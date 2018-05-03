National Retail Properties: At The Mercy Of Rising Rates?

Management has laid out the business's resilience in a higher rate scenario with admirable clarity and FFO forecasts have not changed over the last year.

It is a tricky time to contemplate REIT investments, and perhaps especially retail REIT investments, after a rough time in the sector in terms of price performance.

REIT analysts are protesting that business fundamentals remain intact, yet a slew of quality REITs have performed poorly as stocks over material time frames, such as five years.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is such as stock. This is a quality name, but returns have been poor: just 3.3% on average over the last five years. Let's start off what that recent record in the following chart:

The white line in the upper chart is the price, the orange line includes dividends.

For anyone trying to find the reasons for these low returns in NNN's accounts or presentations, the search will prove frustrating. Here is the dividend history this cycle, which is one of reliability and growth.

And, as NNN management explains in its investor presentation material, they are set up for a higher rate environment:

There is a strong level of common equity in the conservative financing mix:

And, again as NNN set out very clearly, debt maturities are comfortable.

Don't let anyone tell you the market is missing this

One of the functions of seeking Alpha is that contributors use company presentation information like the three slides above to explain investment cases and readers are saved the time of digging into company websites themselves. This makes seeking Alpha articles accessible and easy to read for retail investors and of course many professionals also access the site.

When slides like the above are published by the company and then included in analytical articles on Seeking Alpha, they qualify as not just "technically" public information, but "very" public information. These are not hidden nuggets of information in the footnotes of 10K reports, but the information that the company seeks to promote and wants to put in front of investors to explain its qualities as it sees them.

At this point you might say, "everyone knows that, FIG. What's your point?!"

The point is to underline why investors should raise an eyebrow when REIT analysts claim that the pressure on the stock prices and total returns from many prominent REIT stocks is generated by misplaced investor concern over the effect of higher interest rates on REIT fundamentals, such as occupancy, rental yield, FFO and AFFO, and dividend sustainability.

Sure, there are scenarios under which you would worry about higher rates. This would be appropriate at elevated level of real rates in a scenario of problematic inflation (rapidly increasing inflation expectations materially above the Fed's target rates for example). Were we to encounter this, then the Fed would be willing to risk a recession by raising real rates enough to cool the inflation rates. We are very obviously not at this point now and very few people think we are.

Turning back to NNN, there is hard evidence that the market isn't in the least concerned about the cash flow outlook in the consensus sell side analyst forecast for FFO per share. In the chart below, the white line shows you the share price moving in a range of $35 to $42.5. over the past twelve months. The green and red lines, 2018 and 2019 respectively show that FFO per share forecasts have remained rock solid through this period. The move down i the 2019 forecast in the early days of this chart was small (from $2.8 to 2.75).

Another way you can see this is to look at the comments sections below REITs articles on Seeking Alpha. I have not conducted a systematic survey but I have found little evidence that a material slice of the investing public is genuinely worried about the medium term for the basic business metrics of REITs, with an exception for the secular challenges facing businesses like mall REITs. But that concern isn't connected to interest rates.

How does all this help you as an investor?

Hopefully it helps remind you to look in the right place when thinking about your risk. With NNN you won't find it in the presentation.

The chart below shows you how important market rates are for this stock's performance and returns. In mid 2016 the US 10 year yield was approach 1.6% and investors were forcing the prices of many REITs up as part of a global dash for yield amid a powerful growth scare that had elicited a round of monetary easing in Europe and Japan and caused the Fed to "break" the dollar in April 2016 with a change of language. As the 10 year yield as recovered, so investors have sold NNN, because the risk free rate has improved, so NNN stock has become worth less as its yield has to move up to accommodate the benchmark moves.

This is very simple, but important. It means that the pressure on NNN's stock price may not be "wrong", but is a function of NNN's status as a bond proxy income stock. An exclusive focus on the bottom up qualities of NNN gives you a wood from the trees issue of ignoring the big picture.

So if you are tempted to step in here, the following chart is worth considering:

Wages for people changing jobs, "switchers", are improving rapidly. This might lead stronger overall wage inflation, by lifting the average and increasing the attractions of changing jobs. As we have seen through, similar rapid improvements in recent periods have tended to fall away quite quickly and normal services of slow and steady wage growth has resumed.

To my mind, this is one of the reasons why the Fed's most recent statement assessed the risks to the inflation outlook as "roughly balanced" and REIT investors will also have noted that the Fed left out recent language about economic strengthening.

I would expect market rates to stabilise here and trade in a range around current levels. This means that the immediate risks of market rate driven downside in NNN are probably fairly limited.

Approaching prospective returns of NNN with this in mind, you have a stock with a 5% yield and modest growth at about 4%, or a rate either side of nominal GDP growth in the US economy. Medium term, there will be bouts of upward pressure on rates as the labour market slowly tightens and perhaps also driven by the Fed's reaction to factors such as a higher Federal deficit.

What outlook does this gives you?

Here is the CEO, Julian Whitehurst on the most recent analyst call:

With a strong balance sheet and access to well-priced capital, a healthy portfolio and a solid acquisition pipeline, National Retail Properties remains well positioned to continue producing consistent mid-single-digits Core FFO per share growth on a multi-year basis.

This conforms to the market outlook for the stock, which envisages 4% FFO growth in 2019 from 4-5% in 2018.

So, the prospective returns are about 9% annually, comprising the yield and prospective growth of FFO. This is healthy and should match the kind of return you expect from general equity indices. But, crucially, there has been no overselling of this stock based on a misreading of its future FFO in an environment of higher rates. What this means is that the direction of rates is a critical driver of your rewards in NNN from here. Anyone looking to get into the stock at these levels must avoid the impression it is undervalued and poorly treated. A fairly valued hold is the way to see it.

