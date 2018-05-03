Tracking Fitbit's Health

Factors like this should matter much less to current investors than the evaluation of the Versa, which is in the works and also misunderstood.

Neophyte investors sometimes think that earnings reports are where we learn new things about a company, and that can be true. For me and many who make our livings from investment born of research, earnings reports are where we reap the benefits of insightful questions asked and answered in the months in between. This article will recap events since my last Fitbit (FIT) article, including the recent earnings report.

On December 11th, I published an article recapping the hands-on review of an Ionic that CrowdWisers had purchased for evaluation by a mobile app developer and certified fitness instructor. The finding was that although the hardware design, and particularly the sensors are admirable, the software development platform was lacking and had lots of long hard work ahead. Shares immediately tanked from $7 down to an eventual bottom just above $5.

Earnings and Operational Update

Since then Fitbit has burned through over $20M in cash, despite the new product. Here are some of the headline points from the report:

a loss of 17 cents per share beats by 2 cents

on $248M in sales, which beats by $1M

2Q revenue guidance for $285M +/- 10, which misses by $28M

only 2.2M devices were sold, which is a 27% YoY decline

The numbers are rarely the whole story, though. Management says that sell-through on Versa

has been the best in our company’s history, positioning us to expand our user base and capture greater share of the fast-growing smartwatch market

but even before the conference call began, I was noting to subscribers that later comments in the press release seem to limit that statement to North America. If Versa sales are so good, why is the guidance so low? This quote offers a clue and shows how long the road ahead likely is:

We expect smartwatches to grow as a percentage of revenue, but our overall mix to continue to be skewed towards trackers.

By contrast, I note that Garmin's (GRMN) report this morning showed at least 20% growth in its wearable sales. All this backs up analysis I provided following the Ionic release and reiterated to subscribers back in February:

The heart of the problem, though, is that the company is finding its (increasingly international) customers to be very price sensitive, which should be no surprise. Consequently, the focus on more expensive smart watches is pressuring gross margins, which is exactly the opposite of what you want. In retail, the rule of thumb is that you can either compete based on best features, or on lowest price. The former is better but the state of Fitbit's software is clearly forcing it to the latter end of the market.

However, gross margin improved to 44% even without a one-off recovery of funds associated with a bankrupt customer, as the result of decreased warranty expense. I think management learned a lot in its first few years and is putting the experience and capital to good use so far. We can expect some further innovation from the company in the tracker category and management is attempting to further curb expenses by shifting development abroad, largely to Minsk and Romania. Again, this represents an effort to go after the low end of the market, and probably institutionally sponsored initiatives. In the meantime, watch sales are expected to exceed trackers in the second half, though management thinks the latter will "trough" this quarter. We'll see about that.

The Future

None of this is to say that Fitbit is doomed. The company has taken steps towards its goal of transitioning the business from hardware sales to health care related software and services, acquiring Twine Health and adding a health-care veteran to its board. The ambition is laudable, but it's not something investors should have jumped on as they did, pushing shares back up to $5.50. As I wrote at the time:

The move to buy a HIPAA-compliant platform signals that Fitbit is serious about moving into health partnerships, but what's unclear is how much that is being motivated by competition in the consumer fitness market. The profitability of any endeavor in the broken American health care system is equally questionable to my mind, as evidenced by Twine's experience to date. To quote one analyst from that article: Absent a shift to value-based care there are actually disincentives. It’s still easier to present a short-term solution at the point of care rather than put the patient into a situation where there’s more ongoing longitudinal coordination. However, that changes somewhat when you shift the context to an employee population. The recent announcement by Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway is an indication of this. Sadly, that makes it look like America is moving ever more towards bifurcation of haves and have-nots, which will ultimately empower the largest corporations, much as has happened in Korea, with the chaebols. Fitbit may benefit from that eventually, but it's looking like a long and dangerous transition.

Two weeks later, shares were under $5 following a fourth quarter report that backed up my earlier research and outlook, and it looks like we have a similar situation now. The collaboration with Google's (GOOG) health care cloud obviously has plenty of long-term possibilities, but management admitted in the conference call that they don't have all the pieces for real health-care integration in place, and they expect to get them through M&A. That means the balance sheet that originally lead me to consider FIT as a long will need monitoring. For reference, it is now down to $658M, with no debt.

I think preserving capital (for other uses) is a big part of what the deal with Google is about. Management says that is in the exploratory phase, but also notes that it will free up engineering capacity. Right before the Google announcement, a development that went mostly unnoticed in the investing community was an outage in Fitbit's infrastructure that affected Ionic and Versa operation, and may have been related to problems with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS services. What seems pretty clear is that the new deal won't have any near-term impact for either company; for Fitbit in particular, a bandage is certainly beneficial, but nothing to crow about. Over the longer term, I think the backlash about privacy in such endeavors is already starting to fade, but it's something that bears monitoring.

Summary

Without careful forethought, many of us hit an awkward stage where our health suffers somewhat once we enter the working world, and that's similar to where Fitbit is right now. Those who manage their lives, careers, and investments carefully often fare better. This was a bad earnings report but, to summarize my pre-earnings analysis of the options positions, FIT shares are unlikely to crash below $4. That doesn't make them a buy the dips opportunity just yet though. Upcoming new deals and the software development will need careful monitoring, though the latter is improving with the addition of an emulator and better messaging capabilities scheduled to be available in the next month or two. Getting into shape takes long hard work, and so does good investing. That's what Fitbit will be doing over the course of this year, and what I'll be doing with a brand new Versa.

Unlike many who write about stocks, I make my living from investing in them. That means I strive to make my research unique and actionable, including ongoing evaluation of the Versa and Fitbit's software. You can click on my name to receive future analysis in real time, or Follow me to be notified about free articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.