Evelo Biosciences Gearing Up For Biotech IPO

If Evelo doesn’t secure an additional round of funding soon, even a thriving IPO won’t be enough to ensure the company can bring a product to market.

Investors hoping that 2018’s thriving IPO market would continue to churn out big-name debuts can rest assured now that Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) has announced it will be making its market debut on the NASDAQ; the biotech company with a focus on anti-inflammatory therapies will be offering more than 5 million shares to investors across the market during an IPO that could generate more than $100 million.

These are the key details you’ve missed about Evelo Biosciences’ forthcoming IPO, and everything you’ll want to know about the company before it starts trading on the open market.

Evelo Biosciences’ worrying finances

When news broke that Evelo Biosciences would be debuting on the market, many biotech investors jumped for joy; after all, 2018 has been a tremendously lucrative year for IPOs across the market, and tech and biotech IPOs in particular have been reaching near-record heights. Evelo’s announcement that it will be offering some 5.3 million shares on the open market to the tune of some $15 to $17 per share hasn’t enchanted everyone, however; the company has some worrying financial skeletons in its closet, and many are hesitant to back Evelo without reassurances it will turn a profit sooner, rather than later.

For starters, according to the prospectus the company made public with its latest SEC filings, Evelo Bioscience is churning out net losses, and the company that was founded in 2015 likely won’t be in the black anytime soon, either. Furthermore, as the company’s SEC filings make clear, Evelo is in desperate need of funding, even when its IPO is taken into consideration; the company has noted it will need to secure additional funding before it can become profitable even if its IPO hits the top of its expected range.

While Evelo has proven successful at securing private funding in the past, the company’s lack of commercialized products presents some crucial funding issues; biotech companies often face tremendous regulatory hurdles, and Evelo has work to do before it hopes to start making money by selling its therapy solutions to the broader American public. If investors don’t find it alluring enough, Evelo could be caught dead in the water without enough cash to finish its clinical trials. Furthermore, the money it needs for an extensive, profit-reaping marketing campaign won’t be available if it doesn’t secure additional sources of revenue soon, either.

There are some reasons to be bullish about Evelo’s rapidly approaching debut, however; the anti-inflammatory therapy market is set to grow tremendously in the near future, and the company has plenty of reasons to believe it will face a clamoring audience for its products, provided it can get them tested and on the market. If industry growth proves sufficient to stave off investor’s worries, Evelo Biosciences could have a bright future ahead of it.

Will a thriving industry be enough?

But is the extensive growth that’s expected to take hold of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in the near future going to be enough to buoy Evelo’s prospects in the open market? After all, many investors will have their claws out for the company after learning about its history of posting net losses, and the immense challenges it’s facing when it comes to delivering a commercialized product to the public seem overwhelming.

While the company’s market is expected to reach well more than $100 billion globally by 2020, Evelo has some serious concerns that need to be addressed immediately if it hopes to linger around long enough to take advantage of that industry-wide growth. The company’s tendency to hemorrhage cash without bringing a viable product to market, for instance, could very well be the final nail in its coffin that seals its fate. Evelo’s banking on establishing lucrative, collaborative partnerships with offer firms, too, could drizzle some rain onto its prospects.

While the company has noted that it intends to use some $35 to $45 million of the profits it gleans from its IPO to invest in its existing operations in the hopes of advancing its treatment development efforts, its inability to generate sufficient revenue will seriously hurt the potential of its share prices. After all, if Evelo doesn’t secure an additional round of funding soon, even a thriving IPO won’t be enough to ensure the company can bring a product to market in the foreseeable future. Investors won’t want to wait years with nothing but promises from the company’s executives, either.

Keep a close eye on Evelo Biosciences’ debut, but don’t expect the biotech company to generate any huge waves in the long term if it can’t secure additional sources of capital. A healthy IPO will help its prospects, but Evelo is a dead company walking if it can’t keep churning out anti-inflammatory therapy treatments that can generate a profit on the open market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.