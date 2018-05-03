MicroStrategy Q1 Analysis: Significant Platform Improvements, Stay The Course

Higher sales and research expenses drove the earnings below our and street expectations which is a positive, as we expect improving revenue growth late this year or early next.

Product license revenue (14% of revenues) was lower by 12% Y-O-Y. New head of sales should be focusing hard on improving new business pipeline. Subscription services (mostly cloud based) were down 5%.

MicroStrategy's total revenue down 1.7% on an as adjusted, constant currency basis in Q1. Largest revenue component, product support was above our -0.3% projection coming in at 0.4% increase.

Positive changes are happening. Management has accelerated the pace of innovation, increased incentives for employees, expanded brand campaigns and added a new revenue chief.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) is in the midst of a large sales/marketing and platform investment cycle in a bid to increase market share. We continue to see improvements taking place from these investments that point to better growth over the next 12 - 18 months.

In terms of first quarter performance, total revenue was down 1.7% in the quarter. We expected a down 1.3% quarter. Results were impacted by managements adoption of new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 which accelerated recognition of term licenses from the OEM channel. The change added $15 mil. to 2017 retained earnings, $1.6 mil. to product license revenue and $0.7 mil to net income in Q1 2017.

Product support revenues (61% of total revenues) grew 1% constant currency, primarily on double digit international growth. Domestic support revenues were down slightly. Margins were in line with our estimate at 93.5% and importantly, deferred support revenue on a current and non-current basis was up 2.3% sequentially.

We anticipate that Kevin Norlin, the new head of sales (see our previous note), will want to put his mark on the sales/marketing operation which could possibly result in some level of reorganization. Considering that sales/marketing and research and development investments started to ramp in Q3 2017 and the excellent experience that Mr. Norlin brings to the organization (start date was April 3), we are maintaining that next quarter will be similar to this quarter and that signs of revenue growth improvement are possible in the second half.

Management highlighted that lead generation quantity and quality were up on a Y-O-Y basis and lead conversion is now the focus. CEO Michael Saylor explained on the conference call that SAP's (SAP) decision to drop support for Business Objects 4.2 business intelligence, on-premises solution represented a material opportunity to present the MicroStrategy proposition to thousands of SAP enterprise accounts. Sales/marketing headcount is up 7.6% Y-O-Y from 620 to 667 and stock based compensation is up 44% Y-O-Y to $1 mil (see below).

Not surprisingly, product license revenue was down 20% domestically in the quarter and 12% worldwide in constant currency and we projected a down 12% result. Deferred product license revenue and advance payments on a current and non-current basis contracted by 14.7% compared to year end. The trough in declines could perhaps be behind the company - foreign currency adjusted year over year declines were -28.5% in Q3 2017 and -24.0% in Q4 2017. Product license margins came in at 91% versus 92.5% for 2017 exactly in line with our estimate.

Importantly, the company has accelerated the pace of innovation since platform version 10.0, increasing the frequency of releases and version 11.0 is due for release later this year. Investors should take note of the significant improvements being made to the feature set of release 10.11 announced in January. The company has opened up support to front-end BI self-service competitors Tableau (DATA), Microsoft Power BI (MSFT) and Qlik. On the one hand it could be perceived as tipping the hat to the big three but then at the same time the company has rolled out major improvements to its own front-end and other capabilities to strengthen its competitive position.

MicroStrategy beefed up its visualizations with waterfalls, histograms and box plots which help power users (data scientists). Enhanced geospatial functionality by adding a brand new mapping component powered by MapBox - a popular GIS platform. This new capability is added to the current ESRI-based mapping facilities in the MicroStrategy platform. As we highlighted before the new ability to create, share and store dossiers (notebooks) in a content library was a big step forward and now dossiers are deployable as native apps on mobile phones (iPhones or androids) in addition to desktops, laptops, tablets, iPads. Dossier apps are being further enhanced with optimizations for faster performance using large data sets and users can pause and resume execution while editing or designing a Dossier.

New connectors have been added to several Microsoft Azure cloud services as well as to Eloqua, Marketo, Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Hubspot (HUBS)and Shopify (SHOP). New MicroStrategy on AWS (AMZN) administrative features were added such as CPU stats, memory utilization, live database connections and free storage.

Product subscription revenues decreased 5% and we modeled up 5%. Gross margins in constant currency came in at 53.5% in the quarter, we modeled 53.5%. Total other services which includes consulting and education services were down 1.3% versus our up 3.7% projection. However, margins expanded from 34.2% in the year ago quarter to 37.4% in Q1, we modeled 33.4%. Deferred revenues and advance payments both current and non-current were down 1.9% sequentially.

Smartly, to attract talent, improve moral and align employee interests with shareholders, the company is adding $40 mil. to share based compensation for options that will be recognized over 3.3 years. Sales and marketing stock compensation expense should increase by $13.1 mil over 3.3 years, research and development compensation expense should increase by $8.1 over 3.2 years and general and administrative compensation expense should increase by $16.5 mil over 3.1 years.

The company added $18.8 mil. in other long-term liabilities from extending its headquarters operating lease to 2030. Total other long-term liabilities now stands at $68.9 mil versus $50.1 mil in December. Cash and equivalents stand high at $695 mil. Cash flow from operations declined, mainly due to reduced net income, to $18.7 mil. compared to $26.5 mil. in year ago quarter.

Expectations are low for MicroStrategy. Its business intelligence, analytics and mobile platform continue to improve at a faster pace and marketing and sales programs continue to expand. This is a turnaround in progress where the upside potential significantly exceeds downside risk. I'm maintaining a Buy opinion.

