Amazon Valuation: Bezos Free Cash Flow Method, GAAP Accounting Change, And Stock As Currency

GAAP Rule Change By FASB Two Years Ago Is Set To Go Into Effect In December 2018 And Is Likely To Materially Impact AMZN DCF Valuations.

“The riskiest asset is that which is perceived to have the least risk.” - Howard Marks

Investment Summary: The Jeff Bezos Approach to Valuing AMZN Shares

Amazon (AMZN) continues to be a controversial topic in the national discourse for a variety of factors related to the transformational impact of its business model on U.S. society and its emergence as one of a tiny handful of tech companies vying to be the first to attain a market capitalization of one trillion dollars. In the investment community, the debate centers around the appropriate financial metrics to justify the company’s titanic $760 billion market cap.

There seems to be several theories and hypothetical scenarios regarding the forward-looking aspects of markets, variations of EMH priced into the shares, price-to-sales ratios, the value of the company’s gold mine of user data, the madness of crowds, and even - although mentioned less often - its potential for consistent and explosive earnings growth at some point in the future.

Many of these ideas are fascinating to contemplate, and a select group of my Seeking Alpha colleagues eloquently share their wisdom regarding the prospects for AMZN shares in articles such as “The Most Overhyped Company In The World” by the brilliantly perceptive Eric Parnell, “Where Is Amazon Going?” by Rangeley Capital’s always insightful hedge fund guru extraordinaire Chris DeMuth Jr., and the must-read multi-billion dollar question “Will Amazon Make Money Next Year?” by the prescient Elazar Advisors, LLC. Esteemed NYU Finance Professor Aswath Damodaran provided his highly-regarded financial savvy and precise figures concerning Amazon’s market cap in his superb valuation titled “Amazon: Glimpses of Shoeless Joe.” The genius of my colleague DoctoRx – yes, he really is a doctor as well as an entrepreneur – is on full display in his astute article “Amazon: Why It Looks Like A (Potentially Major) Top” in which he highlights several under-reported topics related to the stock’s prospects. Tellingly, these are merely a handful of the many excellent Amazon analyses that can be found on Seeking Alpha.

In all of these extraordinary reports, despite differing forward-looking views of the stock, the authors relate common sense investment logic and outline their highly reasonable thoughts regarding Amazon’s future and how events will impact its share price. By abstracting from the qualitative emotional discourse of many Amazon discussions, these authors offer their unique and balanced observations to the topics of the company’s valuation and prospects for shareholders.

Amazon’s Share Price: Numbers Don’t Lie

Unlike the articles mentioned that were written by my talented Seeking Alpha colleagues, many discussions of Amazon eventually devolve into someone pointing out that the market is valuing AMZN shares at $1,570 per share, so therefore $760 billion is what the company is worth, that this is its definitive valuation. This is a common view that draws from the theory of Efficient Markets Hypothesis (EMH) and the notion that markets are forward-looking price discovery mechanisms with nearly flawless precision. While to some that may seem like circular logic - something is worth what the market says it is worth, so therefore the price should not be questioned, despite the inconvenient fact that prices change from day-to-day and hour-by-hour – to others it is an opportunity to take advantage of the market’s potential mispricing.

As recently as April 2012, Amazon shares were around $190 per share, yet they doubled by April 2015 to nearly $380, and are trading at $1,570 on May 2, 2018. Clearly, the market was dramatically undervaluing and mispricing AMZN shares for the past six years, yet our concern is to determine what the company’s stock will be worth for the next six years, or at least the coming 12 to 18 months.

The following slide represents an appropriate analogy for the current “valuation” metrics being applied by many “investors” and sell-side analysts to AMZN shares. Consider the race to be the first trillion dollar market cap in the context of which one of the current Big Tech behemoths will be the first to close a session in thirteen digits. Will it be Apple? Google? Amazon this year? Or some other company decades from now?

In the slide above, you see an oil painting by the French Impressionist Paul Gaugin. Take a very close look at it and ask yourself how much it is worth. This should be easy since the price paid for “When Will You Marry?” in 2015 is purposely included under the painting on the slide.

Incidentally, Gaugin was a stockbroker in France before he dropped out of the business after the Paris stock market crashed in 1882 and he turned his pursuits entirely to art, eventually relocating to Tahiti and Marquesas Islands in the South Pacific. Truly, Gaugin makes an excellent example since he believed the market prices in Paris in 1881 were correct, only to learn the following year that he was wrong and their crash ended his career in the stock market.

As is the case with AMZN shares, most people looking at the painting in the slide above will think that it is really worth $210 Million because someone was willing to pay that price for it and the owner was willing to sell for that price. Simple supply and demand. Econ 101. Shares of Amazon must be worth $1,570 because the market says so: buyers and sellers exist at these prices.

There is only one problem with this idea.

The painting in the slide above is not “When Will You Marry?” and did not sell for $210 Million in 2015 to the Qatari Sheikha. In fact, it is “Tahitian Women on the Beach,” painted by Gaugin the year before “When Will You Marry?” and we actually have no idea what it is worth because it is owned in the collection at Musée d'Orsay in Paris, unavailable for auction or private sale, and thus we have no market price discovery.

Unless someone was an art connoisseur, or a fine art dealer specializing in French Impressionists, most folks would not know the difference between the two Gaugin oil paintings. Similarly, most “investors” do not understand even the basics of what Amazon is on a fundamental level.

Most folks think of Amazon simply as an e-commerce behemoth that is decimating brick and mortar retail and poised to become a dominant grocer with its Whole Foods acquisition and the ramping of Amazon Go cashier-less stores nationwide. While those facets may apply generally, they do not quite capture the true business model of the company in any meaningful way.

