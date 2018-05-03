Avis Delivers Yet Another Solid Quarter

Investment Thesis

If you have followed my work in the past, you will know that I rarely change my mind on my recommendations. However, Avis' (CAR) year-end was so strong that I made a rare U-turn on my thinking and actually started believing that Avis was a worthwhile investment. In my last article, I wrote,

I was truly surprised to see that Avis (CAR) did so well in its Q4 2017 earnings. At the same time, importantly, it released strong guidance ahead. Although I have several times argued that Avis only carries a small margin of safety, Q4 2017 results have nicely proved me wrong. Avis, it turns out, is actually trading at a significant discount from intrinsic value.

Avis' shares closed on the 22nd of February at $44.20 and shareholders today are up 11% (writing before the market opened). Overall, I continue to be impressed with Avis and believe that its stock is still underpriced.

Q1 2018 Results

Avis delivered a nice uptick in revenue of 4% (currency adj.) and its tight controls on costs were evident as its adjusted EBITDA went from a loss of $27 million to a tiny profit of $2 million. Avis' improved financial performance can also be seen in its cash from operating activities which increased by 12% to $503 million. Furthermore, Avis' adjusted free cash flow was weaker this year, with a use of $13 million compared with a source $48 million. Having said that, Avis' adjusted free cash flow was significantly less dependent on vehicle-backed borrowings and drew down $100 million less on this source - at just $41 million compared with $144 million in the same period a year ago.

Stock Repurchases

In my humble opinion, the best businesses are those that spit out cash and continuously repurchase their own shares. Charlie Munger refers to these businesses as cannibal companies - because they 'eat' themselves. Although the amount of repurchased shares this quarter was not huge, only $14 million, over time this amounts to a considerable amount in repurchases, with the number of shares outstanding being down 5.5% YoY and down more than 20% in just 3 years.

Strategic Initiatives

No doubt under pressure from SRS Investment Management, Avis decided it needed to come up with a clear plan to unlock shareholders value. At its investor presentation last month, Avis laid out several strategies which it felt would bring in somewhere between $350-$550 million in the period 2017-2021, with the biggest drivers coming from revenue growth and operational efficiencies - so far, Avis is delivering on its plan. However, at its current valuation, investors remain unsure of its ability to deliver on these opportunities.

Valuation

One look at Avis' share price over the past year and it becomes immediately obvious that Avis is not as cheap as it was this time last year. And I will also remind you that during the majority of 2017 I was not advocating for Avis as a suitable investment. So presently, I am not back-tracking my statements. However, I do believe that Avis has more going for it now, in spite of its more expensive share price, than it did during the bleak period of H1 2017.

Moreover, in spite of having 4% revenue growth (currency adj.), Avis managed to bring down its per-unit fleet costs by nearly 1% (currency adj.). This allowed Avis to reaffirm its full-year outlook of mid-point free cash flow of $350 million; making Avis' current valuation less than 12X forward free cash flow.

Takeaway

As investors become obsessed with profit-losing Uber (EXCHANGE:PRIVATE) and other ride-sharing companies, Avis continues to deliver some growth and considerable amounts of free cash flow. Buying out of favor business cheaply is never easy, and has a tendency to push investors' patience to their limits. However, little patience is required from Avis' shareholders, as its stock trades cheaply and its forecast FY 2018 midpoint EPS is expected to be up 17% to $3.33.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

