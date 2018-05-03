Wayfair: Unlocking Huge Potential

All metrics trended in the right direction: active customers are up 33%, average orders per customers are up, and average order values are up.

In a complete 180-degree reversal from last quarter, Wayfair (W) has posted a tremendous Q1 earnings release, after an EPS miss last quarter due to a ramp-up in a new logistics strategy that caused minor margin deterioration. This quarter, even though Wayfair missed EPS estimates yet again by a penny, investors focused on the growth rather than the bottom line. And indeed, when a company - much less an e-tailer that's been around for nearly two decades - is growing at 46%, does anything else really matter?

Wayfair's shares rallied 13% in response to robust earnings in Q1. In true stock market fashion, Wayfair's current share price of $74 is about the same as where it traded last quarter after its 21% post-Q4 correction. I had believed the shares to trade at a huge bargain then, and even though Wayfair isn't as cheap as it was a few days ago, the company still provides a wide value proposition in an otherwise expensive Internet sector.

Though Wayfair's shares are trading at the same spot as last quarter ($74), shares have gotten cheaper on a forward revenue basis, due to the calendar rolling forward to higher-revenue quarters - something which makes a big impact for high-growth stocks like Wayfair. Wayfair trades at just 0.9x forward revenues, which is a bargain compared to the likes of eBay (EBAY) and Amazon (AMZN) at 3.2x and 3.8x forward revenues, respectively.

Yes, you might say that this isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison. eBay and Etsy (ETSY) generate platform fees from sellers rather than selling low-margin furniture using its own capital, so valuing an eBay revenue stream and comparing that against Wayfair isn't quite the same comparison. Amazon, too, has a growing mix of its business from its AWS and software arm. The point of showing Wayfair's valuation against common e-commerce competitors isn't to suggest that Wayfair could ever grow to 3x or greater forward revenues (a typical brick-and-mortar retailer like Macy's (M) tends to trade at between 1 and 1.5x forward sales). Rather, it's to show that the gap is wide, and while Wayfair might not be able to close all of it, it might be able to close some.

Considering Wayfair has been beaten down over the past several months while other Internet titans like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon continue to notch one all-time high after another, I'm content to stay long and wait for shares to catch up to the broader market.

Revisiting the bullish narrative

Wayfair included a fantastic slide in its Q1 earnings deck that reviews the company's bullish drivers:

In a nutshell, the three priorities here capture all the reasons why investors should stay long on Wayfair. The first point above illustrates Wayfair's increased focus on its logistics capabilities over the past year. Wayfair is the premier online retailer for furniture, and though e-commerce barriers to entry are typically low, the immense logistical challenges of transporting furniture have allowed Wayfair to stand apart from the pack. Its CastleGate program, where furniture suppliers place their inventory in Wayfair-owned hubs in strategic locations, is a major logistical undertaking that has seen tremendous success thus far. Future logistics improvements can drive margin improvements for Wayfair as well as speed up the time to delivery for a generation that has become used to instant gratification.

The second and third points illustrate how underpenetrated Wayfair is relative to its $500 billion TAM. Furniture is a large annual revenue opportunity, and it's one of the least penetrated online categories. As millenials begin to make up a greater percentage of the buying population, their online-first preferences will drive a pickup in demand for online furniture purchases as well. And at the moment, Wayfair is only operating in four countries - the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Germany. Wayfair already generates ~$1.5 billion in quarterly revenues - imagine the possibilities if the company manages to roll out in Asia and other major European countries.

Q1 shows growth across all key metrics

Here's a look at Wayfair's Q1 results:

Wayfair grew its revenues by 46% y/y to $1.40 billion, a huge growth rate for a company of its scale and run rate. Analysts had only expected $1.36 billion in the quarter, or 41% y/y growth - making this quarter's beat a huge five-point spread to Wall Street consensus. Last quarter, the company had posted growth that was eight points in excess of Street consensus (+46% y/y versus expectations for +38% y/y), though the shortfall on the profit side dominated the reaction back then.

All of Wayfair's key metrics and business drivers showed tremendous improvement in the quarter. Of particular note to investors was the fact that active customers grew 33% y/y in the quarter. And among those customers, average trailing-twelve-months orders per customer ticked up to 1.79, up from 1.73 in 1Q17. The average value per order also ticked up to $236 from $223 in the year-ago period. Alongside the growth in new buyers, expansion from existing users and repeat buys drove tremendous growth. Total orders in the quarter hit 5.9 million, up 40% y/y.

The chart below, also taken from Wayfair's earnings deck, shows the importance of repeat orders from existing customers (in green) versus new buys. With this in mind, the increase in order frequency and average order value are extremely critical developments that point to a bullish future for Wayfair.

Slowdown in cash burn assuages profit concerns

Upside revenue growth and positive customer metrics in the quarter took the attention away from Wayfair's bottom line, unlike last quarter. Wayfair's pro forma EPS of -$0.91 missed analyst consensus of -$0.90, but investors didn't seem to take notice this time around (for comparison, last quarter, a six-cent EPS led to a >20% selloff in shares). Adjusted EBITDA also took a hit this quarter, with a loss of -$50.0 million versus just -$20.9 million in 1Q17.

Management attributed the profit pressures to headcount increases, primarily to support Wayfair's international expansion as well as continued logistics investments. As Wayfair's new hubs and regions begin to ramp, the company should be able to achieve significant operating leverage and drive its margins closer toward breakeven.

What is different this quarter, however, is that Wayfair managed an improvement in its free cash flow:

FCF of -$47.6 million was a smaller loss this quarter than -$69.0 million in 1Q17. This contrasts widely from Wayfair's Q4 earnings, where positive FCF of $48.7 million in 1Q17 contracted heavily to just $1.4 million. Given that Q4 comprises the high-revenue holiday quarter and is expected to drive the majority of the year's free cash flow, it's rational that investors reacted more negatively to last quarter's bottom-line miss.

How should investors react?

With a strong Q1 across all key metrics pointing to continued strength for the rest of the year, it's a good time to revisit the bullish thesis on Wayfair and pick up a long position. Among e-commerce stocks, Wayfair has a unique niche and an unparalleled growth trajectory. Analysts had been expecting growth in the high 30s and low 40s for quite some time, but Wayfair continually surprises investors to the upside with growth that is closer to 50% than it is to 40%. Moreover, the increased number of repeat orders shows how valuable a brand Wayfair has built for its core customers. As loyal customers stick to the platform and expand their purchases (driving lower total customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenues), and Wayfair additionally continues to ramp logistics operations on the cost side, we should begin to see margin improvements as well.

Investors would be wise to invest in Wayfair while the company is still off its all-time highs.