Furthermore, these folks actually believe that buying AMZN shares is an “investment,” yet the company pays no dividend, has not meaningfully bought back shares, and, in reality, has no capital return mechanism at all for shareholders in the foreseeable future. Amazon prefers to perpetually reinvest its shareholders’ retained earnings and cashflows in new projects and initiatives. Essentially, an endless array of capital expenditures in search of the next unicorn AWS-type of tech gold mine.

In the slide above, you see the real “When Will You Marry?” by Gaugin that actually did sell for around $210 Million in 2015. Take a good look at this one too. Ask yourself why, qualitatively, this painting is valued so much higher than “Tahitian Women on the Beach” on a quantitative, monetary basis. This painting has much in common with AMZN shares. Additionally, “Tahitian Women on the Beach” equally has at least as much in common with AMZN shares. Yet we know the price of one and can only estimate the price of the other.

Similarly, Amazon shares were around $190 per share in April 2012; twice that amount, around $380 in April 2015, and now hover around $1,570 to start May 2018. Just as with these Gaugin paintings, the market is only offering an estimate and, so far, the sellers have been consistently proven wrong. We care about the future though, and where the price is headed…not where it has been.

The salient point is that, despite its best efforts, the market has not consistently been able to provide true price discovery for Amazon any better than someone who knows little-to-nothing about Gaugin paintings.

Neither of the two paintings, as with AMZN shares, pays a dividend to its owners. Neither of the two paintings, as with AMZN shares, pays a coupon. In fact, neither AMZN shares, nor the two Gaugin paintings, generate any tangible rate of monetary return whatsoever to their respective “owners.” Owners being defined as shareholders in the case of AMZN. Only “When Will You Marry?” and AMZN shares have price discovery, while “Tahitian Women on the Beach” does not because it is currently under the provenance of a Paris art museum.

Therefore, by definition, for most “investors,” purchasing AMZN shares - as with the Qatari Sheikha paying over $200 Million for “When Will You Marry?” – is a textbook example of speculation.

From the Dictionary.com definition of the word “ speculation”:

“engagement in business transactions involving considerable risk but offering the chance of large gains, especially trading in commodities, stocks, etc., in the hope of profit from changes in the market price.”

Similarly, as with a person who looks at “Tahitian Women on the Beach” and thinks it really is “When Will You Marry?” and worth over $200 Million because someone – an equity analyst, perhaps – told them it was that particular painting and worth that amount, many AMZN shareholders think they know what the company is worth based on sell-side analyst price targets, CNBC rantings, the stock’s incredible history, and, most importantly, what they qualitatively believe the company is: based mostly on their own purely anecdotal customer-facing interactions with Amazon in e-commerce and digital media delivery.

It is this final point, “what they qualitatively believe the company is” that is going to be the challenge for many AMZN shareholders in the long-term.

By definition, the technology industry represents constant and unrelenting change. Those doing 10-year DCF valuations of AWS have no tangible, realistic idea of what the defined contours and scale of the cloud services market will be in 2028, any more than Blackberry/Research In Motion shareholders knew about what their company’s role would be in the much larger mobile devices market in 2017 when the iPhone was introduced by Steve Jobs in early 2007. Tech is change and Amazon is a leader in tech at the moment. Let us explore this topic further.

Amazon’s Business Model

As with the average person trying to correctly identify which Gaugin painting is the most expensive piece of fine art ever sold, Amazon’s business model is often completely misunderstood. Many incorrectly define Amazon as a form of consumer-facing retailer, which is partly correct, yet fails to capture its sizable B2B and public-sector operations generally and its AWS business specifically.

As you can see in the slide above, the best way to define Amazon as a business is as a web-based technology platform . By this we mean Amazon is one of a handful of dominant online destinations/apps that essentially form an oligarchy when it comes to web traffic and mobile engagement. Consider: it is not entirely the specific activities Amazon currently engages in that allows it to generate business, but rather the indisputable fact that it is among the handful of elite companies that command millions of visitors – read: engagement – every minute and every hour of every day across its various offerings ranging from e-commerce to digital media delivery to cloud servers to pay-per-click advertising.

As a web-based technology platform, we can further define, and thus begin to estimate a valuation for Amazon through its three distinct assets that enable it to generate its revenue, cash flow, and earnings:

Global Brand : The brand name of Amazon carries with it significant weight in the lexicon of the 21 st Century world. Brands , as opposed to specific products that can be sourced anywhere, are what customers and clients use universally to identify the companies with which they do business. Amazon’s Prime memberships are a central pillar of the company’s brand platform, driving sales and traffic to the website, app, and Amazon Prime Video platform. In fact, Prime is a brand within the family of brands owned by Amazon. Its Kindle device/app is the dominant e-reader on the market, making sales of digital books a cornerstone of Amazon’s offerings. Amazon’s Alexa series of voice-activated devices dominate the home speaker market with Echo, Echo Show, and the Dot. Whole Foods is absolutely in every way a brand in the consciousness of its customers, distinctive from its competitors by virtue of years of brand recognition. In terms of the web, Amazon is part of an oligarchy that dominates clicks and daily engagement. When a customer wants to buy something – nearly anything these days – online, roughly 57 cents out of every dollar is spent at only two companies: Amazon and Google. Let that sink in.

