Pfizer: Buy This Dip?

Further earnings gains can come from serious cost-cutting, thus PFE may be a reasonable stock for investors looking for a "bond equivalent" (such as myself).

Its future may be saved by more partnering as it did with Eliquis and is doing more of with smaller companies.

Background - Is the anticipated move over already?

Last August, with Pfizer (PFE) near $33, I wrote a piece expressing why shares of this ponderous company were beginning to look better. The title and summary bullet points were:

Pfizer: Why The Stock May Get Interesting Again PFE had a boring second quarter, which is good in that special items were largely absent.

The company's core earning power is coming into view.

... there are a growing number of positives.

... the stock may begin to provide some alpha in the years ahead.

With that perspective, I've been following PFE, and thinking that its run all the way above $39 in Q1 was probably due to the points made above, given that it was performing well relative to the sector.

However, this run-up occurred despite:

The continuing problems with the large Hospira (NYSE:HSP) deal (it's amazing PFE didn't know about these problems timely);

the lack of payoff so far from the Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN) deal;

the minimal Eucrisa sales stemming from the Anacor (NASDAQ:ANAC) deal;

the Complete Response Letter from the FDA on the Herceptin biosimilar; and

failure to establish Lyrica CR as a brand earlier, which could have limited the impact of loss of exclusivity of Lyrica (twice daily dose) at year-end.

PFE disappointed, though, in Q1, missing adjusted sales as discussed in the next section. And it commented that it does not see value in another large acquisition, or even a larger one than it has done the past few years. I like its new strategy. It's holding on to and growing its consumer product division and has decided not to split up. In other words, it actually knows where it's going, which has not been the case for several years. Would it relocate to Ireland by a giant Allergan (AGN) deal? Would it split up, and so on. Stability will now allow it to focus on moving toward operational excellence, which it has not shown in a sustained manner this century. This will not be easy, and I'm basically neutral on PFE. The article explains my point of view, first with the negatives, then what I see as PFE's best paradigm for growth with an optimal risk:reward ratio.

Q1: sales decline in real terms

Just a word on PFE's way of showing investors its results. What it calls its press release is a PowerPoint presentation. The Q1 press release is a dense 34-page document with a table of contents; I review every earnings report whether I write an article or not. What PFE calls its presentation is a slide show, but it is concise, focused, and a better way to get a quick-and-dirty look at the story (which does not change all that much from year to year except for deals). I have used both documents, plus the Seeking Alpha transcript, in preparing this article.

In Q1, PFE showed a minimal sales gain of 1% to $12.9 B, but adjusted for currency changes, sales were down 2% yoy. Even that overstates things, because last year, PFE had the benefit of some Hospira sales for about half of Q1. The combination of Viagra finally going generic at year-end, worsening Enbrel sales in the EU, seasonal Q1 prescription weakness (due to deductibles), and the industry-wide inventory reductions explained the drop. Analysts also expected more from some growth products such as Ibrance.

GAAP EPS was $0.59, up from $0.51 yoy, largely due to a sharp 7.3 point drop in the tax rate. Earnings also gained due to an unrealized increase in equities PFE owns, reflecting a new accounting standard. PFE guided up from Q1 to higher tax rates for the year as a whole.

R&D spending was $1.74 B in Q1. That equals 13.5% of revenues, which is a bit low for Big Pharma peers. I estimate that Big Biotech Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), for comparison, spends about 22% of its biotech revenues on biotech R&D. The lower the R&D spending per dollar of revenues, the lower the quality of earnings.

There was surprise growth of the very aged, long-generic drugs Lipitor and Norvasc ex-US, probably China (See slide 29 of the earnings report, Legacy Established Products for details). I don't give growth in this region the same P/E as growth from dynamic young products in the US.

Just as a guess, I'm thinking about $2.10 for GAAP EPS for this year and next, but the conclusion of the article focuses more on dividends than EPS. Of course, what really matters are earnings over time, not just 2018-9. However, PFE's pitch lately has been that sales and earnings will accelerate from 2020-25 due to very few patent expirations. Now that Q1 has come in weak on sales, I have taken a fresh look at matters and like that story less than I used to. This is discussed next.

Why PFE may not grow sales for years to come

PFE has been promoting two ideas that:

it is facing a relatively golden period of few losses of exclusivity (LOEs) after Lyrica goes generic, from about 2020 to about 2025; and

it has a great pipeline.

In this section, the focus will be on sales; the pipeline is discussed next.

You can see the patent expiration list on slides 14-15 of the 10-K.

So, PFE is at $13 B in quarterly sales, virtually all drug sales; the consumer products division is small.

Beginning with the Lyrica story, I'll take generic challenges one by one. Global sales were $1.13 B in Q1, almost 9% of total sales. Of these sales, $0.91 B were from the US. I expect almost all of that, or about $3.6 B, to be lost by Q1 next year. In addition, ex-US sales of Lyrica declined yoy, and the patent is lost in Japan in 2022. So I expect about $4 B of Lyrica sales to vanish by 2022; the great majority of that by Q1 next year (There is a Lyrica CR, but I think that insurers will likely put generic Lyrica as a Tier 1 drug and put Lyrica CR as Tier 3 at best).

Next, Chantix. This is annualizing at $1 B, mostly in the US, where it goes generic in 2020, followed soon by LOE in the EU and Japan. So we're up to $5 B in lost sales by, say, 2021.

Sutent is another drug annualizing at $1 B, mostly ex-US. But it suffers LOE in the EU in 2021. So we're up to close to $6 B in LOE value by the end of 2021.

