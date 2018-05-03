V.F. Corporation: Taking Profits

The expected move V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) (expected trading range VFC's shares will see tomorrow when earnings are released) is about $2.5 in either direction. Obviously we will have to see the trading action today to see where VFC ends the trading day. We calculate the expected move by working out the at the money straddle (sum of the at the money call option & put option) and then multiplying this number by 0.85. If earnings were announced on the open today, here is what VFC's option numbers look like present.

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

We have been long this stock since around the $54 level so we have a nice paper gain at present in this position. Binary events though have the capability of erasing a sizable percentage of those gains. Therefore (for reasons we will discuss), we intend to take profits before the company announces to bank what this position has already given us. VFC has more or less gone vertical over the past 12 months and is now trading almost $10 above its 200 day moving average. Nothing fundamentally has changed with this stock. It's just on the expensive side at present and we want to to free up some funds for more cheaper alternatives. Obviously we will keep VFC on our watch-list in case earnings sends shares into a tailspin on the downside over the next few weeks.

Firstly although the dividend is nowhere near at risk, VFC's pay-out ratio has been quietly increasing over the past few years. In fiscal 2017, the company paid out $684 million in dividends and generated $1.31 billion in free cash flow. This means the free cash flow ratio has jumped up to 53% which is a sizable jump from 48% the previous year. Although the company raised its annual dividend by $0.19 in 2017, the growth rate has been quietly declining. In fact, over the past three years, VFC's average dividend per share growth rate was almost 16% whereas over the past 12 months, it only hit 12.4%.

This is a normal occurrence when one sees the pay-out ratio rising slowly. This year, we may only see a single digit percentage hike in this dividend aristocrat. A high income tax charge of almost $700 million on the income statement affected the company's net income numbers adversely in 2017. Although lower tax bands will help going forward, that charge will probably see itself being materialized in dividend growth in 2018.

Therefore we cant really go on earnings for an accurate valuation as 2017 numbers were out of sinc. However from a book and sales multiple perspective, VFC currently trades with book and sales multiples of 8.5 and 2.7 respectively. These numbers are substantially higher that the 5.0 and 2.2 averages which we have seen over the past 5 years. Now I have seen what have been apparently expensive stocks even get more expensive and this may very well happen with VFC. However, analysts are not predicting much growth in earnings in fiscal 2019 which means this stock could be close to a top rather than a bottom. As mentioned, our decision to sell is more from a valuation standpoint and not fundamental.

The stock's sentiment readings still illustrate that bullish sentiment is in control which means higher prices are expected. Sentiment though can change in a whim especially considering the binary event we have tomorrow, not to mention the valuation. We would be interested once more if the company's long term sentiment dropped below 30 which easily could happen if the stock dropped 10%+ from its current levels.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Technically the sentiment readings are also being reflected in the momentum indicators. Currently the long term momentum indicators are illustrating overbought conditions which prompts that some downside movement should be on the cards shortly. What bulls need to understand is that the long term mean of this stock is its 200 weekly moving average which is just over $62 a share. We currently are almost $18 or 29% above this average. I'm confident over time, irrespective of how Q1 turns out that we will get a better entry. We will sell on the open today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Primary ticker VFC