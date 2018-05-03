The Greenback Turns Back Green

The US Dollar has finally recovered and recently made a new 2018 high of 92.83.

The US dollar (UUP) has reversed all of the early 2018 losses to trade back positive for the year.

charts by Tradingview

This move has piled a lot of pressure on dollar shorts; every short position from mid-January is now underwater.

And there are a lot of them. According to BofAML, short positioning is near a seven-year high. The dollar downtrend throughout 2017 was such a one-way affair it invited traders to keep selling as further declines looked a sure thing. Bears would have felt confident and complacent right up until the end of April when an apparently bearish consolidation pattern broke the wrong way.

Complacency soon turned to panic as dollar bears soon realized their shorts weren't such a sure thing after all. The natural thing is to look for reasons for the move. What had changed?

Reasons to Squeeze

The break from the early 2018 range came just before the April 26th ECB meeting. Yet with the ECB essentially saying nothing at all on policy, you can't say it was a major catalyst. Sure, it now seems the ECB are trying to buy time and monetary policy divergence is back in focus, but this is nothing new. Eurozone data has noticeably softened this year while US data has swung the other way and strengthened. ING reported recently,

At last week’s ECB meeting, Mario Draghi pointed to temporary factors like the weather and strikes to partly explain the weakness in recent economic data. He mentioned earlier that the largest trade war impact on the Eurozone economy could come through the confidence channel.1Q data suggests that some of the weaker confidence has translated to lower growth for now. Even though early survey data for 2Q has stabilized, there is not much that indicates a bounce back.

Contrast this with the Fed's minutes from March.

The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months. The Committee expects that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labor market conditions will remain strong.

When one central bank is trying to find explanations for weakness and the other is highlighting strength, policy divergence is understandable. The UK is also seeing a dip in inflation and what looked like a near-certain rate hike in May is now anything but.

Yields Matter

Another factor in recent dollar strength comes from the apparent re-calibration with yields. It's quite amusing how the divergence with rate differentials had analysts scratching their heads for most of last year as the dollar fell despite rising rates, and just when they thought they'd found an explanation (twin deficits), rate differentials start to matter again and the dollar has started to rise alongside rates.

But what caused this change? Did US rates hit a magic number where the dollar suddenly became more appealing?

Perhaps, but I track it back to the raft of Fed speakers in the week of April 16th. The hot topic that week was the flattening of the yield curve, reported here by ING,

San Francisco Fed President (from June NY Fed president) John Williams admits that an inverted yield curve has in the past been a “powerful signal of recessions”, but he doesn’t “see the signs yet of an inverted yield curve”. He believes that there is more of an inflation threat than Bullard, which will mean longer dated bond yields will move higher, but that the curve will continue to flatten – “it’s totally normal” in his view. Fed Governor Quarles agreed yesterday, saying “I’m not viewing the current flattening of the yield curve as a particular signal towards pending recession”. Like Williams, he believes the longer end of the bond market is lagging behind and will respond.

Well, the longer end did respond, and pretty much right away with a sharp rally in the 10-year, which steepened the yield curve. Not by much, but enough to break its immediate downtrend.

That break-out just happened to be when the dollar rally accelerated and 10-year yields seemed to matter once more.

There's not much historical evidence if a flattening or steepening yield curve is better for the dollar as there are so many other considerations. But its fair to say the recent rally in the 10-year has had a positive effect.

What Now?

My February 5th article warned of a reversal from around 88 and proposed the path below based on a repeating (but smaller) technical pattern.

What's interesting is the reversal pattern unfolding now is very similar to the one proposed but much smaller than expected.

Note I'm looking at structure, not scale. This comparison is helpful as it maps a fairly clear path up to 94 and then back down if the pattern continues to repeat.

Conclusions

The US dollar has surprised many by rallying to make new yearly highs. There are multiple reasons behind the rally, with central bank policy divergence and the Fed's comments on the yield curve particularly influential. Based on previous reversal patterns in the dollar the rally should pause but continue generally higher to the 94 area before fading again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.