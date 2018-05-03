Match's Plunge: Facebook Not An Existential Threat

On May 1, Mark Zuckerberg announced at Facebook’s (FB) developer conference that the company would soon add a dating feature to its application. The news sent shares of Match Group (MTCH) and its parent InterActiveCorp (IAC) down 22 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

At first glance, Facebook’s entry into the online dating industry does indeed look ominous for internet matchmakers. In terms of financial resources, Facebook certainly outmatches Match; the social media giant’s $40 billion in revenue dwarfs Match Group’s $1.2 billion. And as Zuckerberg pointed out, 200 million of his company’s users list themselves as single.

Upon closer examination, though, Facebook will probably not have a large impact on Match Group’s business. The online dating industry’s biggest brands have shown remarkable staying power over a twenty-year period, continuing to grow and raise prices even as upstarts come and go. The future of online dating is not a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather a handful of strong brands that cater to different market segments.

Match’s Dominance

The Match Group’s namesake dating site Match.com is still thriving more than two decades after being founded in 1995, growing its subscriber base from 560,000 in 2000 to 1.8 million in 2011 (the latest year for which figures are available). Even when rivals such as OkCupid (now a Match Group subsidiary) arose using a different model, the old stalwarts like Match.com and eHarmony survived and still did robust business. Match.com’s price increases provide evidence of the company’s brand power; the price of the base one-month subscription rose from $30 in 2006 to $42 in 2017.

How is it that these brands can survive with profits intact, even with so much competition? The simple answer is that unlike much of the technology world, online matchmaking is not a winner-take-all industry. To borrow the old dating adage, it comes down to different strokes for different folks. Match.com, OkCupid, and Tinder each utilize a distinct matchmaking system and foster different experiences. To quote former OkCupid head (and now Tinder CEO) Elie Seidman:

Now the question isn’t how you make a dating app, what features you have, but its values—who goes there and what do you stand for? That’s the next frontier in the industry: Why would I use one instead of the other?

As it happens, Match Group controls approximately 30 percent of the online dating market through its portfolio of more than forty brands, including OkCupid, Tinder, Meetic, PlentyofFish, as well as namesake Match.com. Each brand caters to a segment of the dating population, and many of them offer some version of their service for free – which defeats the argument that Facebook could compete on price alone. In fact, one could also make the case that a paid service brings a higher quality experience because fees encourage some semblance of commitment.

Facebook’s Uphill Battle

Because the online dating leaders possess such strong brands, Facebook will likely find it difficult to dislodge Match Group from its dominant position. It is not evident from May 1’s presentation how Facebook’s dating initiative is inherently superior. Money and resources alone do not guarantee success against a powerful brand, as Warren Buffett once cautioned in his description of Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) competitive advantage:

If you gave me $100 billion and said to take away the soft drink leadership of Coca- Cola in the world, I'd give it back to you and say it can't be done.

Indeed, the technology sphere is replete with examples of companies that tried – and failed – to take away competitive advantages by spending tremendous amounts of money. Internet stalwart Craigslist, founded the same year as Match.com, defeated eBay’s (EBAY) attempt to enter classified ads through Kajiji. eBay, in turn, remains king of online auctions despite a short-lived attempt by Amazon (AMZN) to take on its business. Even Facebook survived the much-hyped launch of Google’s (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google+ social network, which never caught on.

Conclusion

My March 5 article “I Blew It On Match Group, But It Isn’t Too Late,” I describe why the company’s valuation makes sense in light of probable future growth. As I argue here, it does not seem likely that Facebook’s entry into online dating will negate the bullish case for Match Group. In an industry projected to grow at 5 percent annually over the next three years, there is room enough for many players.

At the time I first advocated buying the stock, Match Group sported a market capitalization of $11 billion. As of May 2’s close, the company’s value is down 13 percent from that point.

Consider this update of my previous thought experiment: in order to produce an earnings yield of 7 percent as of May 2's closing price, the company would have to produce total earnings of $665 million. Using present earnings of $360 million as a baseline, it would take just 3.4 years of 20 percent growth to achieve that target. That timeline looks eminently feasible.

With shares selling at 27 times operating income (31 times earnings per share), now is the time to buy. For that price, investors get a business with operating margins of 27 percent, cap ex of just $29 million, and free cash flow of $286 million. The most recent news does not change the fact that Match Group is a durable business with a tremendous growth opportunity. I intend to continue loading up on Match shares as long as the price remains at this level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.