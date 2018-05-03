22 Upcoming Dividend Increases

by: Dividend Derek

Summary

60 companies, 22 dividend hikes, and 10 10%+ increases.

Here's the list of dividend growth stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that is going ex-dividend next week.

The "CCC" list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that has a proven record of raising dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

The list is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. Here's a hint, it's up and to the right.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

Lastly I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 1
Champion 6
Contender 18
Challenger 35

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 32 2.46 7-May-18 Champion
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 18 5.51 7-May-18 1.96% Contender
Welltower Inc. (WELL) 14 6.32 7-May-18 Contender
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 9 1.32 7-May-18 Challenger
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 8 1.43 7-May-18 Challenger
Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 8 5.13 7-May-18 Challenger
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 24 1.38 8-May-18 Contender
Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 24 1.11 8-May-18 Contender
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) 10 0.83 8-May-18 Contender
Winmark Corporation (WINA) 9 0.33 8-May-18 36.36% Challenger
West Bancorporation (WTBA) 8 2.91 8-May-18 11.11% Challenger
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8 2.59 8-May-18 7.69% Challenger
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 8 2.14 8-May-18 18.18% Challenger
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 5 1.67 8-May-18 Challenger
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 5 2.5 8-May-18 Challenger
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 62 1.57 9-May-18 15.15% King
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 46 1.7 9-May-18 Champion
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 23 4.21 9-May-18 4.67% Contender
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 16 1.15 9-May-18 Contender
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 14 0.58 9-May-18 Contender
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) 13 8.88 9-May-18 Contender
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 8 3.58 9-May-18 Challenger
Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 8 2.61 9-May-18 Challenger
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8 2.12 9-May-18 Challenger
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8 1.92 9-May-18 Challenger
Standex International Corporation (SXI) 7 0.77 9-May-18 Challenger
Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 6 2.6 9-May-18 Challenger
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 2.68 9-May-18 Challenger
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 6 1.28 9-May-18 16.67% Challenger
ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6 1.46 9-May-18 Challenger
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5 0.84 9-May-18 Challenger
Walmart Inc. (WMT) 45 2.41 10-May-18 Champion
Sonoco Products Company (SON) 36 3.04 10-May-18 5.13% Champion
Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) 24 1.58 10-May-18 Contender
J.M. Smucker Company (The) New (SJM) 20 2.74 10-May-18 Contender
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 18 1.83 10-May-18 Contender
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 15 1.03 10-May-18 14.00% Contender
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 13 1.79 10-May-18 Contender
Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12 1.98 10-May-18 Contender
American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 11 1.93 10-May-18 9.64% Contender
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) 9 4.12 10-May-18 3.45% Challenger
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 9 1.12 10-May-18 7.41% Challenger
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) 8 3.9 10-May-18 Challenger
BB&T Corporation (BBT) 8 2.5 10-May-18 Challenger
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) 7 0.55 10-May-18 Challenger
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) 7 1.51 10-May-18 Challenger
South State Corporation (SSB) 7 1.51 10-May-18 3.03% Challenger
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 6 1.58 10-May-18 6.67% Challenger
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 6 1.61 10-May-18 76.92% Challenger
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 5 1.36 10-May-18 25.00% Challenger
Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 5 1.06 10-May-18 Challenger
WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5 0.7 10-May-18 22.22% Challenger
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 47 1.82 11-May-18 6.25% Champion
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 36 4.01 11-May-18 6.49% Champion
Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 15 2.55 11-May-18 7.12% Contender
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 15 3.43 11-May-18 Contender
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9 2 11-May-18 10.18% Challenger
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FIBK) 9 2.74 11-May-18 Challenger
Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)Common Stock (OSK) 5 1.36 11-May-18 Challenger
National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 5 2.28 11-May-18 Challenger