The brand name of Amazon carries with it significant weight in the lexicon of the 21 Century world. , as opposed to specific that can be sourced anywhere, are what customers and clients use universally to identify the companies with which they do business. Amazon’s Prime memberships are a central pillar of the company’s brand platform, driving sales and traffic to the website, app, and Amazon Prime Video platform. In fact, Prime is a brand within the family of brands owned by Amazon. Its Kindle device/app is the dominant e-reader on the market, making sales of digital books a cornerstone of Amazon’s offerings. Amazon’s Alexa series of voice-activated devices dominate the home speaker market with Echo, Echo Show, and the Dot. Whole Foods is absolutely in every way a in the consciousness of its customers, distinctive from its competitors by virtue of years of brand recognition. In terms of the web, Amazon is part of an oligarchy that dominates clicks and daily engagement. When a customer wants to buy something – nearly anything these days – online, roughly 57 cents out of every dollar is spent at only two companies: Amazon and Google. Let that sink in. Data : In a world that is rapidly being reshaped by predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, it requires much more than email lists and credit card numbers on file to know what it takes to compel customers and client companies to part with their money. Consider: Amazon knows the annual spend, buying habits, Echo conversations, and browsing habits of hundreds of millions of customers and clients worldwide. It knows how to get ahold of them, engage them with offers, and even has a patent on pre-shipping orders to customers before the order has even been placed. Amazon is able to leverage its data for things like its comprehensive collaborative filtering engine and dynamic pricing to offer relevant products at the different optimized prices to each individual consumer. Its AWS unit uses click-stream analytics, event-driven ETL, significant use of bots, NLP chat bots such as Lex, its Lambda web macros, data warehousing, and AI-driven recommendation engines, among many others, to help its clients scale their applications and drive Amazon’s revenues.

In a world that is rapidly being reshaped by predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, it requires much more than email lists and credit card numbers on file to know what it takes to compel customers and client companies to part with their money. Consider: Amazon knows the annual spend, buying habits, Echo conversations, and browsing habits of hundreds of millions of customers and clients worldwide. It knows how to get ahold of them, engage them with offers, and even has a patent on pre-shipping orders to customers before the order has even been placed. Amazon is able to leverage its data for things like its comprehensive collaborative filtering engine and dynamic pricing to offer relevant products at the different optimized prices to each individual consumer. Its AWS unit uses click-stream analytics, event-driven ETL, significant use of bots, NLP chat bots such as Lex, its Lambda web macros, data warehousing, and AI-driven recommendation engines, among many others, to help its clients scale their applications and drive Amazon’s revenues. Logistics Infrastructure: The core of Amazon’s activities in the kinetic world is centered around its ability to provision goods and services to its customers and clients in an efficient and reliable manner. This infrastructure is both technological – as evidenced by AWS and Amazon’s robust e-commerce website platform – and physical. In the atomic world, Amazon has a complex array of fulfillment centers, trucking lines, favorable agreements with nearly all major and regional shipping companies, and even its own fleet of Amazon Prime Air cargo jets. Amazon will soon even open its own airport hub at a cost of $1.5 billion at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. With a similar air cargo facility recently announced at Sacramento International Airport and its moves into booking ocean freighters, Amazon is quietly building its own logistics network to support a global supply chain. The company’s technology infrastructure features 44 data centers scattered from Oregon to Mumbai and Sao Paulo to Beijing. Its first mover advantage with AWS made Amazon the leader as an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider. That is key: infrastructure in a variety of forms, digital and physical. The Prime Video and Kindle Reader platforms enable the delivery of digital content to their users. In contrast to the aforementioned assets of Global Brand and Data, which exist in the noosphere, Amazon’s logistics infrastructure provisions both information storage/retrieval in the digital realm as well as physical goods in the atomic world.

Applying the Jeff Bezos Occam’s Razor to AMZN

For purposes of this report, Bishop Research and Analytics will take the Occam’s Razor approach to valuing Amazon and determining a price target for AMZN shares for the next 12 to 18 months. To do this, we will begin by going directly to the source that knows more about Amazon than anyone else in the world: the company’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

As most of us who have followed Amazon since its early days recall quite vividly, Jeff Bezos has loudly proclaimed ever since his first Letter to Shareholders in 1997 – a letter that he attaches every single year to his updated annual Letter to Shareholders to constantly remind investors of its importance – that he strongly believes the company’s primary financial metric is free cash flow per share of common stock.1

From the 1997 Amazon Letter to Shareholders, Bezos candidly wrote:

“When forced to choose between optimizing the appearance of our GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of future cash flows, we'll take the cash flows.”1

While this is an unambiguously straight-forward statement regarding the Bezos investment philosophy, the Amazon CEO made his case even more crystal clear in his 2004 Letter to Shareholders by sharing an example of a hypothetical company that grows its earnings at a 100 percent CAGR for four years, resulting in 8X net income growth, yet actually generates negative cumulative free cash flow of $530 million.2 In this vitally important Letter to Shareholders, Bezos expounds on his belief in free cash flow per share by directly stating in the very first sentence of his letter:

“Our ultimate financial measure, and the one we most want to drive over the long-term, is free cash flow per share.”2

In case that statement is not clear enough, Bezos returns to this mantra toward the very end of the 2004 Letter to Shareholders, under an italicized subheading titled “ Our Most Important Financial Measure: Free Cash Flow Per Share,” boldly asserting once more:2

“Amazon.com’s financial focus is on long-term growth in free cash flow per share.”2

Then following this sentence with the following clarification in the next paragraph:

“Amazon.com’s free cash flow is driven primarily by increasing operating profit dollars and efficiently managing both working capital and capital expenditures. We work to increase operating profit by focusing on improving all aspects of the customer experience to grow sales and by maintaining a lean cost structure.”2

This philosophy should be well-known and widely understood by all Amazon shareholders at this point. Jeff Bezos has made this point abundantly clear throughout the entire history of Amazon. There is absolutely nothing that has changed this view in over 20 years as a public company and, therefore, as market participants, we should take Bezos at his word and value AMZN shares accordingly.

