Sears' Asset-Stripping Is Not Good News For Shareholders

The debt exchange condition explored in the letter could require the issuance of a significant number of new Sears shares, resulting in further dilution for Sears shareholders.

The letter includes a non-binding offer by ESL for certain assets The offer conditions are more restrictive than for most non-binding offers, reducing the likelihood of a successful transaction.

Sears Holding (Nasdaq:SHLD) is a retailer with 1,000 stores across the US. The company has struggled operationally over the last few years, with a significant reduction in sales prompting the closure of several stores. The retailer has recently received a letter from Lampert’s fund ESL Investments, SHLD’s largest shareholder and major lender, soliciting the sale of the Kenmore brand, the Sears Home Services division (NASDAQ:SHIP), the Parts Direct business, and certain real estate assets.

Sears has been looking at selling some of these brands/assets for some time, unsuccessfully. We view the transaction as the latest step to increase Sears’ worsening liquidity position, to the detriment of a potential turnaround of the business.

ESL Investments Letter

ESL’s letter focuses on the divestiture of certain Sear assets (you can find a link with the original ESL letter here):

Kenmore brand and related assets: Sears’ proprietary appliances brand. The products are sold directly to consumer through Sears’ stores (and online), in addition to sales to builders and property managers through Kenmore direct (commercial sales).

and related assets: Sears’ proprietary appliances brand. The products are sold directly to consumer through Sears’ stores (and online), in addition to sales to builders and property managers through Kenmore direct (commercial sales). Home Improvement business : part of the Sears Home Services division, provides home improvement services, primarily siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodelling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair.

: part of the Sears Home Services division, provides home improvement services, primarily siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodelling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair. Parts Direct business : part of the Sears Home Services division, it provides repair parts with supporting instructions for "do-it-yourself" customers

: part of the Sears Home Services division, it provides repair parts with supporting instructions for "do-it-yourself" customers Certain real estate assets: despite ongoing sales of Sears’ real estate assets, the company still own a significant amount of real estate, including stores and warehouses. Due to accounting rules, these assets are recorded on the balance sheets at values which are significantly below their market value. Over the last 12 months, Sears has raised nearly $1bn from real estate sales, whilst recording c. $600m gain on sale (above carrying value).

In the letter, ESL makes a non-binding offer to purchase the SHIP and Parts Direct businesses at an enterprise value of $500m. In addition, ESL is willing to provide a bid for the Kenmore brand and certain real estate assets. ESL insists that Sears should solicit third party offers, and that they do not need to be

To avoid conflicts of interest, Sears will evaluate the letter through a committee of independent directors (i.e. excluding Lampert) and agreed by a majority of disinterested shareholders (i.e. excluding Lampert and ESL).

Where’s The Catch?

Sears does not disclose sufficient information to be able to estimate a “fair” valuation for these assets. However, ESL’s offer and valuation of SHIP and Parts Direct seem attractive to Sears. However, the offer is non-binding and subject to further due diligence by ESL. In addition, the offer is subject to an exchange and tender of certain debt:

50% of the c. $600m of 2 nd lien debt not secured by real estate must be exchanged for Sears equity of equal value 100% of the c. $900m unsecured debt must be tendered at a discount to par, or exchanged for Sears equity

This condition makes ESL’s offer and valuation basically meaningless, in addition to significantly reducing the likelihood of a successful transaction. In fact, the exchange condition is odd as ESL wants to have a say on how the sales proceeds are used by Sears.

Overall, ESL wants to contribute $500m to Sears (less than that in fresh cash if some debt is transferred as part of the transaction), whilst reducing debt by $1.2bn (50% of $600m + 100% of $900m) which would save an estimated $100m+ in yearly interest expense.

What Does It Mean For SHLD Shareholders?

None of the sale proceeds will be received directly by Sears’ shareholders (through dividends of other capital returns). However, the debt reduction and debt exchange at below par can create value for shareholders in the medium/long-term.

The exchange and tender condition could result in a significant dilution for shareholders. The conversion of 50% of the $600m 2 nd lien indebtedness would essentially double Sears’ share count ($300m debt conversion versus Sears’ current $300m market capitalization).

The dilution impact of the $900m unsecured debt conversion is less straight-forward. If the debt is simply tendered at a price below par, it would simply be exchanged for cash and would not require an increase in share count. If the debt is instead exchanged for Sears shares, the dilution impact will depend on the conversion price. An exchange price of 10% would increase the current share count by 30%, whilst an exchange price of 40% would increase the current share count by 120%.

Ultimately the negotiation (if debt-holders show interest) will most likely centre on the tender/exchange price: a lower price settled in cash versus a higher price exchanged for shares.

Conclusion

The asset sales and debt exchanges could reduce Sears’ total debt and provide further breathing space for the struggling retailer. However, it fails to tackle Sears’ key challenges, namely reducing sales and negative margins. As an example, the sale of real estate assets would negatively impact operating margins by increasing rental expenses (offset by a reduction in non-operating interest expense).

It is hard to estimate the likelihood of a successful transaction and the valuation which will be agreed between the parties. ESL ‘s condition for a simultaneous tender/exchange of Sears debt would result in significant dilution for Sears shareholders. As disclosed in Sears' latest 10-K filing, Sears was carrying $3.9bn in total debt as of Jan-2018. Ultimately, we believe that Sears would struggle to service its debt even if the tender and exchange was successful. We re-iterate our SELL rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.