Alternative Image

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
TMP 78.2 71.27 90.5 20.67 8% Off Low 12% Off High
MMP 66.73 54.82 75.82 17.48 21% Off Low 10% Off High
WELL 55.06 49.58 78.17 135.18 8% Off Low 29% Off High
RGA 151.56 121.93 165.12 5.61 22% Off Low 7% Off High
AMTD 58.88 36.12 63.01 32.18 61% Off Low 6% Off High
MAC 57.65 52.12 69.73 79.5 10% Off Low 17% Off High
ATR 92.6 79.5 96.39 26.23 18% Off Low 3% Off High
BRO 26.91 20.85 27.9 18.26 28% Off Low 3% Off High
MKTX 202.03 171.45 229.84 49.88 15% Off Low 12% Off High
WINA 132.89 121.2 144.1 21.54 8% Off Low 8% Off High
WTBA 24.7 20.9 28 16.58 14% Off Low 12% Off High
SASR 40.2 36.41 44.3 18.44 8% Off Low 9% Off High
COLB 41.17 35.67 48.06 21.11 11% Off Low 14% Off High
MPB 35.95 25.02 37.9 26.24 44% Off Low 4% Off High
NFBK 15.97 15.14 18.54 30.13 3% Off Low 14% Off High
PH 167.82 151.17 212.8 22.8 11% Off Low 20% Off High
PPG 105.71 100.45 122.07 16.48 5% Off Low 12% Off High
IBM 142.45 139.13 171.13 23.46 2% Off Low 15% Off High
ROL 48.52 38.72 54.25 56.42 25% Off Low 10% Off High
LSTR 102.95 78.87 118.6 21.4 29% Off Low 13% Off High
APU 42.8 39.41 48.37 36.58 8% Off Low 11% Off High
AEP 69.19 63.32 78.07 19.28 9% Off Low 11% Off High
TBNK 30.69 27.86 32.69 18.83 9% Off Low 6% Off High
SBUX 56.7 52.58 64.87 18.59 8% Off Low 10% Off High
HFWA 31.28 22.93 33.25 25.2 27% Off Low 9% Off High
SXI 93.55 84.3 110 31.29 6% Off Low 14% Off High
HTBK 16.91 12.76 17.28 24.87 27% Off Low 3% Off High
ISBC 13.43 12.48 14.69 27.98 6% Off Low 8% Off High
SFBC 37.5 29.36 37.5 18.2 27% Off Low 0% Off High
RMD 95.85 67.15 104.78 44.79 41% Off Low 9% Off High
WTFC 90.69 67.74 93.55 18.89 30% Off Low 2% Off High
WMT 86.34 73.13 109.98 26.4 18% Off Low 21% Off High
SON 51.27 46.55 55.77 26.44 10% Off Low 7% Off High
EBTC 36.81 29.02 38.25 20.91 23% Off Low 4% Off High
SJM 113.83 99.57 134.12 10.25 14% Off Low 14% Off High
EBMT 19.65 17.35 21.95 20.78 13% Off Low 10% Off High
COST 194 150 199.88 28.91 29% Off Low 1% Off High
BOKF 100.67 77.1 107 18.71 29% Off Low 5% Off High
SXT 66.5 65.56 84.98 25.38 1% Off Low 21% Off High
AWK 86.22 74.63 92.37 36.38 15% Off Low 6% Off High
IVZ 28.14 28.04 38.43 10 New Low 24% Off High
LAD 96.59 86.05 127.99 9.84 10% Off Low 23% Off High
PFE 34.89 31.67 39.43 9.72 10% Off Low 10% Off High
BBT 52.86 41.14 56.31 16.42 28% Off Low 4% Off High
WAB 87.6 69.2 93.81 30.42 26% Off Low 5% Off High
BSET 29.1 27.45 40.93 21.72 4% Off Low 29% Off High
SSB 87.7 78.6 94.5 25.04 8% Off Low 7% Off High
SBFG 18.95 15.61 19.58 10.62 21% Off Low 3% Off High
TSBK 32.2 21.47 33.28 15.26 49% Off Low 2% Off High
CWBC 11.75 9.95 12.97 18.95 15% Off Low 9% Off High
TRCB 17 15.71 20.75 19.77 7% Off Low 17% Off High
WSFS 51.45 42.45 53 21.26 17% Off Low 4% Off High
GWW 280.9 155 309.8 25.17 81% Off Low 7% Off High
XOM 76.8 72.16 89.3 16.12 6% Off Low 14% Off High
BHB 29.4 25.09 32.94 15.39 15% Off Low 9% Off High
WEC 64.38 58.92 70.09 16.51 9% Off Low 7% Off High
ROK 167.4 151.78 210.72 52.81 8% Off Low 21% Off High
FIBK 40.85 33.33 42.9 18.65 20% Off Low 5% Off High
OSK 70.8 61.74 100.26 13.8 13% Off Low 28% Off High
NATI 40.43 33.9 53.57 94.02 16% Off Low 24% Off High

Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
APU 8.88 1.3 2.9 3.7 4.6 12.6
WELL 6.32 1.2 3.1 3.3 2.8 9.6
MMP 5.51 8.6 12 14.6 10.9 20.2
MAC 5.13 4.4 4.6 5.2 -0.2 10.3
IBM 4.21 7.3 11.6 12.3 14.7 16.4
IVZ 4.12 3.6 5.7 12.4 11.9 16.5
XOM 4.01 2.7 4.3 7 8.4 11
PFE 3.9 6.7 7.2 7.8 1 11.6
AEP 3.58 5.3 5.6 4.9 4.2 8.5
WEC 3.43 5.1 10.1 11.6 15.3 15
SON 3.04 5.5 6.6 5.3 4.2 8.3
WTBA 2.91 6 13.2 14.5 1 17.4
SJM 2.74 7.7 7.8 8.9 10 11.6
FIBK 2.74 9.1 14.5 14.9 17.7
ISBC 2.68 26.9 40.4 75.9 78.6
TBNK 2.61 11.1 10.1 12.7 15.3
HTBK 2.6 11.1 30.5 4.4
SASR 2.59 6.1 11 16.7 1.2 19.3
BHB 2.55 2.8 7.4 7.5 5.8 10
BBT 2.5 9.6 9.9 10.6 -3.3 13.1
NFBK 2.5 9.7 9.4 31.8 34.3
TMP 2.46 2.8 4 4.5 4.9 7
WMT 2.41 2 2.1 5.4 9.4 7.8
NATI 2.28 5 11.9 8.4 14 10.7
COLB 2.14 14.3 17.7 20.9 2.9 23
SBUX 2.12 23.5 24.1 23.9 26
ROK 2 6.1 9.2 11.7 10.4 13.7
SXT 1.98 10.8 7.9 7.2 6.1 9.2
AWK 1.93 10.6 10.2 11 12.9
HFWA 1.92 8.5 14.5 11.2 -4.9 13.2
EBMT 1.83 7.9 4.8 3.6 3.4 5.4
GWW 1.82 4.8 6.7 10.6 14.2 12.4
BOKF 1.79 2.3 3 3.8 9 5.6
PPG 1.7 9 9.1 7.8 5.2 9.5
MPB 1.67 8.3 14.1 21.1 -4.1 22.8
TSBK 1.61 29.4 34.7 1.5
EBTC 1.58 3.8 4 4.2 5.4 5.8
SBFG 1.58 16.7 20.5 0.7
PH 1.57 4.8 8.4 10.3 13.2 11.9
SSB 1.51 9.1 17.2 13.9 7 15.4
BSET 1.51 10.5 14.5 16 -6.2 17.5
RMD 1.46 7.9 8.7 32 33.5
AMTD 1.43 8.7 13.7 22.7 24.1
ATR 1.38 4.9 5.5 7.8 9.9 9.2
OSK 1.36 11.5 12 8.1
CWBC 1.36 14.8 57.1 -4.3
RGA 1.32 16.7 13 16.7 18
SFBC 1.28 33.3 26
ROL 1.15 15 18 16.6 17.9 17.8
LAD 1.12 11.6 20.2 23.4 6.6 24.5
BRO 1.11 10.4 10.6 10 8.3 11.1
TRCB 1.06 19 17.5
COST 1.03 11.4 12.4 12.9 13.2 13.9
WTFC 0.84 16.7 11.9 25.5 5.8 26.3
MKTX 0.83 26.9 27.3 24.6 25.4
SXI 0.77 13.8 16.3 17.9 -2.4 18.7
WSFS 0.7 20 20.8 13.4 9 14.1
LSTR 0.58 11.8 13.5 10.6 10.9 11.2
WAB 0.55 22.2 30.1 40.6 36.2 41.1
WINA 0.33 16.2 23.2 23.4 23.7

Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Does anyone still have issues seeing the tables (not the images)?

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.