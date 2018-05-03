It's The Best Time In 9 Years To Buy This Fast-Growing, High-Yield Blue Chip Dividend Stock

That being said there are some risks that investors need to be aware of and keep an eye out for in the future.

Simon is now trading at its most attractive valuation in nine years, making it a great time to add this high-yield blue chip to your portfolio.

Simon Property Group's business fundamentals have not deteriorated. In fact the best management team in the industry continues to deliver consistently strong results that are likely to continue.

Interest rates rising off their lowest levels in history, combined with fears of a "retail apocalypse" have caused even the highest quality names to sell off to ridiculous valuations.

REITs in general, and retail REITs in particular have had a very rough 21 months.

The goal of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is to own a collection of high-quality companies, bought at the right price. Ones that can deliver generous, safe, and exponentially growing income. That often means overweighting by beaten down sectors that are deeply out of favor with the market due to short-term fears that I consider to be overblown.

REITs have certainly been one such sector, thanks to long-term interest rates rising off their all-time lows (of 1.36% post Brexit). This has led to REITs badly underperforming the broader market.

That's especially true for retail blue chips like Simon Property Group (SPG), which has suffered more than most thanks to investor concerns over e-Commerce disruption and the so-called "retail apocalypse."

However, the truth is that Simon continues to put up excellent results. Its business fundamentals indicate that one of the world's best management teams is likely to continue generating strong bottom line growth and some of the industry's best dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

Combined with its strong competitive advantages this means that Simon is a great low risk, fast-growing, high-yield blue chip that can be counted on as a source of: generous, safe, and consistently growing income.

And thanks to the market's pessimism about retail REITs shares are now trading at the highest yield in nearly a decade. That means that today is a great time for investors to add this high-yield, sleep well at night or SWAN stock to their diversified dividend portfolios.

The Industry Leader Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Simon is the largest publicly traded Mall REIT in the world owning or having an interest in 233 properties comprising 190 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. It also owns a 21.1% ownership interest in Klepierre, a Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries.

In the US there are approximately 1,000 malls, whose class (quality) is classified by sales per square foot.

Class A ($500+ sales per square foot): 28%

Class B and C: 67%

Class D: 5%

In 2014, Simon decided to spin-off its lower quality malls into Washington Prime Group (WPG). Since then Simon has been focusing almost exclusively on class A malls that generate the strongest sales per square foot and thus are the most profitable.

Mall Operator Sales Per Square Foot Simon Property Group $641 Simon's Top 75 Malls $743 Macerich (MAC) $570 General Growth Properties (GGP) $562

Thanks to the high quality nature of its portfolio, Simon's occupancy averaged .2% to 1.3% above its industry peers since 2011. Note that for about half that time, the occupancy rates were held down by lower quality malls no longer part of its portfolio.

Simon's business continues to be heavily focused on the US, where nearly 80% of its net operating income comes from. However, most of those class A malls are located in fast-growing and thriving states such as Florida, Texas, California and New York. In general, Simon's malls are located in highly dense urban areas with high foot traffic.

The REIT has also been investing heavily into discounted outlet centers, where its premium locations (in large cities) have found a good response from customers. Today about 30% of its NOI comes from such outlet centers.

A major concern for investors is that the rise of online shopping is going to harm traditional malls. However, while true that e-Commerce is growing faster than brick & mortar sales, the fact is that traditional retail has been growing at about 2% annually since 2005 and that growth rate has accelerated in recent years thanks to a stronger economy.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 4.0% Funds From Operation Growth 4.2% Shares Outstanding Change -0.7% FFO/Share Growth 4.7% Forward Dividend Growth (YOY) 11.4% Dividend Payout Ratio 67.9%

That's resulted in Simon continuing to put up solid top and bottom line numbers. More importantly the REIT's operating metrics continue to be strong and headed in the right direction.

