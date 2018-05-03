Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Talks Between U.S. And China Fire Up

Economy

Global markets might be waiting to take their cues from the tone coming out of the trade talks in Beijing. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China finished the day up 0.65% , while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.44% . The Nikkei in Japan edged down 0.16% and South Korea's Kospi index declined 0.73% . It's a quiet session at midday in Europe, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.23% . The dollar is trading softer against a basket of currencies. S&P 500 futures are up 0.22% heading into the Thursday trading session.

China isn't the only area of focus this week for U.S. trade representatives as the Trump administration seeks to achieve a NAFTA draft agreement by the middle part of May. Height Capital Markets expects that the Trump team values a pre-midterm election win high enough to push through on some automobile industry agreements, even if the terms don't tick every box. A NAFTA deal in any form is expected to be highly contested on Capitol Hill, adding to the pressure to start the debate process as early as possible. Although the Trump administration can trigger a NAFTA withdrawal through the Article 2205 mechanism, it still needs a vote by Congress to actually pull out of the deal on a permanent basis.

First-quarter demand for gold is the lowest it's been since 2008, according to a report from the World Gold Council. Total gold investment demand fell 7% to 973 metric tons, and demand for both physical gold and gold-backed ETFs is down, with ETF inflows taking a 66% hit. A strengthening yuan trimmed demand from China, the world's biggest bar and coin market.

Europe core consumer prices fell unexpectedly 0.7% in April compared to a year ago, according to Eurostat. Analysts expected a CPI mark of +0.9% for the month. Core consumer prices were up 1.0% in March. "The data affirms the narrative of Europe's soft patch, and bund futures are rising as a result," reports Bloomberg.

FOMC wrap: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady after its two-day policy meeting and said it will monitor inflation. The policy-making committee used the word "symmetric" twice in relation to its inflation target, in a potential cue to bond traders that a small overshoot past the 2% inflation target will be tolerated. The Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook are roughly balanced. "The FOMC statement reinforced market expectation for another 25 basis points rate rise in its June meeting," said JPMorgan chief market strategist Tai Hui.

The U.S. trade gap for goods and services is expected to improve dramatically to a $49.9B deficit in March when the Commerce Department releases the monthly update this morning. The trade deficit rose to a nine-year high $57.6B deficit in February to mark the sixth straight month of a higher deficit, the longest streak since 2000. Expect politicians to focus on the new trade gap tallies with China and Mexico in particular. In February, the gap with China stood at $34.7B and the gap with Mexico was at $6.6B.