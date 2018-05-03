Pivotal Software Enjoys Modest IPO Despite High Expectations

The company still fell short of high expectations, however, performing well but not making the huge splash many expected it to.

Investors across the market had incredibly high expectations for Pivotal Software (PVTL), a tech firm that many expected to generate one of the biggest market debuts this year. The recent hysteria and hubbub surrounding the so-called forthcoming pivot to the cloud don’t appear to be enrapturing investors as many once hoped, however, as Pivotal Software’s relatively lukewarm debut fell far short of expectations.

Despite the somewhat chilly reception of its IPO, however, Pivotal Software is only down, yet not out. The company’s shares were still trading up after its debut, which earned it a mammoth valuation, and Pivotal Software isn’t going anywhere soon. This means it could be a lucrative buy for investors who are willing to wait and play the long game. Here are the fundamentals that investors will be keeping their eyes on as they try to determine how the tech firm will fare in the immediate future.

Lofty ambitions breed high expectations

It should be of little surprise to investors interested in Pivotal Software that the company had incredibly high expectations surrounding its market debut, especially since it has some lofty ambitions of its own that it aims to bring to fruition over the coming years.

The aspiring tech company specializes in cloud computing, and has been banking a great deal of its success on predictions that industries across the world would soon be making a huge pivot to the cloud. With mammoth tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) going crazy about the cloud, it’s not hard to see why such a pivot was predicted. Companies like Pivotal may have to wait just a bit more before they have their day in the sun, however. While investors are indeed interested in the cloud, their interest only goes so far as of yet.

With an opening range of $15.11 to $16.80 during its IPO, it was expected that Pivotal would reap in a healthy sum of capital from its endeavor and that it did indeed. Pivotal’s IPO brought it in some $555 million, and earned the company an impressive market capitalization of roughly $3.9 billion. With such huge sums like that behind it, tech investors can rest reassured that Pivotal Software won’t be ditching the marketplace anytime soon, even in light of investors' relatively tepid interest in cloud computing at the moment.

Those who are dismissing the cloud already are soon to be regretful, too. Pivotal Software’s long-term strategy of banking on the growth of cloud computing is still incredibly well-founded, given that the cloud computing market is projected to reach a mammoth $411 billion by 2020 alone. This should indicate to investors that there’s incredible potential for growth in Pivotal Software, but should also serve as a warning that the company’s industry will be incredibly packed with competition that it will need to overcome before attaining long-term success. These competitors include the high and mighty of software including: Microsoft, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

However, to its advantage, Pivotal has partnerships with all three of these companies, particularly with its popular Pivotal Cloud Foundary software. This gives it a unique insight into customer behavior, and an understanding of which cloud service they prefer and why. For example, Pivotal has one hundred joint engagements with Microsoft Azure cloud and so works with Microsoft's customers.

One other distinct advantage it has over its competitors is that Pivotal allows businesses to work with apps in Java, the preferred language of many coders, meaning they don't have to relearn any skills to work with Google, Microsoft or Amazon, which gives customers the luxury of switching between these cloud providers with ease.

The long-term fundamentals of the company’s finances may give some investors pause, too. Pivotal Software has incurred net losses every year since it was formed, after all, and investors will be looking for growing revenue figures to offset such losses if they’re to latch their horse to Pivotal’s wagon for the long haul in the market.

Not all the news surrounding its net losses is bad, however. According to the prospectus, the company filed with the SEC, its net losses have been down in recent years, shrinking impressively from $232 million in 2017 to $163 million in fiscal 2018. If those losses keep shrinking, expect investors to jump aboard Pivotal’s ship with glee.

Friends in high places

Investors should also know Pivotal has some friends in high places. Dell (NYSE:DVMT) has a massive economic interest in Pivotal Software’s success, after all, and could prove instrumental towards its future. Pivotal’s CEO has opened up about navigating the complex corporate politics that come with being a member of the Dell family, and it’s worth noting that, thus far, Pivotal’s team of executives seemed to have done a fairly good job of remaining an independent and effective member of a much bigger corporate family.

Pivotal Software’s forging of lucrative relationships with such companies as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Liberty Mutual should prove to investors the company has some serious potential. As long as the company’s net losses continue to shrink at such rates as they did from 2017 to 2018, investors aren’t likely to concern themselves too much with who owns Pivotal, outside of clamoring for more shares themselves.

Don't let the lukewarm IPO dissuade you. For investors interested in long-term growth, Pivotal is definitely a worthwhile consideration. The growth of cloud computing seems ceaseless, and sooner rather than later the market is going to be banking big on companies like Pivotal Software.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.