Operating Metric Q1 2018 Results Full Year 2017 Results US Mall Occupancy 94.6% 95.6% Sales Per Square Foot Growth 4.2% 2.3% Base Rent Growth 3.2% 2.9% Same Store NOI Growth 2.3% 3.2% NOI Growth 4.8% 4.5% Lease Spread 12.6% 11.4%

For example there are several key fundamental operational figures shareholders need to focus on to make sure a retail REIT's business model isn't declining. Of these only Simon's occupancy rate declining is a negative but all other indications are that its tenants are thriving.

In fact sales per square foot, base rent, net operating income, and lease spread all remain strong and appear to be accelerating. That's especially true with the two most important metrics, sales per square foot and lease spreads.

Sales per square foot or SPSF indicates how well Simon's malls are driving traffic and how well its tenants are converting that traffic into revenue that can be used to pay rent. Note that since 2002 Simon's average sales per square foot growth was 3.3% meaning that currently its tenants are enjoying above average sales growth. SPSF not just hit an all time record but every single retailer subtype (apparel, jewelry, etc) reported gains in the past quarter.

In addition as management explained during the conference call those sales are likely being under-reported because just retailers recently began deducting online sales returns that had not previously been reported (or generated from physical stores). Or to put another way Simon's malls are doing even better than these accelerating sales indicate.

Which brings us to the most important operating metric; lease spread. This is the difference between rental rates on older leases and new ones. This represents how much pricing power Simon has when a tenant's lease is up or a failed tenant is replaced with a new one. Strong SPSF is a core driver of lease spreads.

Simon has consistently been able to generate strong lease spreads averaging 15.5% since 2002 off average occupancy of 94.3%. But what about the REIT's recent decline in occupancy?

Well that's likely due to struggles of a few key retailers such as Sears and Bon-Ton (now in liquidation). Note that Simon's tenant base is extremely well diversified with no single customer representing more than 3.4% of rent. That being said certain retailers such as The Gap (GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and L Brands (LB) have been closing some of their stores as well. This can result in short-term increases in occupancy rates. David Simon credits half the decline in occupancy to recent bankruptcies, which will take several quarters to correct.

Meanwhile its exposure to struggling anchor retailers like Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Bon-Ton is very limited at just 0.7% of annual rent. That's because anchor tenants pay very little in rent since their purpose is to drive traffic for other retailers. Such store closures and the occasional tenant failure does mean that Simon must periodically redevelop some of its properties.

That includes the redevelopment of five Sears stores that will be transformed into more profitable and popular properties such as: entertainment, fitness, restaurants and dining pavilions. Simon also plans to add residential, hotel and offices as well as new retail brands to these locations.

Simon also has numerous other redevelopments and new projects it's working on including 32 that will be completed in 2018 and six more in 2019.

Meanwhile Simon's Mills and international divisions are continuing to prove that premium retail around the world isn't dead, but thriving.

That includes near 100% occupancy, rising sales per square foot, and even better lease spreads than in its US properties.

These new developments (including three new outlet centers opening in 2018) combined with ongoing strength from Mills and abroad is why management raised its guidance for 2018. That includes funds from operation or FFO (what funds the dividend) per share growth of 7.0% for full year 2018. This continues a trend of gradually accelerating growth in recent years.

Year FFO/Share FFO/Share Growth 2002 $3.76 NA 2003 $4.04 7.4% 2004 $4.39 8.7% 2005 $4.96 13.0% 2006 $5.39 8.7% 2007 $5.90 9.5% 2008 $6.42 8.8% 2009 $5.33 -17.0% 2010 $5.03 -5.6% 2011 $6.89 37.0% 2012 $7.98 15.8% 2013 $8.85 10.9% 2014 $8.90 0.6% 2015 $9.86 10.8% 2016 $10.49 6.4% 2017 $11.21 6.9% 2018 $12.00 7.0% Average 8.1% CAGR 7.5%

Basically Simon is guiding for growth that's in line with the REIT's historical rate of FFO/share growth. Analysts do expect Simon's growth next year to slow a bit.

