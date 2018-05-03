Herbalife Has 2 Months To Avoid Technical Default

Borrowed money is being used to buy back shares rather than grow the business.

Business fundamentals are deteriorating. Revenue is flat, profits are down 60% over five years and book value is negative.

$1.15bn in liabilities are due to be paid by mid-2019. A credit rating downgrade due to reduced profitability and unhealthy leverage ratios would impair Herbalife's ability refinance these obligations.

On July 1, 2018, Herbalife must reduce its total leverage ratio to 3.75x (currently 4.05x) or risk technical default on its $1.45bn senior credit facility.

Executive Summary

Herbalife (HLF) is best known for successfully parrying the $1bn short position and lawsuit by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF). A series of share buy backs financed by debt and convertible notes, in tandem with support from large institutional investors (led by Carl Icahn), pushed Herbalife's share price from $65 to $105/share over the past two quarters.

Despite the big win on Wall Street, back at home, fundamentals are deteriorating:

Revenue is declining and profits are down 60% from five years ago. The balance sheet posts an unhealthy negative book value a and total leverage ratio (i.e., total debt divided by EBITDA) exceeding a key threshold of 3.75x, which puts the company in technical default by breach of financial covenant if uncorrected by July 1, 2018. Expected contractual obligations of over $350mm for 2018 and $1bn for 2019 will require refinancing, a costly endeavor in a rising rate environment. If Herbalife's credit rating is impaired by the technical default, this might not be feasible.

With an all-time high valuation, weak fundamentals, and painful catalysts looming, Herbalife is a solid short candidate.

Potential Breach of Loan Covenant

Herbalife's $1.45bn credit facility includes financial covenants mandating that:

The total leverage ratio (i.e., total debt divided by EBITDA) is limited to 4.25x, and $200mm of cash and liquid securities must be maintained.

However, on July 1, 2018, the total leverage ratio limit reduces to 3.75x. If this ratio is not achieved, they are legally in technical default and lenders can immediately claim back the outstanding principal.

Figure 1: Financial Covenants of the Credit Facility

Current Total Leverage Ratio Estimate

At the end 2017, Herbalife maintained a ratio of 3.16x. However, after issuing $550 million in debt in Q1 2018, Bloomberg reports a total debt estimate of $2,903mm, bringing the ratio up to 4.05x. Unless a huge earning surprise is posted, they will be in breach of covenant at their current debt level.

Figure 2: Total Leverage Ratio is climbing rapidly

Historical debt and EBIDTA is sourced from Herbalife's investor portal. Bloomberg estimates the Q1 2018 EBITDA are unchanged from Q1 2017.

Credit Rating at Risk

In 2017, Herbalife took out the senior credit facility, which includes a $1.175 billion senior secured loan and a $150 million senior revolving line of credit. At that time, Moody's assigned the company a rating of Ba3 and stated it "expects leverage to improve to about 2.8x within 12 months [...] reflecting debt paydown with the company's significant cash flow. The rating is supported by the company's good profitability."

Figure 3: Credit Rating Assignment by Moody's for Herbalife.

Management did not disclose the use of funds. However, credit agency Moody's correctly identified the risk that a "significant amount will be used for share repurchases." Over the past three quarters, Herbalife has bought back $1.2bn in shares ($600mm in August 2017 and $600mm in April 2018), driving up the EPS, stock price and leverage.

Profitability Is Disappearing

There is little evidence that the borrowings have been used to invest in and grow the business. Both revenue and profits are declining.

Figure 4: Revenues are flat, net income is falling

If Herbalife requests a new credit rating from Moody's, a downgrade can be expected. Failure to reduce the leverage ratio and a loss of profitability are credit negative. This request might be necessary if Herbalife seeks to borrow more money to fulfill upcoming obligations.

Upcoming Obligations

Very large liabilities are due within the next two years.

Figure 5: Calendar of Obligations

Most notably, over $1bn in convertible senior notes come due in mid-2019, posing a serious liquidity concern.

Executive Incentives

Executive compensation is tied to four numbers: volume, operating income, EPS and share price.

Figure 6: Executive Compensation Details

By borrowing large amounts of money to buy back shares, executives can fulfill their mandate to increase EPS and share prices (since the total number of shares decreases) without affecting volume or operating income (since interest expenses are not including in the operating income calculation). Incentive programs of this kind promote financial leverage for short run gains in share price. In the long run, focus should be on investing in the business, growing volume and generating new profit sources. Otherwise, the company will not maintain a market capitalization of $9bn.

Important Timing

On May 3, 2018, Herbalife will post their Q1 2018 earnings report. Unless a significant boost in operating income is achieved, the company will have two months to reduce leverage or risk triggering a technical default. On July 1, 2018, the total leverage ratio limit is reduced from 4.25x to 3.75x. In mid-2019, $1.125bn in debt matures.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.