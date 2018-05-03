Audentes Therapeutics Upcoming Catalysts

A little known gene therapy company is quietly making waves under the radar, but this could rapidly change in a dynamic and evolving industry. Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) is progressing a pipeline to fight serious and life threatening genetic diseases, which currently have no approved treatments. The company is taking an approach similar to that of AveXis (AVXS), by focusing their lead program on a rare monogenic life threatening disease affecting children at birth called X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy. While still incredibly early, the company has released encouraging initial data showing the possibility of a meaningful treatment for this otherwise untreatable disease.

X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy

X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy is caused by single mutation in the MTM1 gene, which encodes the protein myotubularin. This protein plays a critical role in the development and function of skeletal muscles. The disease is characterized by extreme muscle weakness and the majority of patients require chronic mechanical ventilation at birth. The disease has an approximate 50% mortality rate by the age of 18 months and those that do survive are severely limited by their respiratory and muscular function. Audentes is attacking this disease through gene therapy, by injecting adeno-associated virus vector (AAV8) which contains a functional copy of the MTM1 gene.

A Phase 1/2 trial started in late 2017 by treating 3 children with the smallest AAV8 dose of 1x10^14 vg/kg. Prior to treatment, these children had very limited neuromuscular function and severely diminished respiratory function, requiring more than 12 hours of daily invasive ventilation or BiPAP per day. In one case, the third patient treated required 24 hours of invasive ventilation per day. The data released by Audentes in early January showed remarkable improvements in muscular function and respiratory function. These children showed improvements in truck and limb strength and activity, improvements in the ability to swallow and cough, increased vocalization, and the patient with 12 weeks after treatment began to eat orally. In a very short period of time, these children showed a very significant improvement in respiratory function. Patient 1 and 2, who were at 12 and 4 weeks after treatment, respectively, were beginning the first steps to wean off mechanical ventilation. Both of these patients were near respiratory levels of normal healthy children.

These remarkable improvements cannot be overstated. X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy has no approved treatment, making patients and families reduced to accepting supportive measures to help accommodate the illness. The initial treatment also showed efficacy at the lowest dose planned for the trial. This is important because when treating an already fragile and compromised patient population, you don’t want to overburden the immune system with high systemic doses. This low dose saw no tolerability issues thus far. Based on the marked improvement, the company decided to enroll an additional 3 patients at this lowest dose.

The company has already treated the 3 additional patients and expect to release this data along with up to 24 week data for the first 4 patients (control patient included) on May 16 at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. This will be a significant event for the company as to see whether the initial patients saw continued improvements that allowed them to continue weaning off mechanical ventilation and if the improvements in neuromuscular function were sustained.

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Audentes’ second gene therapy program targets a rare genetic disease called Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. This is a monogenic disease where mutations in the gene encoding the UGT1A1 enzyme, cause the body to be unable to excrete bilirubin. Anyone with an infant knows, that within the first few weeks of life the baby’s bilirubin levels are tracked to ensure the body is properly excreting the bilirubin. Infants who cannot reduce these levels in a timely manner are put under UV lights until the levels return to normal. This is a fairly normal situation and infants are generally able to resolve this situation by themselves once they are on a normal feeding pattern and have regular exposure to sunlight. In children with Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, the body lacks the enzyme needed to excrete the bilirubin, which leads to severely high levels of unconjugated bilirubin that can cross the blood brain barrier and result in irreversible neurological damage and death. Currently, the only treatment is daily phototherapy where the child must stay under UV lights for 10 to 12 hours per day. Eventually this phototherapy treatments loses its effectiveness and a liver transplant may be required for survival.

Audentes is again using the AAV8 vector with a functional copy of the UGT1A1 gene. This gene therapy has shown effectiveness is preclinical studies and the company began treating patients at the start of this year. The company is planning to release its initial efficacy and safety profile on May 17 at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. This will be a huge event for Audentes as investors and patients alike will be able to view the progress the company is making in treating these rare genetic diseases, which have no acceptable treatment. Management seems optimistic, stating in the 4Q17 earnings call:

While we are still early in the study, I’m pleased to tell you that we are encouraged by the progress of the first patient dosed, including the fact that we have not observed any safety signals thus far, since treatment nearly a month ago.

AAV Manufacturing

Gene therapy is rapidly progressing, but the manufacturing component is severely lagging. The industry is beginning to experience bottle necks in AAV manufacturing and the industry as a whole is far from ready for commercial launches. Many companies have been relying on 3 rd party manufactures for AAV components during clinical trials. The problem becomes when these companies begin preparing for commercial launch whether their 3 rd party producers will have the additional capacity to support such an operation or if the company itself has invested the tens of millions of dollars needed to not only build out manufacturing capabilities, but also invested in the personnel with the expertise to launch a full scale lab. If a company transitions to their own AAV production toward the end of clinical trials, then the question becomes whether the company has sufficiently demonstrated their vector is indistinguishable from the prior used manufacturer’s product. This could lead to additional add-on trials needed to secure final FDA approval. Case and point is Biomarin (BMRN). Biomarin invested tens of millions of dollars building out the largest gene manufacturing facility in the world just in time to produce material for its large Phase 3 trial in hemophilia. Many companies are unwilling to invest this type of money until they have enough confidence their therapy will lead to FDA approval.

Luckily, Audentes is a step ahead of many competitors and decided to build out its own AAV manufacturing capabilities years ago. It was an aggressive move by the CEO and was done at a time when the company was far from any sort of clinical approval, but has given the company the added benefit of control over timelines, rapid addition of new programs, in-house quality control, and the ability to seamlessly progress from IND studies to commercial launch. Audentes expects their current manufacturing facilities will support commercial production for all 4 product candidates.

Cash Burn

Audentes has strategically raised cash. The company most recently raised capital back in January 2018 after reporting positive initial data from their X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy study. The stock offering and subsequent follow-on raised $217.2 million in net proceeds, which added to their existing cash balance of $133.6 million as of 12/31/17. This gives the company a cash balance around $350 million. As clinical trials ramp up, spending will increase to a quarterly run rate around $25-$30 million. The company projects their current cash balance should fund operations until late 2020. This gives the company plenty of time to progress all 4 programs and allow the company to again take strategic opportunities to raise funds in the future.

Take Away

In much the same way that AveXis rose to prominence in the gene therapy field with encouraging results in one of the most devastating genetic diseases (spinal muscle atrophy) with little to no approved therapies, Audentes is following a similar path. The company will report an expanded data set for X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy as well as Crigler-Najjar Syndrome in mid-May. Children with these genetic diseases have no credible treatment options, so signs of efficacy in these early clinical trials are of the upmost importance. By late 2018, Audentes will have 4 programs in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, Pompe Disease, and CASQ2-related Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia. This is a remarkable achievement for a company the size of Audentes and investors should begin to take notice.

At this stage Audentes is still a speculative investment based on its limited available data. The presentations in mid-May at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy could help change that narrative if the company can show prolonged improvements in their patients. Audentes is helping change the way diseases are being treated and has the potential to provide relief to children and families suffering from theses genetic diseases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.