To that end, we will apply Occam’s Razor and remove all other assumptions and hypotheticals regarding the stock price and market capitalization to solve the vexing puzzle of Amazon’s share price.

Free Cash Flow Per Share

Our key starting point to valuing AMZN shares is to determine its Free Cash Flow Per Share. While many will point out that the company’s true per share FCF is distorted by its accounting use of capital and financial leases, which only apply the interest portion of the lease to Operating Cash Flows through reductions to Net Income while the principal amount is accounted for as an outflow in Financing Cash Flows, for purposes of this valuation we will set this fact aside – for now, at least – to focus our analysis on how FCF/Share is valued by its market multiple.

While we are setting aside the subject of leases for the moment, we would be remiss if we did not address the highly consequential topic of stock-based compensation (SBC) and its material impact on Operating Cash Flows and, thus, free cash flow per share. Since SBC’s impact on FCF per share is ultimately derived by the distortions it creates in OCF, we will consider this later in this report after our initial determinations regarding free cash flow.

For now, let us take a look at how Amazon’s TTM FCF per share is evolving over the last two fiscal years from Q1 2016 to Q4 2017 and include the most recent Q1 2018.4,5,11

As you can see in the chart above, Amazon’s TTM free cash flow per share rose from $14.23 per share for the TTM period ending in Q1 2016 to its all-time high in Q4 2016 of $22.15 per share.4 Since that zenith for Q4 2016, in the subsequent quarters starting with Q1 2017, Amazon’s TTM free cash flow has suffered sequential drops every quarter of 2017 until it rose to $17.50 per share during the Q4 holiday quarter - $8.4 billion FCF with 480 million weighted-average shares outstanding - from $16.84 in Q3 2017.5 Unfortunately for AMZN shareholders, TTM FCF dropped another $1.1 billion in Q1 2018 to $7.27 billion, which with 484 million weighted-average shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 equals approximately $15.02 TTM FCF per share.11

A central feature of the chart showing TTM FCF per share is the shape of graph that shows steeply ascending growth throughout FY 2016, then a steady decline since Q1 2017, with only a relatively small upward blip for Q4 2017 that was followed by a much lower figure for Q1 2018. This signifies four of the last five quarters of sequential quarterly decline, making the Q2 2018 FCF vitally important to maintaining the bull thesis for growth in the financial metric Jeff Bezos focuses his attention to most.

TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple

To properly visualize this dynamic and FCF per share, we will take the daily adjusted closing prices for AMZN shares during these time intervals and divide FCF per share from the first Friday after Amazon announces its quarterly earnings on Thursdays after the bell. For example, after Amazon reported its Q4 and FY 2017 earnings on Thursday February 1, 2018, AMZN shares closed at $1429.95, up from the $1390 close the day before. By taking a ratio of the $1429.95 closing price and the new information that Amazon’s FCF per share is $17.50, we can calculate that the market is awarding an FCF multiple of 81.71 on that day, which is actually lower than the 82.54 multiple for the preceding close – despite the higher share price - as the FCF per share increased from $16.84 to $17.50 from the new earnings information from Q4 and FY 2017. We then take the average of these multiples for each trading day throughout each month to determine TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple.

As you can see in the chart above, Amazon’s TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple skyrocketed from 40.86 for April 2017 to 88.02 for March 2018. Interestingly, the TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiples stayed in a fairly reasonable range between 40.86 and 50.92 until the Q3 2017 earnings announcement at the end of October sent shares soaring, although reported FCF actually decreased according to that announcement. We can pinpoint this earnings announcement as the primary catalyst for the explosion in Amazon’s TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple the past six months, essentially awarding AMZN shares a premium that nearly doubled this multiple since October 27, 2017.

Consider the following statement in the earnings press release from Amazon on October 26, 2017:

“Free cash flow decreased to $8.1 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $9.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2016. Free cash flow less lease principal repayments decreased to $3.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $5.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2016. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases decreased to an outflow of $1.0 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an inflow of $3.8 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2016.”6

Then this regarding dilution:

“Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 503 million on September 30, 2017, compared with 496 million one year ago.”6

In a counter-intuitive manner, TTM FCF – if we ignore the actual $1 billion outflow, that is, use of cash after capital lease principal repayments and assets acquired - actually dropped by nearly a billion dollars to $8.1 billion from the comp quarter, diluted shares increased by seven million over the year ago period, and the stock skyrocketed 43 percent from the October 26 close to the next earnings announcement for Q4 and FY 2017 on February 1, 2018.6

Importantly, AMZN’s current TTM FCF Multiple is now in triple digits at 104.53 with the price at $1,570 per share on May 2, 2018.

Yet Jeff Bezos repeatedly insists that FCF per share is “our ultimate financial measure.”2

Since we all know that Jeff Bezos is the mastermind behind Amazon’s success, we must then take him at his word that FCF per share is the key metric with which to value AMZN shares.

Incidentally, analysts had set earnings expectations at a modest one cent per share for Q3 2017, which Amazon easily beat by earning 52 cents, which coincidentally, was exactly the same amount it earned in Q3 2016, for a whopping 0.0 percent YoY increase.7 Proof that sandbagging can work for the sell-side.

