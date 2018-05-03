Monthly Waste Recap April: WasteExpo, Sustainable Packaging, China, And Much More

We outline the things to look out for in May.

Welcome back!

Last month, I outlined that the primary qualitative event of April would be WasteExpo. My prediction proved quite accurate, but several other events of note happened. I also managed to forget including that WM would report Q1 - shame on me. Sustainable packaging saw continued progress, the China story, MRF-automation saw a product release, The chairman of WM resigned, and a few other things of note. There is an absolute ton of information for consumption this month. I’ve tried my best to extract the juiciest pieces.

As usual, we start with a monthly price-action recap.

The big three had average returns of -1.78% but with very wide variance. Waste Management was down 3.41%, but WCN managed to stay flat. The conjunction-price moves in WM and RSG make sense given their shared end-markets. It also makes sense given the incredibly strong C&D volumes which, as demonstrated in my C&D thesis, primarily benefits WCN.

Overall our current waste stock universe* returned 0.2% on average and looking only at the American universe yielded a 0.1% average return. Not only were returns roughly flat overall, volatility was considerably reduced.





As always we start with the easily understood news and move on to the “deeper” analysis.

Resignation of Brad Anderson of Waste Management

Mr. Anderson was the chairman of the board of directors at Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Mr. Anderson had previously served as the CEO of Best Buy. In an 8-K filed the 10th of April Waste Management announced that:

Mr. Anderson resigned due to personal reasons and not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

The Seattle Times cover the story well. Brad Anderson donated to a political group due to its support for the state of Israel. The group went on to later sponsor anti-muslim ads in support of the current president. Brad Anderson did not know or approve of this, but decided to resign anyways.



In my opinion it is a great shame to lose a great chairman due to a political misunderstanding. While I care very little about my board members political affiliations it was a well-considered move to resign as to not attract poor attention.



A loss for Waste Management. In a series of interviews outlined below, CEO Jim Fish reported the event as follows:





Source: Wastedive.com Jim Fish Interview

Advanced Disposal Services; Star Atlantic Also Quit

In two further 8-Ks filed this month the two board members representing Star Atlantic on the board of Advanced Disposal Services also resigned. The resignation was a result of a stock sale from Star Atlantic as they slowly improve ADSW float. Star Atlantic was the original sponsorship entity behind Advanced Disposal Services.

A fair amount of analysis can be put into this, but this could simply be the planned capital redemption. It does indicate slightly lower chances of acquisition in the near future.

Sustainable Packaging Sees Progress.

Perhaps as a result of facing massive public criticism in general, Nestle recently set a goal to make 100% of their packaging either reusable or recyclable by 2025.

In my article on sustainable packaging I covered that increased recyclate would have a positive effect on recycling operations, but as I’ve repeatedly covered in older editions; recycling has the capacity to materially decrease landfill volume.

Nestlé is a huge player in CPG and this piece of news, while not material as a stand-alone, should be carefully considered in conjunction with my previous coverage on the growth of sustainable packaging.

Keeping An Eye on China

According to most paper-company conference calls, mixed paper is having a rough time in China. It came out in April that China has already seized 110,000 tonnes of illegal waste.

Significant global pressure and supply-chain difficulties in the procurement of enough virgin pulp to satisfy internal demand has made this new policy increasingly hard to maintain. China seems to be doubling down rhetorically with vast denouncements of said global pressure and an apparent willingness to maintain rigid purity levels.

A potential play from the Chinese side would be to force R&D in recycling technology then restating purity limits to fit mill-demand. In my estimation the R&D would primarily be focused on increasing purity of feedstock and the logistics associated with recycling. The evolution would enhance the economic viability of recycling. Loosening import standards would replenish mills, but recycling would be cheaper and more easily accomplished globally. Perhaps the Chinese regulators have realized that the status quo is quite profitable for the waste industry and a slight push on governments are needed. Of course the risk is that previously recycled materials are amended for landfill disposal, but the actions from the Chinese are warranted in many regards.

A conspiracy-theorist might say that the results are already showing. Last month we covered the news that an automated MRF had been launched in Q4-17 by WM.

MRF Automation

That bright red thread leads us straight to this months news related to MRF automation and I can’t tell you how awesome this months news are. I originally read the news from this waste360 article. The article outlines the situation quite well:

Eugene, Ore.-based Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) [...] has launched two new technologies that will provide materials recovery facility (MRF) operators unprecedented levels of information about their businesses. The Max-AI Visual Identification System (VIS), which is powered by Max-AI technology, provides real-time material identification in recycling plants, and the Total Intelligence Platforms provides operators and other stakeholders with powerful MRF and business intelligence. - Waste360

So a brief introduction might be in order. BHS has a great line of products primarily aimed at recycling and sorting. These new innovations are therefore not some California technology startup aiming at making a dime in the MRF world, but rather a respected operator implementing tech from their R&D. Not only does this make adoption more likely, but it also shows that the sector is sophisticated in-and-of itself, without any Silicon Valley technology sophistication-subsidy.

