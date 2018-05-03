MLPs: Out-Of-Favor Sector Provides An Attractive Return

MLPs trade at a discount to where they have traded historically, and now have attractive distribution yields and undervalued growth potential.

MLPs are not as sensitive to certain risks as some investors perceive, and the risk profile of the landscape is changing.

Opportunity

Energy Master Limited Partnership (MLPs) tracked by the Alerian Index are currently almost as out of favor as a sector can get. Traditionally, (given their high distribution yields and infrastructure heavy business models) MLPs had high correlations with utilities and low correlations with oil prices, but in the oil downturn from mid-2014 to early-2016, these correlations were reversed, and MLPs were brought down with oil and the rest of the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Since early 2016 the price of oil has been rebounding but MLP prices have remained depressed. Though some current concerns about the sector are valid, MLPs are not as sensitive to certain risks as investors perceive. Much of the distaste for the sector is overblown and MLPs now trade at a discount to where they have traded historically, offering attractive distribution yields and undervalued growth opportunities.

Overview of MLPs

Master Limited Partnerships are partnerships that trade on public stock exchanges. Just like other partnerships, MLPs don't pay taxes at the individual company level. They are typically involved in the energy sector, and own valuable infrastructure assets mostly in the midstream business (pipelines, storage tanks, processing facilities), upon which they collect toll like payments. Energy infrastructure MLPs are tracked by the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (NYSEARCA:AMLP). For anyone unfamiliar with the space, Alerian has a great primer on their website that I highly recommend reading.

This chart from Morgan Stanley is also helpful in understanding different business models in the MLP space.

MLPs are typically very stable as the majority of their revenues are fee/toll based, and are basically just the result of price multiplied by volume. Although huge swings in commodity prices either way could change the volume part of the equation, the underlying business economics aren't very sensitive to small swings in commodity prices.

Regulatory Environment:

MLPs are highly regulated businesses. Pipelines especially, are subject to the decisions of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The FERC sets the tolls for the pipelines, which are increased every year on July 1st by an amount set by every five years by the commission.

The next toll change is set to take place in 2020.

Historical Performance and Correlations

MLPs had a track record of great performance until mid-2014. Much of this early growth was driven by yield hungry investors (attracted to high distribution yields) and the shale revolution creating new demand for energy infrastructure (thanks to new technologies such as horizontal drilling and fracturing). Correlations with crude oil were historically low up until that point, which made sense given that most MLPs profits aren't very sensitive to commodity prices. Because of the high yields offered, MLPs historically traded more closely in-line with utilities (As represented by (XLU), the Utilities SPDR ETF).

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

These correlations started to change in mid-2014 when the price of oil began to drop, and the economy began its shift towards a rising rate environment.

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

Since early 2016 (when the price of oil began to rise again), these correlations have started to reverse (to the frustrations of MLP investors).

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risk Landscape

MLPs took a ride down with oil and have for the most part failed to hitch a ride back up. Here are a few key risks driving MLP's under-performance, and why some of these risks don't look the same going forward :

Counter-party risk of exploration and production companies (E&Ps): Investors were worried about the performance of upstream exploration and production companies (Midstream MLPs main customers), if they were forced to stop producing the effects would spill over to midstream MLPs. Some MLPs were forced to renegotiate contracts with struggling E&Ps when the price of oil was bottoming.

Investors were worried about the performance of upstream exploration and production companies (Midstream MLPs main customers), if they were forced to stop producing the effects would spill over to midstream MLPs. Some MLPs were forced to renegotiate contracts with struggling E&Ps when the price of oil was bottoming. Reductions in distributions: Many income seeking investors likely fled out of MLPs when certain MLPs cut distributions. Notably though, the first to cut distributions were upstream MLPs. In 2014 there were seven upstream MLPs included in the Alerian Index, as of the end of 2017 there were none. Many MLPs have also moved towards a higher cash retention rate and have increased their coverage ratios, making distribution cuts in the future less likely.

Many income seeking investors likely fled out of MLPs when certain MLPs cut distributions. Notably though, the first to cut distributions were upstream MLPs. In 2014 there were seven upstream MLPs included in the Alerian Index, as of the end of 2017 there were none. Many MLPs have also moved towards a higher cash retention rate and have increased their coverage ratios, making distribution cuts in the future less likely. Rising interest rate environment: Many investors have likely sold out of MLPs due to the change towards a rising interest rate environment. The logic behind this is that if interest rates rise, investors will demand higher yields from MLPs, and push prices down. But according to a white paper by Alerian, this shouldn't be seen as a significant risk for investors with a long-term time horizon,

The correlation between the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and the 10-year Treasury yield over the past ten years has not been statistically significant, regardless of whether the data is analyzed daily (0.08), weekly (0.09), or monthly (0.07). While MLPs may show no meaningful statistical correlation to interest rates over the long term, not all investors have the luxury of investment horizons measured in decades. In periods of market stress, correlations spike between all asset classes.

