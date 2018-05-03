22 Upcoming Dividend Increases

The list is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

The "CCC" list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that has a proven record of raising dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Here's the list of dividend growth stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that is going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. Here's a hint, it's up and to the right.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

Lastly I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 6 Contender 18 Challenger 35

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 32 2.46 7-May-18 Champion Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 18 5.51 7-May-18 1.96% Contender Welltower Inc. (WELL) 14 6.32 7-May-18 Contender Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 9 1.32 7-May-18 Challenger TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 8 1.43 7-May-18 Challenger Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 8 5.13 7-May-18 Challenger AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 24 1.38 8-May-18 Contender Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 24 1.11 8-May-18 Contender MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) 10 0.83 8-May-18 Contender Winmark Corporation (WINA) 9 0.33 8-May-18 36.36% Challenger West Bancorporation (WTBA) 8 2.91 8-May-18 11.11% Challenger Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8 2.59 8-May-18 7.69% Challenger Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 8 2.14 8-May-18 18.18% Challenger Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 5 1.67 8-May-18 Challenger Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 5 2.5 8-May-18 Challenger Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 62 1.57 9-May-18 15.15% King PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 46 1.7 9-May-18 Champion International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 23 4.21 9-May-18 4.67% Contender Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 16 1.15 9-May-18 Contender Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 14 0.58 9-May-18 Contender AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) 13 8.88 9-May-18 Contender American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 8 3.58 9-May-18 Challenger Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 8 2.61 9-May-18 Challenger Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8 2.12 9-May-18 Challenger Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8 1.92 9-May-18 Challenger Standex International Corporation (SXI) 7 0.77 9-May-18 Challenger Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 6 2.6 9-May-18 Challenger Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 2.68 9-May-18 Challenger Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 6 1.28 9-May-18 16.67% Challenger ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6 1.46 9-May-18 Challenger Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5 0.84 9-May-18 Challenger Walmart Inc. (WMT) 45 2.41 10-May-18 Champion Sonoco Products Company (SON) 36 3.04 10-May-18 5.13% Champion Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) 24 1.58 10-May-18 Contender J.M. Smucker Company (The) New (SJM) 20 2.74 10-May-18 Contender Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 18 1.83 10-May-18 Contender Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 15 1.03 10-May-18 14.00% Contender BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 13 1.79 10-May-18 Contender Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12 1.98 10-May-18 Contender American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 11 1.93 10-May-18 9.64% Contender Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) 9 4.12 10-May-18 3.45% Challenger Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 9 1.12 10-May-18 7.41% Challenger Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) 8 3.9 10-May-18 Challenger BB&T Corporation (BBT) 8 2.5 10-May-18 Challenger Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) 