Below is a description of their MSW-systems that make you slightly pessimistic regarding landfill volumes and slightly jubilant for the future of mankind.

BHS has led the way with the first Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) recovery system in the U.S. to keep 70% of waste out of the landfill, capturing 90%-99% of high value commodities like PET plastics — on the first pass.

The first technology uses layered neural networks, deep learning technology, and a vision system. The goal is to identify and monitor the quality of a waste stream. The second offering is a platform through which the first technology is analyzed and used. In short the products can be thought of as one offering that vastly enhances business intelligence regarding materials recovery.

An analysis on the wage effects of this development was outlined in my article “Comparing Labor In The Waste Industry, Part 2: Why Republic Services Is The Undisputed Labor King”.

Interviews; Waste Management CEO Jim Fish, Republic Services VP, CEO of CWST.

Waste360 is by far the broadest journalistic entity in the waste sector, but in my opinion Wastedive.com easily has the highest quality. If I could only read one publishing entity it would be Wastedive.

Wastedive recently released a series of extremely interesting interviews. All brand new. CEO of Waste Management Jim Fish, Pete Keller of Republic Services, and CEO of CWST - John Casella. In certain respects the Wastedive interviews are better than conference calls and materially less investors read the interviews; it’s free edge.

I’ve read the interviews so you don’t have to, but I’d still highly recommend checking out the interviews if you have a position in any of the businesses.

Several items caught my eye in the Jim Fish interviews. The comments on recycling were largely echoing the Q1 conference call, but there was some slightly new information.On recycling becoming a larger percentage of revenue Mr. Fish said that



Oh, no question. Yeah it absolutely could. I think before it becomes a larger share, though, we have to iron out the business model itself. Take out some of the volatility. ~ Jim Fish, CEO of WM.

The quote is interesting for the simple reason that it outlines the framework underlying a range of recent actions like recycling price floors and the brokerage model. It is the first time I’ve explicitly heard that the goal for recycling, for now, was to remove volatility.

The excellent interviewers brought out the big guns with the question that should be at the center of investor-thinking regarding the current recycling transition; how can the economics of recycling possibly compete with landfills?

The answer is slightly unsatisfying in several regards. First of all returns on capital have to be higher in, for example, commercial collection due to the high depreciation charges. Looking at the financials is also not a great prescription. The numbers are very hard to come by, but to the best of my knowledge ~40% of WM's FCF originates from landfills.

The primary objection I would have is regarding the amount of “absorbable” capital. Recycling isn’t very capital-intensive, which is great, but it’s unsure how much reinvestment is possible in the truly long run. Landfill expansion is a great source of incremental returns. Cost-measures on routes provide decent returns. The great return on recycling in WM is also partly due to their “infinite-ROIC” brokerage model.

In my opinion the answer of Jim Fish indicates that there isn’t, yet, an answer regarding how to make the volatile, non-contractual, un-moated business of recycling comparable to landfill.

Slight updates were given on CNG-trucks, with Fish informing that their vehicle purchases have doubled in the last five years with 90% being CNG trucks.

Fish shortly spoke about employee retention. As mentioned in my article on employee relations, retention is key. Fish confirmed that they’ve had to raise wages for retention reasons. Drivers and technicians primarily. Even hourly employees had to receive raises, perhaps due to the Amazon warehouse effect?

One might argue that “perhaps they like their employees”, but then they wouldn’t have made it payable at the end of the year to - I quote verbatim - “give us 11 months of data to see is this influencing our retention or not”.

I’ve decided to save the Republic Services interview for an independent article with incorporation of other sources for a more thorough analysis.

The CEO of Casella Waste Systems, John Casella, also had a great interview with Wastedive.

The interview outlines a lot of the reasons that landfills are great assets, because nobody wants them. There is inherent extinction risk in that, but also inherent supply advantages.

Casella Waste is the “Rambo-long” on landfills of the waste-world. A very hostile local environment removing supply combined with an ambitious utilization plan. For that reason a major portion of the interview was centered on the “financial schism” between landfill and recycling.

Casella had an interesting note on the continued scarcity of landfill capacity leading to further transportation making transfer stations a good strategic asset. From the way Casella outlines it CWST is almost a logistics play.