Mall REIT FFO/Share Analyst Growth Projections

But over the next decade, they expect Simon to generate 7.7% CAGR FFO/share growth, which would make it the second fastest growing Mall REIT in America. Given Simon's enormous size that is a very impressive forecast.

However, I don't consider those projections to be unreasonable. In fact, there are three reasons why I believe that Simon might indeed be able to continue growing that strongly and make for an excellent high-yield income growth investment.

3 Major Competitive Advantages Will Likely Keep Simon On Top

There are three reasons why I'm bullish on Simon and expect it to continue firing on all cylinders for the foreseeable future.

First is the REIT's world class management team. For example CEO David Simon has been named "one of the best CEO's in the world," not once, not twice, but thrice (by Harvard Business Review and Barron's). Simon has 33 years of industry experience and also happens to own $102 million worth of shares, making his interests deeply aligned with those of shareholders.

Meanwhile COO Richard Sokolov has 36 years of industry experience and has been with the Simon for 21 years. Sokolov came to Simon after it bought out mall developer DeBartolo Realty Corp in 1996. Sokolov owns $54 million worth of Simon shares indicating that he is definitely eating his own cooking.

Between just these two top executives, Simon has 69 years of industry experience driving its efforts to adapt and grow as the industry changes to a future dominated by online sales, technology and experiences.

That includes upgrading and augmenting its top properties in a process Simon calls "densification." That means adding hotels, apartments, and offices to help drive stronger traffic, sales per square foot, and ultimately rental rates.

Simon currently has $721 million in new projects and developments in the pipeline.

Note that Simon's redevelopments (to replace failed tenants) are expected to generate higher cash yields on invested capital than new projects. That's a testament to the premium locations of its properties as well as management's ability to continually improve them with non-retail value adding assets.

So Simon appears to have a solid growth runway ahead of it, but that's useless unless it has the capital to actually build it. But that brings us to Simon's second big competitive advantage.

Approximate Cash Cost Of Capital 2.4% FFO Yield On Invested Capital 8.0% Gross Investment Spread 5.6%

Simon Property Group has one of the lowest costs of capital in the entire REIT sector. And thanks to a disciplined investment strategy into high-yielding investments, it generates one of the widest gross investment spreads in the sector. For context most REITs are happy to generate 2% to 4% gross investment spreads.

Simon's low cost of capital is primarily thanks to three things. First, it has a bullet proof balance sheet, which has earned it a A credit rating. That's the highest of any publicly traded REIT in the country.

That allows it to borrow very cheaply, even in a rising rate environment.

For example, over the past few years, Simon has been continually refinancing its debt in order to: extend its maturity, reduce its variable rate debt (and thus interest rate sensitivity) and lower its overall borrowing costs. Today 94% of Simon's debt is fixed rate and over the next two years it will have the potential to refinance its debts at even lower costs.

For example in Q4 2017, the REIT sold two bonds totaling $2.7 billion at 3.07% average interest rates and at an average duration of 7.9 years. Then in Q1 2018 it amended and extended its $3.5 billion unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility. The facility now matures in mid 2022 but can be further extended to June 2023. It is also expandable by another $1 billion to $4.5 billion and the interest rate has been lowered to LIBOR + 0.775%. That means that Simon can now tap revolving debt at 3.14%. However that's still variable rate debt so the REIT isn't likely to use it much.

That's because Simon usually finances its construction with project level secured debt (mortgages), which is can currently obtain at rate of 3.39% for 4.6 years. In addition the REIT is on track to pay out just 65% of FFO this year as dividends, meaning it will be retaining 35% of its cash flow with which to reinvest into its growth.

Which brings me to the third major competitive advantage Simon has, a rare self funding business model.