Supporting this, we can clearly see that not only has the correlation between MLP prices and treasury yields been low over the past 15 years, it has also been positive. This is most likely due to interest rates increasing most often in times of higher economic growth (leading to increased energy demand).

(Source: Bloomberg)

Access to Capital: Because MLPs have historically paid most of their distributable cash flows out to shareholders, they have had to tap the public debt and equity markets to fund growth opportunities. This too looks to be a changing trend though as more MLPs are moving to a policy of higher cash retention after experiencing the trials of the 2014-2016 period. This move has allowed many MLPs to strengthen their balance sheets, increase their coverage ratios, and become less reliant on public markets.

Because MLPs have historically paid most of their distributable cash flows out to shareholders, they have had to tap the public debt and equity markets to fund growth opportunities. This too looks to be a changing trend though as more MLPs are moving to a policy of higher cash retention after experiencing the trials of the 2014-2016 period. This move has allowed many MLPs to strengthen their balance sheets, increase their coverage ratios, and become less reliant on public markets. Regulatory Risks: MLPs are highly regulated and are subject to rulings by the FERC. In March, the market reacted very negatively to a FERC policy revision regarding the rates charged by interstate long-haul pipelines. The policy change would potentially lower the tax benefits accrued by certain MLPs. Though earnings of some MLPs will most likely take a hit, the sell-off in March looked to be an overreaction to a small hit to earnings. In the future though, this could potentially push companies away from opting for the MLP structure.

Growth, Yield, and Valuation Outlook

Most of the fundamentals and risk factors around MLPs appear to be improving, yet the unit prices have remained depressed. The future outlook for MLPs (and energy infrastructure in general) is strong, and the continued initiative of the energy independence movement (led by the shale revolution) and the need for improved energy infrastructure in the United States should drive future growth opportunities in the sector. ICF international published a report estimating capital expenditure needs between $471B and $621B from 2016-2035. These projects should drive substantial distribution growth for MLPs

As a result of this sell-off, the sector as a whole trades at a discount to historical levels (AMLP) currently offers around an 8.26% yield) and looks attractive in today's environment.

(Source: Alerian)

Currently, the Alerian Infrastructure MLP Index trades at a yield spread of around 529 bps to U.S. treasuries, which is over 100 bps higher than the historical 10-year median of around 422 bps. MLPs also trade at high respective yield spreads to utilities and REITs. Also, because the revenues many MLPs earn (particularly those that operate pipelines) increase each year with the PPI, the asset class can serve as an inflation hedge.

Even if valuations remain depressed, which seems unlikely, investors in MLPs will likely still benefit given that historical returns have been predominately driven by growth and yields, both of which currently look attractive.

(Source: Salient Partners)

Indexing: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

MLPs look to be undervalued across the board, and ought to provide an attractive hunting ground for bargain-priced businesses. For those who would like to capitalize on the sector as a whole without dealing with some of the issues that arise when investing in individual MLPs (K-1s, UBTI, individual security analysis), passive indexing also provides an attractive opportunity.

The index that looks best positioned to capitalize on this opportunity is the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). The index is tracked by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Here's a description of the ETF from ALPS,

The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (NYSE: AMZI), a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) that earn the majority of their cash flow from the transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities.

Because the index is composed entirely of midstream constituents, it is likely to avoid many of the problems faced by the larger index (such as distribution cuts by upstream MLPs), and is best positioned to capture the growth opportunities such as the demand for midstream energy infrastructure (as evidenced earlier by the ICF International study).

One thing to note about the index is that it is relatively concentrated, with the top five holdings (MMP), (EPD), (ETP), (MPLX), (PAA), accounting for around 47% of the index. The index does engage in a quarterly re-balancing though, distributing holdings of over 10% evenly to the rest of the index, so the 47% number is likely slightly higher than the actual concentration.

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, currently offers a yield of 8.26% (529 bps spread to 10-year treasury), and has an expense ratio of 0.85%. The ETF also trades at $10.06, right around its net asset value of $10.04.

Conclusion

The MLP landscape looks like an attractive hunting ground for undervalued securities. MLPs as a whole are trading at a discount to their historical valuations and the future for the industry looks promising. Even if MLPs don't experience multiple expansion, growth opportunities and yields should drive mid-teens returns for investors. For investors who don’t want to deal with the issues that come along with investing in individual MLPs, passive indexing with the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) provides an attractive way to capitalize on the attractive yields and undervalued growth opportunities in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.