On a comparable basis, the stock price after Q3 2016 ranged from $776 to $839.95 per share until the Q4 and FY 2016 earnings were reported on February 2, 2017. By contrast, AMZN shares ranged from $1,100 to $1,450 per share in the comparable time period between Q3 2017 and the announcement of Q4 and FY 2017 on February 1, 2018.

While it would be tempting to say the stock rose on the earnings per share expectations beat, that would not explain why AMZN shares held up so stubbornly after the embarrassingly epic miss of $1 per share on the Q2 2017 EPS expectations. Furthermore, the cabal of sell-side analysts with “Buy” and “Strong Buy” recommendations on AMZN circled the wagons after the Q2 2017 miss and simultaneously lowered their Q3 2017 EPS expectations to only one penny of total EPS while continually raising their PTs on the stock.

Yet we know from Amazon’s legion of perma-bulls that “earnings don’t matter,” and, more importantly, from the words of Jeff Bezos himself that FCF per share is “our ultimate financial measure.”2

Recent Historical TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple

By way of comparison, we must consider the recent historical context of AMZN shares’ TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiples going back 24 months to discover where it had traded prior to April 2017.

As you can see in the chart above, between April 2016 and March 2017 AMZN shares traded at a TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple of between 38 and 52. In fact, this data demonstrates that the TTM Average Monthly FCF Multiple for this stock was remarkably steady and consistent during a time when AMZN shares rose 48 percent from $598.50 on April 1, 2016 to $886.54 on March 31, 2017.

Since we recall from our previous chart that Amazon’s FCF Per Share was growing strongly from 14.23 to 22.15 per share during this time period, we can make a reasonable determination that the 48 percent increase in share prices were in large part a result of the 55.7 percent growth in FCF per share between April 2016 and the end of March 2017.

This is key: Amazon’s FCF per share grew 55.7 percent while the share price rose 48 percent between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. This suggests a very significant correlation between the stock price and FCF per share during that time, while the correlation broke down after the Q3 2017 earnings report with the drop in FCF and tremendous rise in the share price.

Valuation

With the key financial metric of TTM Average Monthly FCF Per Share Multiple, by observing the delta of recent historical patterns and how the market awards these multiples, we can model an accurate valuation of AMZN shares in the upcoming 12-18 months.

The key unknown variables will be OCF and capital investment, both of which we can only model based on recent historical performance and patterns. However, we can easily calculate that even if Amazon is able to generate its all-time high for TTM FCF from Q4 2016 of $10.5 billion with a modest 480 million shares outstanding - and does not dilute share count with SBC at all - to maintain its current price ($1,570) it would still be carrying a TTM FCF Per Share Multiple of around 71, which is nearly 59 percent higher than its average of 44.66 from April 2016 to March 2017, and 56 percent greater than its average of 45.38 from April 2016 through October 2017 that preceded the Q3 2017 earnings when shares went parabolic.

The most important valuation is under the scenario in which TTM FCF remained steady at around $8.4 billion for the Q1 and Q2 2018 quarters. Since Q1 2018 is already showing a sharp decline in FCF to only $7.27 billion, we are already generously rewarding Amazon for performance that it has yet to bring into fruition so far in 2018, meaning they are already in a hole and have their work cut out for them in Q2 2018.11

In this case, in order to maintain a share price of around $1,570 per share, AMZN would have to continue to trade at a TTM FCF Multiple of around 90. This is more than double the average from April 2016 through October 2017.

To better illustrate how different multiples could impact AMZN share valuation, we will look at three cases with varying TTM FCF per share multipliers for the 18-month time period of May 2018 to November 2019.

As you can see in the chart above, this presents a range of share prices based on the TTM FCF per share multipliers of 100 to 40. This Base Case corresponds to the $17.50 TTM FCF per share that preceded the $2.50 per share drop in TTM FCF that was reported in the MRQ, this is equal to around $8.4 billion of TTM FCF with 481 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This is essentially staying in-line with the Q4 2017 TTM FCF, which was $1.1 billion higher than the $7.3 billion reported in the Q1 2018.11 Importantly, this assumes there is zero SBC and, therefore, zero dilution of shares outstanding - all of which is admittedly a stretch given the history of Amazon – which makes this a relatively bullish base case in the sense that there is likely to be much higher shares outstanding by the end of this time period.

The base case returns share prices ranging from $1,750 on the highest end with a 100 TTM FCF per share multiple – a bit lower than the 104.53 multiplier the company currently enjoys as a result of its FCF struggles in its Q1 2018 earnings – and the previously mentioned 40 multiple that was common through most of FY 2016 and the first half of 2017 producing a share price of exactly $700 at the low end.

Turning to the most bullish case, the All-Time High Case in the chart above would be a return to FCF of $22.15 per share, yet with an all-time high for FCF of $10.66 billion to reflect the current 481 million shares outstanding. Note that the previous instance, which only lasted for one quarter before declining, of $22.15 FCF per share was generated when the company’s shares outstanding was only 474 million from the Q4 2016 earnings report. As with the Base Case, the All-Time High Case also assumes zero SBC and zero dilution, resulting in constant shares outstanding of the current 481 million weighted average. This makes the All-Time High Case as bullish as is realistically possible as it is rather unlikely that Amazon will have no SBC and share dilution over the next 18 months.