Per management's guidance Simon Property is expecting to generate about $4.3 billion in FFO in 2018, 35% of which it will be able to retain after paying the dividend. Backing out approximately $100 million in maintenance cost gives the REIT about $1.4 billion in retained AFFO, which is its equivalent of free cash flow. That's cash that can be used for further investment, paying down debt, or buying back shares. It's also enough to cover the REIT's current development plans by nearly two times.

In fact Simon has a total of $7 billion in liquidity right now, enough to fund its growth pipeline nearly 10 times over. However the enormous amount of excess AFFO is enough to allow Simon to self finance all of its growth with cash if it wanted to.

Or to put another way Simon has zero reliance on equity markets to fund its growth plans, which is something few REITs can say. Remember that REITs must pay out 90% of taxable net income (not the same as FFO or GAAP EPS) as dividends. That's why most retain just 10% to 20% of their cash flow to fund growth.

That means that most REITs are constantly borrowing and selling new shares to fund their property portfolio expansions. On the other hand Simon has total independence on equity markets and enormous financial flexibility. For example it is one of the few REITs with a buyback program ($250 million authorization). The REIT used that to repurchase almost 1.5 million shares in the latest quarter or about 0.5% of its shares. While a 2% annual buyback rate doesn't sound like much, that kind of boost to FFO/share growth is substantial in a slow growth sector like real estate.

And keep in mind that at current valuations each share repurchased is the equivalent of Simon investing in a project with a cash yield of 7.5%. That's about what it expects to earn on its current development pipeline. Except that unlike the current growth pipeline, which is finite, Simon's ability to tap its massive reserves of low cost capital to keep buying back shares is not.

Should Simon's shares remain this undervalued for several years, management could increase the buyback authorization and even accelerate it. In fact Simon Property Group is one of the few REITs that actually benefits from a low share price, because it means it can repurchase shares at a faster and more profitable rate.

For instance say that for whatever reason all REIT share prices collapse 50% over the next year (hypothetical worst case scenario). Most REITs would unable to grow at all, but Simon would continue to be able to fund its developments with cash or plentiful cheap debt. In the meantime it could use excess AFFO to repurchase shares at an equivalent cash yield of 15%.

That would mean that Simon would benefit from both strong organic growth in FFO, as well as a big boost from share repurchases. Buybacks that lowered its dividend cost, raised its FFO/share, lowered its payout ratio, and allowed for strong dividend growth to continue for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line is that Simon Property is the best managed mall REIT in America, with an unbeatable collection of top tier properties. And thanks to the world class management teams' strong capital allocation skills, Simon is thriving despite the large disruption in retail. That likely means strong dividend growth will continue making this low risk blue chip capable of market beating returns in the coming years.

Dividend Profile Points To Market Beating Total Returns

REIT Yield 2018 Projected FFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Total Return Potential 5 Year Beta Risk-Adjusted Total Return Simon Property Group 5.0% 65.0% 6% to 8% 11% to 13% 53.6% 20.5% to 24.3% S&P 500 1.9% 32.0% 6.2% 8.1% 100.0% 8.1%

The most important aspect of any income stock is the dividend profile, which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety and long-term growth potential.

Simon's yield is highly attractive, especially compared to the broader market's paltry payout. Some might point to the fact that other retail REITs have much higher yields, which is true. But the safety of the dividend explains why.

Specifically Simon Property's FFO payout ratio is expected to come in at 65% in 2018, which is one of the lowest in the industry, or any REIT for that matter. In addition, the balance sheet, the other half of the safe dividend equation, is a fortress.

REIT Debt/NOI Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Simon Property Group 5.5 8.8 5.0 A 3.46% Industry Average 6.0 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Source: earnings supplement, Gurufocus, NAREIT, FastGraphs)

At first glance, Simon appears to have a lot of debt and that's true. However remember that the REIT sector is highly capital intensive and by law must pay out most cash flow as dividends. This is why it's important to use relative debt metrics to keep things in perspective.

In the case of Simon, we see it has lower leverage and a higher fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions divided by total debt service). In addition, its interest coverage ratio is double that of its peers, which is why Simon enjoys that sector-leading credit rating and such low borrowing costs.

