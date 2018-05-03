Sunniva: Gold Standard For Cannabis Wholesale

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research reports to introduce new companies not covered by us before.

Overview

We first introduced Sunniva (OTC:SNNVF) to our readers when the company announced the supply deal with Canopy (OTC:TWMJF). The share price performance of Sunniva has been disappointing lately amid its continuous drift towards the bottom, and the Canopy deal has not helped as many had hoped. We are somewhat puzzled by the underperformance as the company has shown clear progress towards its plan and the Canopy deal brings in significant value despite the uncertainty around margins. We think the wholesale model in the cannabis space could potentially be a low-value strategy if the market does become oversupplied by 2019, based on our view. Ultimately, we think Sunniva offers a rare combination of compelling value and significant growth in the cannabis space and should be noticed by more investors.

Operations

Sunniva operates three lines of business including production, clinics, and vapor devices. On the production side, Sunniva currently does not have any production capacity and is building two campuses in British Columbia and California. The Canadian site will be 700,000 square feet producing 100,000 kg/annual in capacity and is currently in the review stage of the licensing process. The company plans to sell up to 75% of its Canadian production to other LPs through long-term supply agreements with the remaining 25% reserved for NHS medical patients. The deal with Canopy covers 90,000 kg over a span of two years, which means almost half of the total expected capacity of Sunniva in Canada will be accounted for from this deal alone.

The California campus is currently planned for two phases. Phase I includes a 325,000 square feet facility that expects to produce 60,000 kg annually. Phase II will include another 165,000 square feet and 40,000 kg in annual capacity. Sunniva said that it is currently seeking distribution partners for its U.S. production and details have yet to be disclosed.

Our take: We would expect Sunniva to announce similar supply deals with other major suppliers after the win with industry leader Canopy. With over 45% of the expected capacity secured under the agreement and 25% reserved for clients of its health clinic, NHS, we would expect another deal for the remaining 30% or 30,000 kg per year to be announced with another partner. However, it is important to note that the Canadian campus has not started construction yet. Sunniva disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that the company is still picking site location and expect construction to commence by mid-June 2018. Frankly, the timeline is rather unsatisfactory and slow relative to other competitors that are more nimble and timely on their construction schedule. Without construction progress and financing details, we think investors have grown skeptical of the stock as demonstrated by the tepid share price performance.

(Company website)

Natural Health Services ("NHS"): NHS owns and operates 8 clinics in Canada that help registered patients find licensed producers. NHS makes money by collecting a fee from LPs once patients are referred by the clinic. This model is not new and several other LPs have also acquired similar clinics. We think Sunniva will try to push its own products once its Canadian facilities are up and running. The chain currently has over 95,000 patients. Note that Sunniva paid $22.5 million to acquire NHS in February 2017.

Full-Scale Distributors ("FSD"): FSD offers vapor equipment under the Vapor Connoisseur brand which provides private label products to over 80 brands in North America. Interesting to note that Sunniva has purposely pursued a private label strategy for its cannabis and vapor businesses.

Summary: We think management has put a lot of focus on de-risking the operation by relying on distribution partners, a rather prudent move given its late start in the industry. We recognize that wholesale margin will be lower; however, it could still be lucrative if Sunniva is able to achieve low-cost production. The key to Sunniva's business strategy is to secure long-term supply agreements with credible counterparties that have distribution channels. Selling to Canopy is less risky because it will likely be able to honor its commitments through expected domestic provincial deals or international markets. We like Sunniva for its focus on securing large contracts with select parties, instead of some of the other companies that are pursuing a wholesale strategy with smaller and riskier vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2018, Sunniva raised $27.8 million via bought deal equity financing at $9.75 per share. We think part of recent underperformance had to do with the overall weakness in Cannabis stocks. The huge run in late 2017 and early 2018 sent the share prices of cannabis companies surging and Sunniva also topped at over $16 before falling back to below $10. The current market capitalization of $275 million is more reasonable than many other names we see in the cannabis industry. The management has indicated that it tends to use construction loan to finance the Canadian campus, instead of raising equity. The project is expected to cost north of $100 million, but it will also become one of the largest cannabis production facility in the world. We think management has exhibited a rare focus on minimizing shareholder dilution among cannabis companies and view the announcement of the final financing package to be a positive catalyst for the stock.

Financials

The most recent fiscal year saw total revenue of $16 million generated through NHS and FSD. NHS accounted for $11 million and FSD had $5 million for the year, and no revenue had been recorded for cannabis production yet. It is, however, concerning to us that the existing operations of Sunniva remain unprofitable. Based on company disclosures, the 2017 expenses included non-recurring expenses of $6.3 million from the revaluation of converts and $2.5 million of amortization of acquired intangibles. Excluding both expenses, Sunniva's loss would narrow to $6 million, still far from break-even.

The bulk of the revenue is yet to be recorded pending the completion of its Canadian and California production facilities. With total expected production of 200,000 kg per year for the Canadian and Californian operations combined, it is anyone's guess how much revenue could be generated from this asset base. Again, Sunniva is no better than other LPs that have announced ambitious expansion strategies unless offtake contracts can be signed with credible parties and with reasonable assurance that contracts can be renewed.

(Company filings)

Putting It All Together

When we think about the business strategy of Sunniva, we think investors need to realize that its Canadian strategy is essentially a wholesale strategy. However, this wholesale strategy is not without its risks. Firstly, we expect pricing for adult recreational cannabis to fall sharply compared to the current medical pricing. The market is almost certain to face the issue of oversupply in 2019 when all the capacities come online. We think the pricing could fall towards $4.0 per gram, which means wholesalers like Sunniva will get even less if they had to share with LPs that hold the final distribution agreements with provinces. The second risk is that wholesalers like Sunniva are likely only being used by larger LPs as a bridging tool for the first two years. Larger LPs have all announced ambitious expansion plans that will produce hundreds of thousands of kilograms in additional capacity. Given our belief that the market will become oversupplied by 2019, we think larger LPs could become less reliant on suppliers and might potentially stop buying from companies like Sunniva. Without provincial deals, Sunniva is at the mercy of Canopy and other LPs which makes its whole business model extremely risky, in our view.

The execution has been slow and management needs to demonstrate its ability to complete planned construction and start growing and selling cannabis soon. The Canadian site has not even been identified and financing remains elusive despite the confident talks from management. We also showed that existing NHS and FSD operations remain unprofitable despite touting one-third of the entire medical patient base in Canada (270,000 per Health Canada). Put another way, there has not been much to cheer about for Sunniva investors and share price has been drifting sideways since January.

In summary, Sunniva represents one of the better investments among the smaller LPs that focus on the wholesale strategy. Sunniva has secured a 45,000 kg per year supply agreement with Canopy, and we expect it to announce more deals to reach its goal of 75,000 kg per year secured via long-term contracts. If production can be achieved on schedule, Sunniva will have locked in hundreds of millions in sales depending on the ultimate wholesale price it is able to receive. We rate the shares Outperform and see upcoming catalysts include the commencement of construction, financing details, and additional pre-sale partners.

Additional Resources

