Portland General Electric Company: A Well-Run Member Of The Northwestern Utility Club

The company has more than adequate cash flow for dividend payments.

Management has greatly improved margins over the last five years.

Out of 53 electric companies, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has:

The 18th highest PE (18.53) The 13th highest forward PE (18.05) The 31st highest dividend (3.21%)

It has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, which makes it the 36th largest electric utility.

This sector is down for the year:

(Chart from Finviz.com)

Starting in mid-December, the sector sold off as Treasury yields rose. The sector continued to move lower in early February as it sold off with the broader market. It has since moved modestly higher but is still down for the year.

Portland Electric's chart mirrors that of the electric utility market:

The only difference is that it rallied strongly a few days ago in reaction to a large increase in its dividend.

The company is a vertically integrated utility that provides power to the state of Oregon:

PGE's state-approved service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem are the largest. The Company estimates that at the end of 2017 its service area population was 1.9 million, comprising approximately 46% of the population of the State of Oregon. During 2017, the Company added nearly 12,000 customers and as of December 31, 2017, served a total of 875,000 retail customers.

The following map from the Edison Institute shows the company's service region (which I've circled in black):

The state of Oregon has passed a greenhouse gas bill that requires utilities to provide an increasing amount of their power from renewable sources. All utilities must use 20% renewable sources by 2020 and 25% by 2025. The following table from the company's latest 10-K shows it is in compliance with this rule through 2025:

In 2017, the company produced 15% of its power from wind (and purchased an additional 1% from the same source) and 10% of its power from hydroelectric power (it purchased an additional 12% from the open market).

Let's look at the annual financials:

(Data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations)

While most utilities have struggled to grow their top line over the last four years, POR has not. It has had two strong years of growth, one modest year of growth, and a year with a slight dip. More importantly, the company has grown all its margins handsomely - including the all-important EBITDA/Gross Revenue percentage. These are very impressive numbers indicating management has tight control over the company's finances.

Next, let's look at the interest and dividend coverage:

(Data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations)

The top 2/3 of the panel uses a conservative cash flow measure derived from the Graham and Dodd book Securities Analysis. It only uses net income and depreciation to determine cash flow. Even using that measure, the company has adequate remaining cash flow. In the bottom 2/3 of the panel, I use the more commonly accepted EBITDA measurement to perform the same calculation. That also shows a positive cash flow measurement. Finally, the bottom row shows that the company has a very manageable level of debt (31% of assets).

The company recently released its latest quarterly earnings, which showed a modest decline in revenue:

(From the interactive section of the POR 10-Q from the SEC.gov website).

While the number of retail customers increased, the amount of electricity delivered declined:

(From the company's latest 10-Q)

However, the company's board authorized a large dividend increase, which explains why the stock rose sharply a few weeks ago:

On April 25, 2018, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a 6.6 percent increase in the regular quarterly common stock dividend to 36.25 cents per share, up from last quarter's dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable on or before July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2018. "Today's declaration marks our twelfth consecutive annual dividend increase since going public in 2006," said Maria Pope, PGE's president and CEO. "It is reflective of our commitment to provide a competitive return for our investors; strong business fundamentals; and long-term growth as we deliver reliable and clean energy and invest in a more resilient and secure grid."

Portland General Electric, while off the beaten path, is a well-run and profitable utility. Unlike its East Coast brethren, POR has experienced strong revenue growth in the last four years. Management has improved margins and recently raised the dividend. The company has more than adequate cash flow for its interest and dividend payments while maintaining a conservative debt/asset ratio. For utility investors, this is definitely a company to consider adding to your portfolio.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