As importantly, the REIT is nowhere near breaching its debt covenants.

Those are relative debt metrics that creditors require a REIT to meet in order to borrow over the long-term. If a covenant is violated then creditors can call in the loan immediately triggering a liquidity crisis that can result in a dividend being cut even if FFO covers it.

As for Simon's growth prospects I consider 6% to 8% to be a reasonable dividend growth range over the next decade. Thanks to its large overseas presence and continued expansion into premium outlet centers Simon has plenty of growth runway in its core business model.

In addition keep in mind that Simon has room to potentially expand its payout ratio without putting the dividend at risk (payout ratio of 70% to 75%). That means that we might potentially see dividend growth in 2018 that's above the 7% FFO/share guidance management has given. And if management continues buying back shares at 2% per year (the current plan) then the REIT could easily maintain some of the industry's top payout growth rates.

The combination of a safe 5% yield with about 7% long-term dividend growth indicates that Simon is likely to generate about 12% total returns over the next decade. And thanks to 46% lower volatility than the S&P 500 (over the last five years) Simon's risk-adjusted total returns potential is even better.

In fact on an absolute and risk-adjusted total return basis, Simon could beat the overvalued S&P 500 by 50%, and 170%, respectively, over the next 10 years.

Valuation: The Best Valuation In Nearly A Decade

Both Simon and REITs in general have badly underperformed the market over the past year. Most of that decline was due to the interest rate induced correction in early 2018. However, this presents a potentially attractive opportunity for value-focused income investors.

Forward P/FFO Historical P/FFO Implied 10-Year FFO/Share Growth Rate Yield Historical (13-Year Median) Yield 13.3 14.8 2.4% 5.00% 3.10%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

While there is no objectively correct method of valuing a dividend stock I like to use a combination of three approaches. The first is with the total return potential. Specifically whether or not a stock's yield + realistic dividend growth potential likely to generate market beating returns. As we've seen Simon's potential for market beating returns seems to make it a good buy.

The second method is to compare a stock's price to cash flow to its historical norms. In this case Simon is trading at 13.3 times 2018's guided FFO/share, which is significantly less than what it normally trades at. This multiple also implies a 10 year FFO/share growth rate of just 2.4%. Or to put another way Wall Street seems to be pricing in much slower growth than what the REIT is likely to achieve.

Finally, since I'm primarily focused on income I like to compare a stock's yield to its historical yield. That's because over time, a stock's yield, assuming a relatively stable business model, is cyclical but mean-reverting. In other words, it fluctuates around a somewhat fixed point that can be a good proxy for fair value.

I like to use the 5 year average yield as a rule of thumb for fair value. Now some would argue that record low interest rates for so long have artificially suppressed this figure. However note that Simon's 13 year median yield is 3.1%, and that includes periods of much higher interest rates.

That tells me that Simon appears to be about 56% undervalued, which confirms what the other two valuation techniques are saying. Specifically that this high-yield blue chip SWAN stock is selling at the best valuation (yield wise) since the financial crisis.

And given that we've seen that Simon's fundamentals are not impaired and are in fact growing strongly, that makes it a great potential high-yield purchase today. Assuming of course that you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Simon Property Group is a low risk stock, thanks to a very well covered dividend, the best balance sheet in REITdom, and a self funding business model. That being said there are three things I'm watching for going forward.

First, while not alarming, Simon's US mall occupancy rates will need to stabilize over time. The good news is that the REIT's historic success at occupancy rates of 92% to 93% indicates that unless occupancy rates decline below these levels, investors don't have much to worry about.

Morningstar expects Simon's long-term US mall occupancy to stabilize in the 94% to 96% range, which would still be above the industry average and should generate good lease spreads and FFO/share growth.

But what might cause occupancy rates to decline? While Simon has been doing a good job of adapting to the rise of e-Commerce, including helping tenants turn stores into pick up and drop off points for customers, there is a chance that this might backfire.

