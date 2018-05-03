Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds Complete Review - May 2018

How much are you really earning on your holdings?

What has changed over the last month?

Perhaps the most important thing in the past month for the fixed income investors was that the $TNX passed 3.00% for the first time since 2014. Adding the constant uptrend in the 3-month LIBOR rate, the pressure over the preferred stocks and baby bonds started to rise. Still, we do not observe any severe sell-off but the whole segment is experiencing some weakness.

TNX - CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

As far as the common stock markets, despite the start of the earnings season, April was a much less volatile month, compared to the turbulent start of the year.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

In the following charts, we will examine where our fixed income products of interest stand currently. There are 676 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks. By stock type, they are divided as follows:

Preferred stock - fixed rate: 368

Baby bond - fixed rate: 150

Preferred stock - fixed-to-floating: 56

Preferred stock - floating: 18

Trust preferred - fixed rate: 14

Preferred units - fixed rate: 14

Preferred units - fixed-to-floating: 11

Others: 45

1. Fixed Rate Preferred Stocks

1.1 Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful with these.

1.2 Stocks that are below Par (stripped price) and have a Current Yield of between 5% and 8%:

It should be noted that PG&E (NYSE: PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us.

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

1.3 Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

Source: Author's database

1.4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

These have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch.

1.5 Current Yield > 10%:

The most important change here is that GST restores its preferred stocks distribution on April 06, 2018. As for the others, their picture remains the same, HOV, NM, and RHE have suspended the payment of dividends on their outstanding preferred stocks.

1.6 Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

1.7 The yield curve for rated ones:

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

1.8 The yield curve investment grade:

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

1.9 Term preferred stocks by YTC and YTM:

The full list:

1.10. Let's try to find a qualified "BBB" rated preferred stock with a Current Yield > 5.5% and YTC > 4%:

If we take a closer look at the main group:

1.11 Ex-Dividend dates for May 2018 (including baby bonds):

1.12 Our favorite group for IRA accounts mREIT Fixed Rate:

1.13 A look at recent redemptions:

MER-P, CFC-B, and AEK are a typical example of what call risk means.

1.14 A look at recent IPOs:

The full list:

The one place where you do not worry about call risk.

1.15 Top Movers

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

2. Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

2.1 Qualified Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

The same picture as in our previous monthly review.

2.2 Not Qualified:

2.3 Top Movers

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

A bad month for the CODI preferred shareholders.

3. Baby Bonds

3.1 Call risk baby bonds YTC < 0

Long time no call:

Short time no call:

3.2 Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10% yield curve:

3.3 Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

The situation in RAS doesn't seem to change any time soon.

3.4 Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Take a closer look at the main group:

3.5 Fixed-to-Floatings:

3.6 Top Movers:

Top Gainers:

Our pair trade MHLD bonds vs. preferred stocks worked very well. You might be interested in our article posted in April - Maiden Holdings: An Opportunity In The Baby Bond.

Top Losers:

4. Preferred Stocks Floating Rate (or "Floored" in most cases):

How they have moved:

5. Third Parties

5.1 Floating:

Here is the full list:

5.2 Fixed:

5.3 One-month change:

6. Your Favorite K-1

6.1 Fixed rate, Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

For a better view, SPLP-A is excluded from this chart. It has a 325% yield-to-Call.

The list:

6.2 Fixed-to-Floating:

The preferred units issued by LGCY are excluded from this chart, as they don't pay dividends at present.

The full list:

6.3 One-month change:

7. Trust Preferred Securities

7.1 Call risk, YTC < 0:

7.2 No call risk:

The full list:

7.3 One-month change:

Conclusion

The main question this month will be whether TNX will continue to rise and whether this drive the fixed income securities to a more tangible sell-off. Because volatility is good. It really gives us a chance to understand that this game is not risk-free. There is pain associated with making money and one should never forget that it is always easier to lose. As with any sell-off in the past, we have to concentrate on relative value and find decent picks that have a hedging reaction. This is how alpha is generated. The point of the article is to bring the big picture in the small world of preferred stocks to the readers and to show what are the most likely yields you will get for being invested in the average preferred stock.

