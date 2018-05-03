Exelixis's Cabometyx Continues March Towards Blockbuster Status

Therefore, it is a low risk/high reward, must-have investment in any prudent biotechnology portfolio.

Management keeps an eye on the future with a collaboration with Invenra.

We will look into what propelled Cabometyx in Q1 and what lies ahead.

Exelixis's (EXEL) shares were trading a bit north of $25 when I stated it was "primed for excellence" last November. However, underwhelming Q4 earnings, increasing projected expenses, and a lackluster biotechnology sector have shares trading near $20 today. In fact, since the very beginning of the year, shares have been cut in excess of 30%. This is in stark contrast to the last three years ('15 through '17), which have been very generous to investors.

But 2018 may not end up any different as it is only one-third over. Q1 earnings may serve to remind investors that Exelixis remains primed for excellence.

The Making of a Blockbuster

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Note: blockbuster drugs are generally referred to as drugs that produce in excess of $1 billion in sales on an annual basis.

Cabometyx netted $128.9 million in Q1, representing 44% QOQ growth. This was made possible by increased market share of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) for treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as pictured below. Cabometyx had just been approved for first-line RCC in late December. This was significant because first-line RCC is a larger market than second- and third-lines.

Source: Exelixis, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Source: Exelixis, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Mind you, Votrient, for example, was approved for treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in 2009. So, how does Votrient compare to Cabometyx for this indication?

In a trial of 435 randomized patients assigned 2:1 to receive either Votrient or placebo, the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.2 months vs. 4.2 months, respectively. Adverse reactions were reported in 20% of patients.

These results are superior to both Cabometyx and Sutent (sunitinib):

Source: Exelixis, Inc. September 2017 Press Release

Perhaps, Exelixis will have a harder time stealing market share from Novartis' (NVS) Votrient than it will from Sutent? Nevertheless, additional market share can be expected going forward, compounded with a growing RCC market.

In addition, a phase 3 trial (CheckMate 9ER), initiated in July, is ongoing, assessing the effectiveness of cabozantinib in combination with two other drugs in the treatment of 1L RCC. Exelixis has also partnered with Ipsen who plans to soon market cabozantinib for 1L RCC in the EU soon.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Another 2018 stone around Exelixis' price movement was Cabometyx phase 3 data for previously treated HCC. PFS was a bit lower than Bayer's Stivarga, which had been approved for the same indication last April. Market leader, Nexavar, also performed better than Cabometyx. Still, Exelixis filed a sNDA in March 2018 and should easily secure approval.

Fortunately and unfortunately, HCC is becoming more common; thus, there is plenty of room for money to be made. Additional late-stage HCC trials are planned.

All in all, I believe future HCC revenue will be a major value driver just as first-line RCC revenue is doing at the moment.

And So On

Cabometyx is being trialed with immuno-oncology combinations for various types of tumors:

Source: Exelixis, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The clinical development for its sole use is also evolving:

Source: Exelixis, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

As we become closer to data readouts, we will talk more in detail of specific prospects.

In summary and without getting into details, I don't believe it will be all too difficult for Cabometyx to comfortably net > $250 million per quarter - making it a "blockbuster" drug. Revenues are trending in an impressive direction and Cabometyx is bound to gain additional significant market share in already approved indications and future ones:

Source: Exelixis, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

New Collaborations

Invenra

On May 2 Exelixis announced itself and Invenra entered into collaboration. The "companies will partner to advance multispecific antibodies in up to seven discrete projects, including one program against an undisclosed target currently in lead selection."

For an upfront payment of $2 million plus $2 million for initiation of each project (plus tens of millions of dollars in additional payments upon milestones), Exelixis receives exclusive worldwide license to one preclinical asset.

According to Invenra's website:

We have successfully exploited the high-throughput potential of the B-Body platform to create a series of bispecific molecules with potent biological activity acting through multiple mechanisms of action.

StemSynergy

For an upfront payment of $3 million, Exelixis paired with StemSynergy in January to discover and develop compounds targeting Casein Kinase 1 alpha. To put it simply: these compounds, in combination with standard-of-care medicines, will seek to block crucial developmental pathways that cancers need to expand.

Fundamentals/Conclusion

For the quarter ending March 31, cash, cash equivalents, and investments total $525.6 million. This is compared to $457.2 million at December 31, 2017. Exelixis has no short- or long-term debt obligations. They expect total costs and operating expenses to range from $430 million to $460 million due to increasing R&D and general costs.

9 analysts are projecting an average of $621 million in revenue for current year (2018). 8 project an average of $945 million in revenue for next year (2019) with one estimate as high as $1.47 billion. Exelixis is becoming increasingly undervalued considering current and future revenue. Its PEG ratio is 0.74 (Thomson Reuters) and its forward P/E is 16.11.

Its market cap stands ~ $6.2 billion, at writing, after Q1 earnings release bumped share prices just south of $22 after hours. Assuming Exelixis is able to pull in the revenue analysis expect, we can anticipate additional share price appreciation going forward.

Based upon everything stated, I believe Exelixis should see, at the least, a 30% share price appreciation going forward this year. The company appears to be in the middle of significant growth to be made evident for years to come. Overall, it is a low risk/high reward, must-have investment in any prudent biotechnology portfolio.

Risks

Treatment for RCC and HCC are crowded and Exelixis may not capture sufficient market share to continue growing in accordance with market expectation.

Exelixis is largely dependent on partners for its own success.

One or more of their drug candidates may not prove effective in clinical trials.

One or more of their drug candidates may come out with adverse reactions that prevent it from being marketed. This may occur after the fact (in real life) or in clinical trials.

For whatever reason, they may resort to diluting shareholders.

There may be reasons beyond their control that adversely impact share price such as political efforts to reduce drug prices, market recessions, etc.

All other risks are clearly outlined in their 10-Q.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. One must consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, research, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL, GBT, VKTX, OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.