Casella also responded to the landfill question. His answer was great, which might be a result of less “public eyes” on smaller companies such as CWST.





Source: Wastedive with Casella.

The most interesting aspect of the answer was definitely the focus on self-cannibalization a la Clayton Christensen. It is a necessary mentality for the coming times, but the great thing about investing is that you “get to choose your spots”. We don’t have to suffer with John Casella. The question then becomes at what price point we become willing to suffer.

A very enlightening, and to me quite new, piece of information was regarding organics processing. Mr. Casella was asked to give a take on the broader market. His reply was that no “big boom” was coming because the fundamental model is financially un-viable. Even with heavy investments from private equity the financials don’t work out properly for most companies.

WasteExpo

The biggest event has been saved for last. WasteExpo is huge and the coverage is excellent. For comments and takeaways see day one, day two, and final takeaways (all from Waste360.com).

The reporting is fully in bullet points and I’ve taken my favorite and annotated them:

Mittelstaedt also commented on the recently enacted China import ban and contamination standard, saying, “This is a sustained decline; it’s not something that’s going to be a short term decline in commodity prices.”

Mittelstaedt is the CEO of Waste Connections. This represents a fairly dramatic shift in tone from the more mainstream assumption so far, which had been that the China national sword act was somewhat temporary. We already saw this change in tone during Q4 conference calls, but this is yet another sign of the industry coming to terms with the Chinese pollution standard.

DSNY currently has more than 70,000 applicants for driver positions, which is partially due to its low turnover rate and higher-than-average pay.

DSNY is “The Department of sanitation in New York”. The large amount of applications shows that the labor market is still not that tight if wages are raised slightly. This is a positive sign in relation to labor, and a piece of information I had not seen before. It might also simply be a result of the large labor pool present in NYC.

Garcia also provided an update on New York’s commercial franchise zoning system, stating she expects to have an implementation plan ready by summer and an actual franchise system in place in the next five years or so.

Franchise-zoning is a complex topic, but this is noteworthy for those who understand it. For those who don’t I recommend this piece by Waste360. As far as I can recall franchise zones are the recommended approach from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Republic is using more real time data in the area of customer service to avoid pushing price increases to customers that have had recent service interruptions, building upon its reliable fleet and figuring out the best way to manage and combat recycling challenges.

Republic Services continue to impress me with their implementation and adaptation of technology. The more small details I accumulate about RSG, the more impressed I become.

There was a lot of talk related to safety, but the most interesting segment / least often covered topic was driver safety through technological implementation.

Up-and-coming technology includes products with the ability to identify if a light is red, yellow or green as a truck enters an intersection, or if a driver came to a stop at a stop sign.

Integrated telematics in general are an interesting area and have a proven track record of not only improving safety, but also insurance premiums, in mainstream truck driving. For that reason "IOT"-telematics have seen broad adoption in mainstream trucking, but the diminished risk of theft (why would you steal a garbage truck except to rob a bank?) has led to a lower ROIC for trucking companies. Many utilize tablets, but a fully integrated approach is still lacking in the industry as far as I know. As I’ve mentioned previously the continued implementation of technology will lead to a change in the fixed-to-variable cost ratio that will drive further consolidation.

India picked up a lot of what China pushed away, and paper recyclers expect more than a million tons will go to that country.

A lot of recycling slack picked up by other countries, but how long till’ they implement their own programs? “Consider the help temporary” would be my advice to investors.

An interesting session was one called “OSHA under Trump”. It had many informative bullet points, such as:

“Trump said there would not only be less enforcement but that there would be deregulation. We are not seeing efforts to deregulate or deconstruct at OSHA,” said Gelb.



He said the biggest surprise to him was that the number of inspections slightly increased this past year. There was a 4 percent increase from 2016 to 2017.

Next Month?

The biggest event next month is… today! By the time you read this Q1 numbers will likely have been released. I am analyzing them in an upcoming article!



No major conferences occur in May to the best of my knowledge.

While there are few outright “major” events that spring to mind, I’m sure there will be plenty to cover next month. If you know of any material events, please comment below!

____________



* I’ve considered adding Covanta Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and a few recycling names to broaden the scope, but overall I still believe that the current price-action is most significant when considered in our current scope. The other consideration was to remove Suez given their increasing focus on water. I’ve decided to maintain things as they are - for now - to not disrupt continuity.



For more editions of monthly waste recap:



January edition

February edition

March edition

They all cover the stocks: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW), and Casella Waste Services (NASDAQ:CWST).













Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.