Next, Ibrance, a cancer drug. This is a major product, and it appears it will go generic in January 2023. Ibrance sales grew 35% WW in Q1 to $0.93 B. Given its growth rate, that's at least $4 B at risk just from sales this year, but they may (probably will) be much higher in 2022. Then, the US, EU and Japan all show LOE in 2023. So now we are up above $10 B by 2023 in probably lost sales. If 2023 is indeed the year Ibrance falls, then a typical date that the Street really begins focusing on a patent cliff is about 4 years ahead of time, which means next year. That's of course just a rule of thumb I use. Everyone has their models and should be looking out at least 10 years.

Then, there are three biggies later, Xeljanz in 2025, Eliquis in 2026, and Xtandi in 2027. All are growing, and will contribute to PFE's growth for years, but time marches on, and sales require replacing. Given what a poor acquirer PFE seems to have been lately, it's best not to assume the sales come from acquisitions or even partnerships. The best sales come from currently marketed products and from the pipeline. But while Xeljanz and some other can gain sales from new indications, usually companies go for the most lucrative indications right away. So I think that new chemical or biological entities from the pipeline are needed, but subjectively, my opinion is that:

PFE is probably overstating the strength of the pipeline

An example: In the Q&A, Ian Read, the CEO, said:

And if you look over the four years, we have projected the potential for approximately 20 to 30 approvals, of which 15 have the potential to be blockbusters.

Many of what he names are line extensions, such as potential new indications for Xeljanz. These indications are in hotly contested areas. I expect some success, but per the prior section, PFE needs a lot of success to grow organically through the Lyrica and other LOEs, up to Ibrance in 2023.

The actual new product pipeline does not impress me given PFE's vast scale. Nothing there looks "mega," and some of what is listed has not looked great in trials. Especially disappointing is the lack of a successful PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor, and the one PFE has is partnered with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY). That drug, Bavencio, is lagging, and in any case is not wholly-owned as Merck's (MRK) and BMS's (BMY) are. Several of the other Phase 3 and Phase 2 drugs look at a first glance as though they have $1 B sales potential as Mr. Read said, but that's about it. The 1990s' definition of "blockbuster"| as $1 B in sales per year is antiquated due to inflation. I think that PFE needs $3 B, $5 B, $7 B annual sales from new products to move its needle toward true organic growth.

Note, when looking at the Phase 2 drugs, these are cost centers for several years until they reach market, which many do not do, and if they do, then most are going to be cost centers as well in their few couple or first few years on the market. That's why one has to look at LOEs through at least 2025 to be thorough, just to manage risk.

Thus PFE appears to have difficult years ahead growing past some large and mid-sized LOEs.

However, the company does have a new product pipeline that will produce real profits in my opinion, and it has Xeljanz and a next-gen follow-on product to it, which I like a lot, plus other. So, just guessing, it may be able to replace LOEs but will have trouble growing past them for many years. Such as the problem of a mature $50 B Big Pharma company whose acquisition strategy isn't looking too hot at the moment.

Here's why I'm neutral rather than tilting bearish on PFE, and why I'm willing to put a little cash to work in it for its dividend growth story or for a trading bounce; either is OK with me.

Concluding remarks: Why PFE might work for either conservative investors or traders

Eliquis provides the single best reason to explain why I'm neutral on PFE as a total return stock despite what now are more obvious revenue challenges than was clear last August. This novel oral anticoagulant was invented and developed at BMY, but even as a $20 B sales company, BMY did not have the marketing heft to grow it to its potential. So BMY came to PFE, which took on the challenge, and succeeded brilliantly, overtaking its main competitor Xarelto, marketed by J&J (JNJ) in the US and the developing company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) ex-US. This achievement demonstrates that PFE has a valuable, rare and seemingly durable skill. In my humble opinion, it is PFE's differentiating skill; perhaps it is forgoing more deals to focus on this core strength. Tied in with being a great marketer is knowing how to design a clinical trial program that is designed to allow optimal marketing strategies. Small companies lack these talents and also lack the financial firepower even if they had them. PFE has begun to do more of this sort of partnering, and I think it can help the company indefinitely.

I'm watching to see if PFE spends less money on basic research rather than late-stage product development; I think it's moving in that direction. Today, so much money has gone into pharma/biotech R&D that it may make a lot of sense to let others compete in the lab, then concentrate on being the world's premier Big Pharma in-licensing/partnering marketer.

In addition, while it may be a forlorn hope that this will change, I believe that there is fat at PFE. Gilead (GILD) generates more than $2 million revenues per employee; PFE less than $600,000. Less bureaucracy should make PFE a better performer. Maybe, some day?

Overall, at $35 with about a 4% forward dividend yield, I see PFE as a decent investment given I now have a risk-off strategy. I went long a small starting "dose" of PFE on this week's sell-off at $35. The dividend allows me to treat PFE as either a bond substitute and hold forever, or, if it rallies sharply, take a trading profit and move on. I have done this several times since about 2001, but only when I have been in a risk-off mood and sensed that PFE had an interesting chart position. So far, so good with that strategy, so here's one more (cautious) try at it.

In summary, I am proposing that PFE, having set its course as a whole, US-based company without a major acquisition strategy, can evolve to a potentially high ROIC strategy that plays to its strengths in sales and marketing, and in related late-stage product development. The focus here would not be another Bavencio-type partnership with another Big Pharma player, but would be opportunistic. However, my analysis is that other than that strategy, PFE would need an improbable number of major pipeline successes to overcome the incessant generic threats to its major brands beginning with Lyrica and ending in 2027. So: I see it as an acceptable bond substitute, yielding as much as or more than many utility stocks (XLU), and perhaps showing alpha versus the S&P 500 (SPY) if Fed tightening makes investors truly defensive.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, RHHBY, BMY, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.