Multimedia Weekly Digest: Inflation And The Fed

Yesterday the Fed unsurprisingly held interest rates steady, but TD Wealth still thought there were some noteworthy changes worth paying attention to:

As expected, the Federal Reserve held the target range for the Federal Funds rate unchanged. However, there were some notable changes in the language of the statement. Leslie Preston, Senior Economist, TD Bank Group, speaks to Sara D'Elia about noteworthy changes in the Fed's take on inflation and the expected pace of rate hikes going forward.

While Lars Christensen recorded his podcast as a preview to Wednesday's FOMC meeting, he was expecting the Fed to hold steady and on this basis brings up some interesting points about what this means for US inflation and monetary policy going forward.

CME Group also addresses monetary policy:

The Fed is likely to spend the next year exploring how to create a sustainable monetary policy for an economy that no longer needs emergency assistance.

Staying on topic, Jim Hamilton joined David Beckworth this week to discuss monetary policy and energy, the impact of QE and why interest rates have been so low.