As you can see in the chart above, the Bearish Case essentially models a return to Q1 2016 FCF per share multiple of 14.23 and FCF of $6.842 billion with 481 million shares outstanding. Note that current TTM FCF per share is $15.02, so current reality is closer to reflecting this case as a high probability. As with the other cases, this model also generously assumes zero shares outstanding dilution from SBC. In this case, the estimated share prices range from a high of $1,422.51 with a 100 multiplier and exactly $569 per share at the low end with a 40 multiplier that resembles the TTM FCF per share multiple AMZN shares traded at through most of 2016 and the first ten months of 2017.

In the conclusion to this report, we will combine these cases with the vitally important information you are about to read in order to determine a precise PT for AMZN shares.

GAAP Lease Accounting Change – December 2018

For fiscal years and quarterly reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2018, public companies under U.S. GAAP accounting standards will be required to recognize lease property and equipment with lease terms greater than 12 months as assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. Known as Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in collaboration with the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) released the ASU on February 25, 2016 in an attempt to provide enhanced transparency and YoY comps for operating leases in the financial statements.8

While previously relegated to the notes of accounting disclosures and the occasional pro-forma discussion in earnings day press releases, the topic of operating leases, in particular, were an ongoing vexing subject for the consumers of financial statements. The disclosures, often buried deep in the footnotes of 10-Ks, required savvy equity analysts to essentially reconstruct major portions of companies’ financial statements to include the long-term obligations of operating leases in order to accurately calculate a company’s true long-term liabilities and financial ratios.

The impact on AMZN shares will likely be apparent in Q1 2019 when the FASB update will first be reflected on the balance sheet. The change is likely to be material to many DCF valuations of Amazon in the sense that the net long-term obligations are likely to increase by anywhere from $18 to $20 billion, depending on imputed lease rates and any new operating leases the company enters into during the forthcoming year.

The salient point is that Amazon’s clever use of previously off-balance sheet operating leases will be moved to the forefront in the company’s financial statements within the next year. The impact for AMZN shares will surface mostly on the balance sheet and, by extension, with DCF equity valuations and net long-term obligations. Previously, these operating leases were not included on the balance sheet, nor were they accurately reflected in most analysts’ DCF valuations.

Impact of GAAP Lease Accounting Change and the Whole Foods Acquisition

The impact on Amazon from this forthcoming change in GAAP accounting of operating leases has the potential to materially change valuations due to the company’s explosive growth in this form of leasing arrangement. Consider for a moment that in FY 2015, Amazon showed total undiscounted, operating leases of $6.517 billion.3 The following year, in FY 2016, that total grew by around 46 percent to $9.51 billion.4

Last year, for FY 2017, Amazon reported a staggering $22.848 billion in operating leases, representing a mind-boggling 140 percent explosion in operating leases in one year.5 Undoubtedly, this has to be tied to the Whole Foods acquisition and the store leases that accompany those operations. The important fact here is that when Whole Foods was a public company, FASB allowed them to put those leases off-balance sheet in the “Commitments and Contingencies” footnotes, same as Amazon and every other public company adhering to GAAP. However, now the game will change as of late 2018 and Amazon will have to include those operating leases on their balance sheet.

By combining the $14 billion price for Whole Foods – all of which was paid for with long-term debt – with what will soon be reflected on the balance sheet as an additional approximately $10 billion to $12 billion incremental increase in long-term debt in the form of Whole Foods store operating leases, from an accounting standpoint the WFM acquisition may begin to look like not nearly as a good a deal as once thought.

Consider further that nearly all of the accounting benefits of this deal were front-loaded and that the inflated YoY comps AMZN enjoyed as a result of acquiring the former-WFM revenue, earnings, and cash-flow boosts will roll off starting in Q3 2018. At that point, the comps going forward will begin to get substantially tougher.

One last point about the Whole Foods acquisition as it relates to long-term debt and cash flows is that, prior to its acquisition, Whole Foods historically has generated ~$200 million of FCF in the Q1 time period. 10 Amazon pays the interest for $16 billion of the $17 billion in bonds it issued last year in February and August every year, meaning that the first interest payment on the Whole Foods acquisition bonds was made in February, in Q1 2018. Bishop Research and Analytics estimates that the semi-annual interest payments on these bonds will be around $276 million, for a total of around $553 million annually. This would indicate that in terms of cash, Amazon will increase OCF by around $200 million and decrease total cashflow by around $75 million after the interest payments in Q1 2018 simply as a result of the Whole Foods acquisition. Importantly, this process will repeat itself in Q3 2018 when the second interest payment is made and when the comps begin to line up YoY with the 2017 revenue and cash flow benefits of the acquisition.

Stock Based Compensation

As a tech company – specifically, a web-based technology platform – Amazon issues a substantial amount of equity in the company to attract top talent to its workforce. There is nothing at all unusual or worrisome about this practice, however it is also very important to understand the impact of stock-based compensation (SBC) on its financial results. In particular, SBC functions in a multitude of ways to distort Amazon’s true financial condition by decreasing net income, diluting shareholder value and EPS, and, most importantly, by inflating Operating Cashflows.

First, we will consider the most important of the distortions caused by SBC, however before we do it is vital that we view the context of SBC in the larger framework of this company.

Consider for a moment the case of a small, perhaps even nanocap OTC penny stock that every year comes back to the market through its bankers to issue an additional stock offering to raise more capital for its operations. Perhaps it is truly a brilliant business with a bright future, yet it has high initial capital expenditures to fuel growth and requires annual capital injections. Year-in and year-out, the company returns to the market to raise cash, the syndicate of banks doing the offering like the company’s prospects and they all know that the company will be back next year and, therefore, they enthusiastically recommend the stock by issuing “buy” recommendations and glowing reports about the company’s recent progress and bright future. This is rather common and there is nothing particularly unusual about rapidly growing small tech companies having greater demands for capital to expand their businesses for as long as their shareholders allow them to engage in this form of equity dilution.

