Enterprise Products' Marine Terminal Division Posts Solid Quarter

This piece will look at some of the operational highlights of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s (EPD) latest earnings report. There is a lot of value in locating where a midstream firm is performing well and where it is performing poorly. Midstream firms don't simply generate revenue because they have pipe in the ground or storage facilities, midstream firms generate revenue because they offer a valuable service the industry needs. When that paradigm changes, volumes suffer which leads to weaker financial performance. Let's see how Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s marine terminal division performed last quarter as this division is key to preserving its now well protected ~6.4% yield.

Oil loadings up, petrochemical loadings down

In a past article on Enterprise Products Partners L.P., I mentioned how there was a good chance the sharp increases in the handled volumes at its wholly-owned Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal in 2017 were due to rising loading/offloading crude volumes, as most of the growth in LPG (propane and butane) loadings occurred during the 2015 to 2016 period. The EHT is located along the Houston Ship Channel, which is the beginning location of many hydrocarbon-related exports out of America.

When I refer to marine terminal volumes, that includes both loading (loading raw and refined products onto ships for export) and offloading (unloading raw and refined products for import) volumes. Investors should note that marine loading volumes are the big story here as management clearly stated:

"The name of the game for U.S. production is exports, exports, exports, exports, of crude oil, natural gas, ethane, LPG, petrochemicals and refined products."

The trend of rising volumes of oil loadings carried on into 2018, with Enterprise's crude oil marine terminal volumes rising to 634,000 bpd in Q1. That is up 159,000 bpd versus Q1 2017 levels, and that growth was entirely due to the 181,000 bpd increase in crude loadings at the EHT. Management noted those additional volumes drove an $8 million increase in the gross operating margin at the EHT asset.

However, that upside was offset by the 68,000 bpd year-over-year drop in LPG and propylene loadings at the Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal, which reduced the asset's gross operating margin by $11 million. It appears that for now the issue has gone unaddressed, as it wasn't directly mentioned during Enterprise Products' conference call and no reason was given in its press release. It is possible that the drop was due to the need to make room for oil volumes (which begs the question why oil over NGLs/petrochemicals?), or could be a seasonal issue, but this issue should be monitored going forward.

Ethane exports out of its wholly-owned Morgan's Point marine terminal (also situated along the Houston Ship Channel) rose by 75,000 bpd year-over-year. This growth more than offset the lower EHT loadings, enabling Enterprise to grow its company-wide NGLs marine terminal volumes by 6,000 bpd y-o-y. Due to the drop off in EHT's propylene loadings, the midstream firm's petrochemical & refined product volumes fell by 29,000 bpd year-over-year. Rising ethane exports out of Morgan's Point added $12 million to Enterprise Products' gross operating margin.

Putting this all together, the key takeaway is that company-wide marine terminal volumes across these three areas rose by 136,000 bpd in Q1 2018 versus Q1 2017 levels. This helped drive stronger operational performance at other parts of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s asset base as well, and investors should note the real uplift in its gross operating margin is much larger than the figures given by management (due to the revenue creating opportunities these exports created that otherwise wouldn't have been available to Enterprise).

Growth on the horizon

On the issue of future growth opportunities and marine terminal volumes, management noted (emphasis added):

"Industry expansions of this magnitude in the U.S. don't come without opportunities for Enterprise [referring to the ongoing petrochemical boom along the Gulf Coast]. Enterprise has the premier supply position in the industry to meet this growing feedstock demand and we're moving program into providing midstream type services for both domestic and global petrochemicals. For refined products in late 2018 we expect to complete new infrastructure consisting of pipelines, storage and dock upgrades which will significantly increase our refined products export capabilities at Beaumont as demand for U.S. refined products continue to grow especially in Latin America."

Back in 2014, Enterprise Products reactivated a marine terminal in Beaumont, TX, which is where management intends on making the incremental investments mentioned above. When it was reactivated, the terminal had a dock capable of handling Panamax-sized tankers along with 12 million barrels of storage capacity and loading infrastructure to support US energy exports.

This isn't the only source of growth on the horizon. Enterprise Products just purchased a 65-acre commercial lot located next to the EHT, which came with two existing docks and infrastructure to support the firm's expansion plans. Management expects to add two deepwater docks to the new acreage that can handle Suezmax-sized tankers.

Farther out, Enterprise continues to march forward with its plan to build an ethylene export terminal along the Gulf Coast with Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS). The 50/50 joint venture will enable the export of up to 1 million tons of ethylene, a key petrochemical in the plastics production business. 30,000 tons of storage capacity and refrigeration infrastructure is also being constructed to support loading & export-related operations. Enterprise expects the facility will be placed into service by the first quarter of 2020, but I would note it will probably take until 2021 before the venture is operating at full capacity.

Final thoughts

US energy and petrochemical exports are going to be one of the big growth drivers at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The drop in NGLs and petrochemical loading volumes at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s EHT asset is concerning, but it appears those volumes were made up through increased oil exports. Overall, a solid quarter for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s marine terminal division, which played a key role in pushing its distribution coverage ratio up to 1.50x (on a cash basis, it doesn't include the $177 million paid out in equity). Thanks for reading.

