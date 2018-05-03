36 Dividend Increases: April 23-27, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 and Part 2 presented dividend increases for stocks in the Energy, Utilities, and Financials sectors. This is Part 3, which dividend increases for stocks in the remaining sectors.

This week, 36 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including five of the stocks I own.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

To create my watch list, I screen the CCC list, using the following filters:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Part 1 presented dividend increases of stocks in the Energy and Utilities sectors. Part 2 covered dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Financials sector. Here, I cover increases from stocks in the remaining sectors. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Legg Mason (LM)

LM is an asset management holding company with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, and several other countries. The company provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, company-sponsored mutual funds and other pooled investments. LM was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

The board of directors of LM has declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share. The new dividend is 21.43% above the prior dividend of 28.¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 12 will receive the new dividend on July 9.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

AVY provides pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The company’s pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping, and die-cutting. AVY was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 15.56% to 52¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 20 to shareholders of record on June 6. The ex-dividend date is June 5.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ROK provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide under brand names such as Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. The company operates in two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. ROK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On April 25, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 83.5¢ per share to 92¢ per share, an increase of 10.18%. All shareholders of record on May 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 11.

Cass Information Systems (CASS)

CASS is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. The company enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control, and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. CASS was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Recently, CASS increased its quarterly dividend by 8.33% to 26¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 5. The ex-dividend date is June 4.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals.

Recently, JNJ increased its quarterly dividend from 84¢ per share to 90¢ per share, an increase of 7.14%. All shareholders of record on May 29 will receive the new dividend on June 12.

WW Grainger (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating supplies and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.25%, from $1.28 per share to $1.36 per share. All shareholders of record on May 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 1.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a global information technology (NYSE:IT) company that offers consulting and application management services, IT infrastructure services, and infrastructure technologies. IBM’s Watson is a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and other computing systems.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.67% to $1.57 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 10. The ex-dividend date is May 9.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, XLNX designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies. The company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) and three-dimensional ICs. XLNX also designs and develops software design tools, software development environments and embedded platforms, targeted reference designs, and printed circuit boards.

Recently, XLNX increased its quarterly dividend from 35¢ per share to 36¢ per share, an increase of 2.86%. All shareholders of record on May 15 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 4.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AVY, ROK, and JNJ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AVY's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AVY in January 2008 would have returned 8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ROK's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ROK in January 2008 would have returned 10.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JNJ's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in JNJ in January 2008 would have returned 8.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table covers stocks in the following sectors: Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrials, and Information Technology. See Part 1 for ex-dividend dates of Energy and Utilities sector stocks, and Part 2 for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Financials sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 24-May 6, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date A.O. Smith AOS 1.15% $62.37 25 25.50% $0.72 04/30 05/15 Casey's General Stores CASY 1.08% $96.57 18 9.70% $1.04 05/01 05/10 Celanese CE 1.98% $109.29 8 45.20% $2.16 04/30 05/10 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.89% $19.15 8 12.00% $1.32 04/30 05/25 Clorox CLX 3.25% $118.31 41 5.80% $3.84 04/25 05/11 Education Realty Trust EDR 4.79% $32.55 7 8.60% $1.56 04/30 05/15 EPR Properties EPR 7.79% $55.45 8 6.70% $4.32 04/30 05/15 Eaton plc ETN 3.47% $76.15 9 9.60% $2.64 05/04 05/07 Fastenal FAST 2.90% $51.02 19 11.60% $1.48 04/25 05/23 Franklin Electric FELE 1.16% $41.55 25 8.20% $0.48 05/03 05/15 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.23% $50.49 48 12.30% $0.62 04/26 05/10 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 2.20% $25.50 5 N/A $0.56 05/01 05/08 Hasbro HAS 2.88% $87.36 15 10.00% $2.52 05/01 05/15 Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 8.52% $24.89 6 2.60% $2.12 04/30 05/17 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.18% $100.74 7 14.90% $2.20 04/26 05/15 Lowe's LOW 1.95% $84.00 55 20.40% $1.64 04/25 05/09 Matthews International MATW 1.58% $48.25 23 13.60% $0.76 04/30 05/14 National Retail Properties NNN 4.94% $38.43 28 3.60% $1.90 04/30 05/15 Realty Income O 5.12% $51.45 25 7.40% $2.63 05/01 06/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 10.23% $25.80 16 8.50% $2.64 04/30 05/15 Signet Jewelers Limited SIG 3.64% $40.67 8 20.90% $1.48 05/04 06/15 Select Income REIT SIR 10.68% $19.10 6 17.50% $2.04 04/30 07/02 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.32% $22.15 24 10.30% $1.40 04/30 05/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.81% $24.46 8 5.80% $1.42 04/30 05/18 WestRock WRK 2.83% $60.79 9 34.50% $1.72 05/04 07/01 Williams-Sonoma WSM 3.50% $49.18 13 11.80% $1.72 04/27 05/25

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, JNJ, NNN, O, OHI, XLNX.