In this example, the company – for which there are many examples in the OTC market – would be diluting shareholders by raising capital and then investing/spending the capital to grow the company before returning to the market for more the following year. Conversely, the hypothetical company could have chosen to issue bonds or take out long-term bank loans and, thus, increase its long-term debt to raise the capital for the necessary expansion. However, as long as the equity markets are rewarding the company and remain open to new equity offerings, it makes no sense for the company to issue bonds and expand the balance sheet with new long-term liabilities. Far better to ride the wave with additional equity offerings and dilute the current shareholders for as long as possible!

To be clear: Amazon is absolutely not going to the stock market for additional capital. Instead, it is going to the labor market and using its stock to lure top talent and conserve cash.

Similarly, Amazon is able to simultaneously fuel its growth and retain more of its OCF by diluting the equity of current shareholders in the form of SBC. This practice has allowed Amazon to grow its cash balances and avoid issuing more long-term debt to grow the company by essentially using its stock as a valuable form of currency to compensate its highly-skilled tech labor.

The important consideration is the way in which this practice impacts the financial statements and, more importantly, the magnitude of this effect.

As you can see in the chart above, Amazon increased its SBC from $833 million for FY 2012 to an astonishing $4.215 billion in FY 2017.5,9 This represents a 5X increase over only six years, while overall Amazon’s total revenue increased not quite 3X from $61 billion for FY 2012 to nearly $178 billion in FY 2017.5,9 Clearly, Amazon’s reliance on SBC has grown substantially during the past six years.

It is important to understand that if Amazon was not able to use its stock as a substitute for cash to compensate its employees and attract talent, it would be forced to either pay cash from operations, finance the cash compensation through long-term debt, or simply do without the additional labor. Of these options, the likely course would be to simply expend cash from operations, meaning a “use” of cash in terms of sources and uses, and increasing the outflow of OCF. As a result of the growth in SBC during the past six years, Amazon’s cash flows benefitted substantially by the company adding back the non-cash SBC into Operating Cash Flows.

The ultimate consequence, as you might guess, of this inflation of OCF is that Free Cash Flow is similarly overstated. That means that the TTM FCF per share multiplier we analyzed earlier in this report is, in fact, even larger than it appears as a result of Amazon’s profligate use of stock-based compensation.

It is worth noting that of the $4.2 billion in 2017 SBC, more than half - $2.305 billion - was for “Technology and Content,” inferring that AWS and the related tech-side of Amazon is receiving most of the SBC.5 As a reference point, T&C accounted for $1.224 billion in 2015 and rose to $1.664 billion in 2016 before exploding to $2.305 billion in 2017.3,4,5 This growth in T&C SBC demonstrates that as AWS – and, to a lesser extent, Prime Video content production - grows, Amazon is increasingly relying on SBC to pay for its rapidly expanding tech workforce by diluting current shareholders.

Let us now turn our attention to a brief look at how Amazon’s use of SBC compares to its historic profitability.

As you can see from the chart above, during the same time period as Amazon’s SBC increased from $833 million to over $4.2 billion, the company increased its net income to a little over $3 billion in FY 2017.5,9

Consider that in the entire history of AMZN as a publicly-traded stock, the company has only earned a grand total of $9.598 billion in net income, including the $1.6 billion in the MRQ.11 By contrast, Amazon has issued a mind-boggling $13.995 billion in SBC – including $1.18 billion in the MRQ - in only the last 6 years since 2012.5,9,11

That means Amazon has issued nearly $4.5 billion more in stock in the last six years than it has generated in profit since it went public in 1997, and that is before we even consider the dilutive effects of SBC on shareholder equity and EPS.

Notably, by AMZN diluted shares outstanding increasing from 453 million in FY 2012 to 493 million as of the FY 2017 10-K filing, the company effectively diluted the equity of its existing shareholder base during that time by nearly 10 percent in six years.5,9

Conclusion

In this report we have analyzed Amazon from the perspective of the company’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos through the lens of his preferred financial metric of free cash flow per share. By embracing the viewpoint of Mr. Bezos, we discover that during the last two years AMZN shares traded at an average of between 40X and 50X TTM FCF per share from April 2016 through October 2017. Indeed, in the months preceding April 2016, AMZN shares actually traded at an even lower average TTM FCF per share of 36.62X in March 2016 and 33.95X in February 2016. Suddenly, in the wake of Amazon’s October 26, 2017 Q3 earnings announcement, AMZN shares have gone nearly parabolic, rising from $972.43 in the session on Q3 earnings day to an astounding $1,598.39 on March 12, 2018.

As a result of this meteoric 63 percent rise in Amazon’s stock price since Q3 2017 earnings, AMZN shares are now trading at a stratospheric 104.53X TTM FCF per share as of May 2, 2018. This is approximately double the Average Monthly TTM FCF per share multiple observed between April 2016 to October 2017, representing around a 100 percent premium to Amazon’s per share TTM FCF multiplier in the aftermath of the Q3 2017 earnings. Incredibly, despite the extreme volatility that has gripped the stock since it released its Q4 and FY 2017 earnings at the end of January, the TTM FCF per share multiplier remains at extraordinarily elevated levels, even when taken in context of Amazon’s comparatively consistently-inflated financial metrics and ratios.