For example, if too much of a customer's sales is driven from online and the store itself is just a distribution point, then potentially Simon's premier locations might end up with less pricing power and lease spreads could decline over time.

Now it's important to realize that management is hedging against this via diversification into non-retail customers such as restaurants, experiential tenants, (like gyms or restaurants), and hotels, apartments, and offices. That being said for now Simon's business model continues to be dominated by traditional mall based retailers, which means that I'm carefully watching its operating metrics trends each quarter. Should these start to deteriorate, it might mean slower cash flow and dividend growth ahead, which would weaken the overall investment thesis.

Another thing I'm watching is Simon's debt levels. While the REIT's balance sheet is bank vault safe today, keep in mind that the REIT has in the past overdone it with leverage.

For example, the REIT's leverage ratio hit nearly 8 during the financial crisis when credit markets slammed shut. This was why all REITs got slammed and many that were covering their dividends with FFO (like Simon) still cut their payouts as a way of preserving capital.

In recent years, Simon has been taking on more debt, though not dangerous amounts. However, I'll be watching its leverage and secured debt ratios going forward to make sure that its balance sheet is strong enough to prevent another dividend cut in the future. The good news is that barring another financial crisis, which is unlikely given the much better capitalized nature of world banks these days, Simon's payout is likely to hold up well even during a recession.

Which brings us to the final risk to consider. Retail is a cyclical industry whose health is tied closely to the state of the economy and consumer spending. Fortunately the US economy appears to be accelerating based on numerous leading indicators as tracked by Economic PI's baseline and rate of change or BaR economic analysis grid.

This is a meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy.

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. Currently, 11 of the 19 indicators are showing positive and accelerating growth while just eight show positive but decelerating growth. No indicators are showing negative growth.

Meanwhile Jeff Miller's meta analysis of other leading indicators shows a four and nine month recession risk at historically low levels, just 0.71% and 18%, respectively. In addition rising inflation expectations and interest rates are an endorsement by the bond market that America's economy is likely to remain strong for at least the next few years.

In fact according to the New York Fed's real time GDP tracker (historically far more accurate than the Atlanta Fed's GDP model) economic growth is on track to hit 3.2% in Q2. And while the Bureau of Economic Analysis' first reading of Q1 growth was 2.3% (vs. consensus expectations of 2.0%) historically future revisions have increased that initial figure by 0.6%.

That ultimately means that US economic growth is likely to come in at:

Q4 2017: 2.9%

Q1 2018: 2.9%

Q2 2018: 3.2% (projection)

Most reliable sources (such as bank economists and the Fed) are estimating about 2.7% to 2.9% economic growth for the full year. That is expected to decline slightly in 2019 as the effects of tax reform wear off. However, so far this quarter, S&P 500 companies have announced plans to increase capital investment 23.5%.

That could mean that an acceleration of the trend of rising investment we've been seeing over the past few years could result in sustained long-term growth courtesy of rising productivity. As productivity rises wage growth (also accelerating slowly due to strong job market) doesn't trigger high inflation. That in turn allows for stronger growth for longer because the Fed is less likely to hike short-term rates high enough to choke off the economy's economic growth engine.

Bottom Line: Simon Property Group Is A Great Low Risk, High-Yield SWAN Stock Worth Buying Today

No one can tell when any stock will bottom, and I'm certainly not saying that Simon Property Group is going to take off like a rocket anytime soon. What I do know is that the REIT's business model remains rock solid, its fundamentals are growing in the right direction, and today's valuation is likely too pessimistic.

Factoring in the numerous competitive advantages the REIT possesses in terms of: management quality, fortress like balance sheet, access to low cost capital, and its 100% self-funding business model, I have no qualms about either owning or recommending Simon Property Group at today's valuations.

In fact, I consider it a great candidate for a core position in a high-yield portfolio, and expect it to generate market-beating total returns over the long term.



