenues (which were a bit stagnant and only lower because of decreased royalties) and market weakness, Exelixis share price is much more attractive. This is the least risky position, but is still primed for growth. Investors would benefit both from continued success from the company itself or prospects of a buyout.

5. Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma seems to have everything you could want in a speculative biotechnology company: a diverse pipeline, prudent management, solid data, high cash reserve/low debt, partnerships with well-known companies, institutional confidence, and price action that has rewarded investors for two years now. Trading sub-$14 at the moment, Array exceeded $18 just weeks ago, before succumbing to the overall biotech sector. I suspect it won't take long to get back there and beyond.

6. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Breakthrough Therapy Designation drug voxelotor for treatment of sickle cell disease (the first drug to receive BTD for SCD) could be a blockbuster. The data, thus far, has been great, and it is demonstrated to be safe. Global Blood is well-funded, and the FDA had already peeked at Phase 3 data when it awarded BTD.

Three things have contributed to a 30% drop from BTD-boosted highs, creating an opportunistic entry point for savvy investors.

7. Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic programs probiotics to treat diseases. It is an earlier-stage company, so the risk is there. Altogether, innovative biotechnology, collaborations with large pharma, insider/institutional buying, high cash reserve, and low valuation bode well for significant share price appreciation going forward. Shares have gone up in excess of 30% since March, and one of its candidates was recently granted Fast Track Designation for two different orphan diseases. I believe the appreciation is certainly warranted, but additional gains may be limited going forward in the near term. However, the company and pipeline are too promising to not include in the Lucky Seven. Please read my most recent article on Synlogic for more details.

The Bench

a. Conatus (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus is developing Emricasan for the treatment of NASH and related disorders. It is partnered with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), undergoing three phase 2 trials. Given its low valuation and data thus far, I believe there is a good opportunity Emricasan will find its way to the market. Conatus is on the bench because I see this investment more as a run-up one (something you would invest in anticipation of data). This concept worked well the first go-around for time-conscious and prudent investors.

b. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Only if Marinus is successful in a postpartum depression trial, an extremely unmet medical need, buy it immediately. Whether or not Marinus's candidate is deemed "successful" will likely be judged in light of Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE). However, this isn't something I would invest in before phase two data (early-phase psychiatric medications are very tricky/hard to predict). But I'm watching it closely.

c. Aurinia Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia is sitting on convincing phase 2 data for a potential blockbuster drug. Company management is experienced with prior pharmacological development success in the indication. The stock is also reasonable valued. However, phase 3 data for the treatment of lupus nephritis is still far away. This will be on the bench for now, but may make its way to the Lucky Seven once anticipation builds/share price begins to appreciate. Or whenever we find out Robert Duggan is increasing his stake (like he did in Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)).

d. Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

A classic "broken" IPO, Immune Design is trading near all-time lows despite an advancing immuno-oncology pipeline. Its data is solid. The company has a high cash reserve. A fumbled offering late last year (met with significant insider buying), coupled with trial delays, sent the share price tumbling. All in all, I believe this is an intriguing risk/reward option. I will need to see some convincing technical turnaround signs before including it, though.

e. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ingrezza is in the early stages of becoming a blockbuster drug for treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's pipeline is diversified, yet focused. Management is open and honest with investors. I believe elagolix (for treatment associated with endometriosis and uterine fibroids), in particular, will be very successful for both Neurocrine and its partner, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Compared to others here, the upside is likely limited, as it is already somewhat reasonably priced. Because of this, it is on the bench for now.

In Summary

All of these tickers come with risk. I encourage you to do your own research and decide what picks, if any, are appropriate for you. I only hope that this series will be helpful, informative, and provide a great place to discuss any and all ideas. I welcome followers and followers-to-be to join in a community where we all mutually benefit from throwing in our two cents.

Author's note: For further insight into biotechnology stocks, please follow Biotech RN.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. One must consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, research, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VKTX, GBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.