Another Trump Trade: Construction Partners' IPO Is Cheap

The company has cash in hand, little debt, no convertible debt, and no preferred convertible stock.

As compared to its peers, the IPO price seems relatively low. In my view, there is an opportunity here.

The company is well positioned to profit from $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments promised by Trump.

It is said that currently there is a backlog of projects worth $836 billion for repairing deteriorating bridges and highways in the United States. With the Trump administration trying to work on this issue, it is the perfect time to revisit the civil infrastructure public companies.

Source: FT.com

While the infrastructure plan will be on hold until this year's midterm elections, I still believe that the plan will be approved since it is one of the most important promises made during the campaign of Trump. I trust the words of the White House on this matter:

Trump's take lined up with what the White House has been saying. A senior administration official, who declined to be named, told reporters that 'what we can't get this year' on infrastructure 'we'll do next year.' The president, the official said, is in it 'for the long haul.'

Let's be pragmatic here and forget about politics. In fact, these companies are set to have amazing rates of return in the next 2-5 years if the plan is approved.

While there are many operators in this sector, I want to particularly focus on Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), which is organizing a new IPO to raise a maximum amount of $219,937,500.

According to the last S-1/A form, Construction Partners applied to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ROAD." The company is offering 11,250,000 shares, and the shares are expected to be sold for $15.00-$17.00 per share. The shares are expected to start trading May 3, 2018.

Business

Construction Partners presents itself as one of the fastest growing civil infrastructure companies in the United States, specializing in the building and maintenance of transportation networks. Founded in 2001, and with employees counting over 30 years of experience in the field, the company seems very well positioned to capitalize on the next wave of public investments in this industry.

Source: Company Website

The numbers provided in the S-1/A form are quite impressive. Construction Partners is said to be the largest operator in the Southeastern United States. Since its inception, the company has grown from 3 to 27 hot mix asphalt plants as of March 31, 2018. Besides, the future prospects seem very promising. The company's contract backlog as of Dec. 31, 2017, was at a record level of $550.9 million as compared to $369.8 million in Dec. 31, 2016, and $549.9 million in of Sept. 30, 2017.

There is more. The company also notes in its registration form that the Trump administration announced a new infrastructure plan:

$200.0 billion in federal funds over the next ten years with the intent to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments with partners at the state, local and private levels. (Source: S-1/A)

Taking into account that Construction Partners made 70% of its fiscal 2017 construction contract revenues from publicly funded projects, I believe that the company is well prepared to receive a share of the new federal funds.

Peers and Valuation

I want to examine the following public companies operating in the civil infrastructure sector:

For skeptics, I need to note the following remarks regarding these companies. Firstly, they are bigger than Construction Partners Inc. in terms of employees, as well as revenues. VCISY, ACSAY and CWYCY have 192,282, 181,527, and 261,333 employees respectively, while Construction Partners has only 1,800 employees.

Additionally, all three make billions of dollars in revenue, while Construction Partners made only $568 million for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30 2017.

With that in mind, I also need to note that these companies do business not only in the United States, but also in Europe and Asia. I will admit that in a lot of ways these three companies are non-comparable with Construction Partners, but I still believe that it will be a good exercise to do so. It will provide an initial platform to allow us to better understand whether the shares are a good value or not.

The following are the EV/EBITDA ratios of the three companies:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With those numbers in mind, I got an implied enterprise value of $1.664 - $5.265 billion (2.93x - 9.27x * 2018 EBITDA of $568 million). Now, let's get the implied equity. Please note that I will be using the numbers obtained from the balance sheet as of Sept. 30, 2017:

Source: S-1/A

Thus, I got an implied share price of $32-$97. The company is currently trying to sell the shares at $17 each, which does seem, in my opinion, quite a low price.

Balance Sheet

Take a look at the balance sheet. Construction Partners does have some debt, but it has also cash in hand available for repayment:

Source: S-1/A

Additionally, this does not look like a company raising capital to pay debt, lease agreements, or other obligations. Check out the future obligations:

Source: S-1/A

Another thing to note is the cash flow statement. The company receives enough money to repay those obligations:

Source: S-1/A

There is a private equity behind the company

The company is backed by a private equity:

SunTx, founded in 2001, is a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented middle-market manufacturing, distribution and service companies. At March 31, 2017, SunTx had approximately $1.2 billion assets under management. (Source: S-1/A)

Below is an image showing the structure of investors controlling the company.

Each share of our Class B common stock will be entitled to ten votes and is convertible into one share of our Class A common stock. (Source: S-1/A)

Source: S-1/A

Investors might be bothered by the fact that SunTx owns more than 85% of the voting power, and more than 68% of economic interest. I don't see a real issue here. The float will be limited, which means that the volatility risk will be high on this name.

Having said that, I don't see how SunTx could act against the interests of class A holders. There is no convertible debt, or preferred convertible equity that could dilute other stakeholders. In addition, this is a big company, and the most important is the business, not defrauding minority stakeholders.

In my opinion, the private equity is not large ($1.2 billion assets under management), and it is only looking for new equity financing. With the Trump administration helping this sector, the PE managers believe that they may be able to get money for a lower cost in the equity markets. I believe that it is a brilliant move that will provide sufficient cash in hand to profit from the new infrastructure investments.

Risks

What happens if the proposed federal funds do not come through for Construction Partners? What happens if the plan is not approved?

If the infrastructure plan is approved by the congress, I believe that ROAD is very well positioned to receive some part of the federal funds. But, think for a moment that ROAD is not selected. In that case, ROAD's revenues will not increase as expected, which may put downward pressure on its share price. Taking this case into account, I still believe that ROAD shares will increase once the congress accepts the infrastructure plan. ROAD stock price and other stocks in the same sector will increase because of good expectations. I believe that we will still making money in this case scenario.

If the plan is not approved, it will be bad for the stock. However, I believe that the investment symmetry is still beneficial because the stock is undervalued as compared to peers. I want to note again the following. If the stock trades around the $17-$25 range, there is still a minimum a 20% upside. Thus, the stock will decline if the infrastructure plan is not approved, but I don't expect a sharp decline. I believe that the following words apply to this trade idea: Heads, I win; tails, I don't lose much!

Conclusion

With cash in hand and little debt, the company seems to be operating in a sector that will provide interesting growth if Trump provides the $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments that he has promised. That's the biggest stock catalyst to like this name.

Besides, Construction Partners is not a large corporation, therefore the IPO price seems undervalued as compared to its peers. In my opinion, stock promoters have made a calculated decision in order to increase their potential profits. This is creating a great market opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.