When we look prospectively at upcoming FASB rules changes concerning GAAP standards for accounting for operating leases that will be going into effect in quarterly financial reports after December 2018, we forecast that Amazon’s explosive growth in operating leases – partially explained by the Whole Foods acquisition, the remainder from organic growth – will invariably have a material detrimental impact on all DCF valuations from the increased long-term liabilities that will now be placed on its balance sheet.

In fact, the anticipated inclusion of operating leases to Amazon’s balance sheet is likely to increase its long-term liabilities by around a discounted $18 billion to $20 billion - $22 billion undiscounted – that will be added to the company’s existing $24 billion in bonds outstanding and another $20 billion in capital and finance leases. In total, by Q1 2019 Amazon is likely to show at least $64 billion in long-term liabilities on its balance sheet with the impact of significantly reducing its current DCF valuations.

Compounding these weighty matters, Amazon’s profligate use of stock-based compensation over the last six years – issuing a dizzying $4.5 billion more in SBC in only the last six years than it has earned in profits in its entire history as a public company since 1997 – is inflating the company’s Operating Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow by billions every year. Importantly, in FY 2017 alone, Amazon issued a staggering $4.2 billion of SBC that was then added back into OCF and flowed through to the company’s pro-forma FCF and FCF per share calculations.5

When we consider that Amazon’s total pro-forma reported FCF for FY 2017 was only $8.4 billion, that translates into half of the company’s FCF being derived from issuing AMZN shares as a form of currency substituting for cash compensation.5 This is a neat trick for many companies, however it can only endure during a bull market and while confidence in AMZN’s equity is strongly bullish by the top labor talent it is compensating. When and if Amazon has to pay these prized employees in cash, the company will be forced to choose between reducing its OCF and FCF, raising operating capital through additional stock offerings to the market, issuing bonds, or simply doing without the additional labor. The SBC accounting game works exceptionally well…until suddenly, it doesn’t.

Additionally, the company’s use of SBC is diluting long-term shareholders by around 10 percent of their equity since FY 2012, with Amazon’s diluted shares outstanding rising from 453 million to 493 million as of the company’s financial statements released in January 2018.5,9 This prodigious use of SBC is simultaneously inflating OCF and FCF while materially diluting existing long-term shareholders.

The ultimate consequence of all of these practices is simply to inflate Amazon’s DCF valuations by over-estimating OCF and FCF, underestimating net long-term liabilities, and not properly accounting for greatly increased shares outstanding through the dilution of long-term shareholders’ equity involved with the ballooning annual SBC figures. Combining these highly consequential factors with the salient point that Amazon shares are currently trading at a nearly 100 percent premium to their monthly average TTM FCF per share multiple for the period from April 2016 to October 2017, we evaluate AMZN shares as a strong sell with an 18-month price target of approximately $890 per share. This price reflects the company potentially continuing to grow its FCF back to its all-time high levels of FY 2016 and higher, while also reflecting the realities that the company is not likely to be able to increase its SBC anywhere close to the 5X growth since FY 2012 – that would equate to over $20 billion a year in SBC by 2024 – without completely diluting long-term shareholders’ equity, and the material impact of the impending FASB accounting change for GAAP-compliant U.S. companies regarding operating leases that will likely add an additional $18 billion to $20 billion in long-term liabilities to Amazon’s balance sheet. All of these important factors will ultimately impact DCF valuations of AMZN shares in the coming 18 months.

For years, Amazon shareholders have enjoyed the mercurial growth of their company’s business into new and exciting markets, combined with the strong tailwinds of a bull market, improving economy, and the full support of the nearly unanimous consensus of sell-side equity analysts working for major banks around the world. The rise in the stock has been nothing short of sensational and congratulations are due to all AMZN shareholders for their good fortune. While some have taken the stock’s rise as a sort of personal ATM machine that will always be full of more cash for them, the AMZN shareholders with a more rational mind and objective view of markets understand that, despite its unparalleled success during the past twenty years, markets generally, and equities specifically, do contain risks as well as rewards.

Although many seem to be placing a steep discount on risk and a sky-high premium on the idea that this company is different, its business model is different, “you simply don’t understand why traditional financial metrics don’t apply to Amazon,” that earnings don’t matter, and essentially that this time it’s different.

To those that believe this way, please remember, you are not the first person to tell yourself those phrases.

Thanks for reading.

Source Attribution Key

1 1997 Amazon Letter to Shareholders by CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos

2 2004 Amazon Letter to Shareholders by CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos

3 AMZN FY 2015 10-K SEC Edgar Filing – Annual Report for December 31, 2015

4 AMZN FY 2016 10-K SEC Edgar Filing – Annual Report for December 31, 2016

5 AMZN FY 2017 10-K SEC Edgar Filing – Annual Report for December 31, 2017

6 Amazon Q3 2017 Earnings Press Release – Dated October 26, 2017

7 AMZN Q3 2017 10-Q SEC Edgar Filing – Quarterly Report for September 30, 2017

8 Financial Accounting Standards Board - Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842)

9 AMZN FY 2014 10-K SEC Edgar Filing – Annual Report for December 31, 2014

10 WFM FY 2017 10-K SEC Edgar Filing – Annual Report for Year Ended September 24, 2017

11 AMZN Q1 2018 10-Q SEC Edgar Filing – Quarterly Report for March 31, 2018

Author's Notes

Additional Disclosure: Please do your own due diligence. This is research and analysis, not explicit investment advice, always speak to a registered investment adviser before making stock portfolio decisions.

Connect on LinkedIn: Bishop Research And Analytics

Follow on Twitter: @BishopResearch

Follow on StockTwits: BishopResearchAnalytics

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options. Not explicit investment advice. Do your own due diligence and talk to a registered investment adviser.