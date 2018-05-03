Avnet: Looks Attractive Under $40

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) looks interesting under its present price of $40 a share for a number of reasons. It is true that there is a lot riding on the Premier Farnell addition and how much realistically this acquisition can improve the bottom line. There is no doubt that we should see robust top line growth due to the acquisition but this is to be expected. The key will be whether the Premier Farnell addition can generate cost synergies which would aid operating margins over time. This key financial metric has dropped to under 3% over a trailing twelve month average which is well down from its 3.9% print in 2015. Reaching the company's target of 4.5% to 5% in a couple of years looks optimistic to say the least.

However the company's third quarter earnings definitely gave room for encouragement. Avnet's "Internet of Things" offerings continue to see strong demand and future earnings projections continue to grow. Sentiment remains at pessimistic extremes so I'm expecting buyers to step in here soon. Avnet's key North American market looks to be slowly turning the corner. Although year over year numbers are still trending down in this jurisdiction, the company reported strong sequential growth here in its most recent third quarter which bodes well for future growth. Therefore Avnet deserves a look here in my opinion from the long side. Yes it may not possess the competitive advantages of its peers but its present valuation and forward looking earnings projections looks positive. Let's discuss.

Firstly from any value play perspective, a company needs to fulfill the following rules. We need to see positive earnings, a book and sales multiple of less than 1, low debt and an increasing dividend. Avnet is expected to do $3.54 in earnings per share this year and has a current book and sales multiple of 0.9 and 0.3 respectively. The dividend has increased steadily since 2014 and is currently just under 2%. In terms of debt, the balance sheet looks strong due to the fact that only 28% of the company's equity is made up of interest bearing debt. Bears would state that the earnings multiple of 17.7 and sales multiple of 0.3 demonstrate the company's inability to increase its margins. However I would point bears to the improving North American business as well as synergies which are bound to come from Premier Farnell. Pointing to these two apparent tailwinds, the company's book multiple of 0.9 looks particularly attractive.

Any potential long play should have strong downside protection for a number of reasons. As eluded to earlier, the company's operating margins have deteriorated somewhat over the past few years. This financial metric is a key demonstrator of brand strength which is why management felt the need to declare a target of up to 5% by 2020 to reassure investors.

Moreover the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry means that Avnet is open to external factors in this segment of its business. The semiconductor industry has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and Avnet hasn't been able to capitalise here especially compared to its competitors. What will happen to the company's share price when the inevitable top comes ? How many years do we have left to that top ? If we still have up to a decade, you can bet that a plethora of new suppliers will come on the scene to try and take advantage. There are all valid questions and concerns one must take into account when figuring out a strategy for a long play.

Due to the strong range-bound nature of Avnet shares, selling call options against long stock (covered calls) seems a logical strategy. Substituting long stock with long call options doesn't look advisable due to the lack of liquidity in the shares. The regular June $41 calls at present are currently priced at about $0.50 per contract. Selling this call option against long stock immediately reduces the cost basis of the shares. Selling covered calls on range bound stocks is like collecting a second dividend. Why? Because even if one's shares get called away, there is a high chance that one can get in again at a better price. Barring the impossible, we look to have a weekly swing this week. We will post this trade t the portfolio barring any unforeseen event.

