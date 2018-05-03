The Sage Group - Undervalued Despite Growing Dividends

This fall is despite strong, consistent historical and forecast revenue growth (including subscription growth of 26% in the first quarter).

The Stock

The Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF) is an enterprise software company headquartered in the UK. Shares in Sage have crashed over the last week, falling over 20% due to management downgrading Sage's 2018 full year guidance, providing an opportunity for long-term investors to 'buy on the dip' (as the company's long term growth picture is still intact). Management warned it would not meet its full-year sales target after a disappointing quarter, which they blamed on “execution issues” and weak UK subscription sales:

(Source: Google Finance)

In an unscheduled statement, the company said it now expected organic revenue growth for the year to end-September to be about 7 percent, lower than its previous forecast of about 8 percent rise for the year to September. Sage’s shares, which were down almost 12 percent at 0930 GMT, were on track for their biggest intraday percentage fall in around 25 years and were the biggest drag on the UK blue chip index.

(Source: Reuters, April 13 2018)

Sage’s small-business customer base in Britain has been hit by economic uncertainty during Brexit, impacting one of Sage's key markets:

(Source: Trading Economics)

However, as the economy in the UK improves as Brexit uncertainty subsides over time, Sage's UK growth will accelerate, meaning the crash in Sage's stock presents an attractive opportunity for investors to enter long term positions, as Sage has been increasing its revenue y/y while simultaneously increasing its dividend distributions. With a PE ratio of 27 and a Price to Sales ratio of 4, the long term growth prospects within the industry and improvements in the company's business model company leave its current valuation as overly pessimistic.

Sage's Growth Strategy

While growing its customer base both domestically and abroad using a combination of both acquisitions and organic growth, management has also identified cost saving measures, increasing margins and boosting profits:

We expect acceleration throughout the year including a stronger quarter two and we reiterate our full year guidance of around 8% organic revenue growth and around 27.5% organic operating margin for 2018.

(Source: Sage FY18 Investor factsheet)



Sage Group's international expansion has slowed recently, however it continues to expand its reach, with North American operations now providing 28% of total group revenue:

(Source: Sage FY18 Investor factsheet)

A large portion of Sage Group's future growth will come from increasing their international customer base, which is an achievable feat considering management's historical success in international operations and the popularity of their offerings.

Expansion Through Acquisition

Management has already displayed their willingness to expand via acquisition, with Sage's recent takeover of Intacct a part of their strategic move to expand into North America:

As customer demand moves to the cloud and away from traditional monolithic ERP suites, the acquisition strengthens Sage’s position as providing the first and last cloud Financial Management Solution a customer will ever need from start-up to global enterprise, whilst integrating seamlessly with their other enterprise applications. Sage partners will now be able to grow their own businesses fully in the cloud with Sage. In the short term, it provides Sage further platform for growth, with medium term aspirations for geographical expansion. Finally, the combination of Sage and Intacct’s existing product portfolio, brand, resources and partners, will put Sage in prime position to establish itself as the leading provider of cloud Financial Management Solutions in North America in our chosen segments.

(Source: Sage Announcement)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With revenues of $88m, Intacct has been consistently delivering revenue growth in excess of 30%. Intacct’s solutions are only sold on subscription, with over 90% of revenues subscription-based, boosting Sage's move towards subscription based group revenue. Intacct's strong sales force (including re-seller channels as well as accountants) enables Sage to tap into Intacct's existing effective sales channels in North America.

An Improved Company

Sage has been transitioning existing and new customers towards subscription contracts and their cloud offerings:

(Source: Sage FY18 Investor factsheet)

The move towards the subscription based business model enables a more stable stream of revenue. Management have effectively targeted margins by identifying annualized/recurring cost savings measures:

(Source: Sage FY18 Investor factsheet)

The transition towards a subscription model has slowed in 2018, and as a result management has cut Sage's organic revenue growth forecast to 7% (down from 8%), with H1 organic revenue growth slowing to 6.3% vs 7.4%.

British software maker Sage warned it would not meet its full-year sales target after a disappointing first half it blamed on “execution issues” and weak UK subscription sales, sending its shares down as much as 20 percent on Friday. In an unscheduled statement, the company said it now expected organic revenue growth for the year to end-September to be about 7 percent, lower than its previous forecast of about 8 percent rise for the year to September. Sage’s shares, which were down almost 12 percent at 0930 GMT, were on track for their biggest intraday percentage fall in around 25 years and were the biggest drag on the UK blue chip index. Sage’s small-business customer base in Britain has been hit by economic uncertainty as the UK negotiates the terms of its exit from the European Union in a year’s time.

(Source: Reuters)

Despite the 2018 slowdown, I believe organic growth will exceed the pessimistic analyst consensus of 5-6% over the long term, and this will be easily achievable as business conditions in the UK improve over time and US operations continue to expand.

The Dividend

Sage's dividend distribution has grown consistently y/y alongside revenue:

Type Ex-date Pay-Date Net Dividend Total for Year H2 Dividend 08 Feb 2018 02 Mar 2018 10.20 15.42 H1 Dividend 11 May 2017 02 Jun 2017 5.22 H2 Dividend 09 Feb 2017 03 Mar 2017 9.35 14.15 H1 Dividend 12 May 2016 03 Jun 2016 4.80 H2 Dividend 11 Feb 2016 04 Mar 2016 8.65 13.10 H1 Dividend 14 May 2015 06 Jun 2015 4.45 H2 Dividend 12 Feb 2015 06 Mar 2015 8.00 12.12 H1 Dividend 14 May 2014 06 Jun 2014 4.12 H2 Dividend 12 Feb 2014 10 Mar 2014 7.44 11.32

Date Type Turnover £(M) Profit £(M) Basic EPS 30 Sep 2017 Full Year 1,715 300 27.80 30 Sep 2016 Full Year 1,569 208 19.28 30 Sep 2015 Full Year 1,436 194 18.11 30 Sep 2014 Full Year 1,307 188 17.07 30 Sep 2013 Full Year 1,376 48 3.97

(Source: Nabtrade Data)

Despite the short term fall in performance during 2018, revenue (and dividend distributions) are set to continue growing into the future, rewarding any investors that enter a long term position at today's price.

Sage Group's healthy cash position and reliable revenue stream enables the dividend to be maintained/increased into the foreseeable future. Debt has substantially increased over the last several years, however this has been due to a number of debt-funded acquisitions. These acquisitions have proven successful (as discussed previously), and so the debt is not of any serious concern:

(Source: Nabtrade Data)

Conclusion:

The main risk to the future of Sage is the fragile economic state of their main markets (the UK, and to a lesser extent the EU). As over 59% of their revenue is dependent on the continued economic success story of these regions, Brexit and the economic slowdown which has persisted throughout 2018 presents potential risks moving forward. However, Sage's long term growth prospects are solid, and as the company's transition to a higher margin model matures, profitability/growth will accelerate, meaning the stock's recent crash is a definite 'buy on the dip' candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.