7 0.55 10-May-18 Challenger Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) 7 1.51 10-May-18 Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 7 1.51 10-May-18 3.03% Challenger SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 6 1.58 10-May-18 6.67% Challenger Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 6 1.61 10-May-18 76.92% Challenger Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 5 1.36 10-May-18 25.00% Challenger Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 5 1.06 10-May-18 Challenger WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5 0.7 10-May-18 22.22% Challenger W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 47 1.82 11-May-18 6.25% Champion Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 36 4.01 11-May-18 6.49% Champion Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 15 2.55 11-May-18 7.12% Contender WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 15 3.43 11-May-18 Contender Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9 2 11-May-18 10.18% Challenger First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FIBK) 9 2.74 11-May-18 Challenger Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)Common Stock (OSK) 5 1.36 11-May-18 Challenger National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 5 2.28 11-May-18 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TMP 78.2 71.27 90.5 20.67 8% Off Low 12% Off High MMP 66.73 54.82 75.82 17.48 21% Off Low 10% Off High WELL 55.06 49.58 78.17 135.18 8% Off Low 29% Off High RGA 151.56 121.93 165.12 5.61 22% Off Low 7% Off High AMTD 58.88 36.12 63.01 32.18 61% Off Low 6% Off High MAC 57.65 52.12 69.73 79.5 10% Off Low 17% Off High ATR 92.6 79.5 96.39 26.23 18% Off Low 3% Off High BRO 26.91 20.85 27.9 18.26 28% Off Low 3% Off High MKTX 202.03 171.45 229.84 49.88 15% Off Low 12% Off High WINA 132.89 121.2 144.1 21.54 8% Off Low 8% Off High WTBA 24.7 20.9 28 16.58 14% Off Low 12% Off High SASR 40.2 36.41 44.3 18.44 8% Off Low 9% Off High COLB 41.17 35.67 48.06 21.11 11% Off Low 14% Off High MPB 35.95 25.02 37.9 26.24 44% Off Low 4% Off High NFBK 15.97 15.14 18.54 30.13 3% Off Low 14% Off High PH 167.82 151.17 212.8 22.8 11% Off Low 20% Off High PPG 105.71 100.45 122.07 16.48 5% Off Low 12% Off High IBM 142.45 139.13 171.13 23.46 2% Off Low 15% Off High ROL 48.52 38.72 54.25 56.42 25% Off Low 10% Off High LSTR 102.95 78.87 118.6 21.4 29% Off Low 13% Off High APU 42.8 39.41 48.37 36.58 8% Off Low 11% Off High AEP 69.19 63.32 78.07 19.28 9% Off Low 11% Off High TBNK 30.69 27.86 32.69 18.83 9% Off Low 6% Off High SBUX 56.7 52.58 64.87 18.59 8% Off Low 10% Off High HFWA 31.28 22.93 33.25 25.2 27% Off Low 9% Off High SXI 93.55 84.3 110 31.29 6% Off Low 14% Off High HTBK 16.91 12.76 17.28 24.87 27% Off Low 3% Off High ISBC 13.43 12.48 14.69 27.98 6% Off Low 8% Off High SFBC 37.5 29.36 37.5 18.2 27% Off Low 0% Off High RMD 95.85 67.15 104.78 44.79 41% Off Low 9% Off High WTFC 90.69 67.74 93.55 18.89 30% Off Low 2% Off High WMT 86.34 73.13 109.98 26.4 18% Off Low 21% Off High SON 51.27 46.55 55.77 26.44 10% Off Low 7% Off High EBTC 36.81 29.02 38.25 20.91 23% Off Low 4% Off High SJM 113.83 99.57 134.12 10.25 14% Off Low 14% Off High EBMT 19.65 17.35 21.95 20.78 13% Off Low 10% Off High COST 194 150 199.88 28.91 29% Off Low 1% Off High BOKF 100.67 77.1 107 18.71 29% Off Low 5% Off High SXT 66.5 65.56 84.98 25.38 1% Off Low 21% Off High AWK 86.22 74.63 92.37 36.38 15% Off Low 6% Off High IVZ 28.14 28.04 38.43 10 New Low 24% Off High LAD 96.59 86.05 127.99 9.84 10% Off Low 23% Off High PFE 34.89 31.67 39.43 9.72 10% Off Low 10% Off High BBT 52.86 41.14 56.31 16.42 28% Off Low 4% Off High WAB 87.6 69.2 93.81 30.42 26% Off Low 5% Off High BSET 29.1 27.45 40.93 21.72 4% Off Low 29% Off High SSB 87.7 78.6 94.5 25.04 8% Off Low 7% Off High SBFG 18.95 15.61 19.58 10.62 21% Off Low 3% Off High TSBK 32.2 21.47 33.28 15.26 49% Off Low 2% Off High CWBC 11.75 9.95 12.97 18.95 15% Off Low 9% Off High TRCB 17 15.71 20.75 19.77 7% Off Low 17% Off High WSFS 51.45 42.45 53 21.26 17% Off Low 4% Off High GWW 280.9 155 309.8 25.17 81% Off Low 7% Off High XOM 76.8 72.16 89.3 16.12 6% Off Low 14% Off High BHB 29.4 25.09 32.94 15.39 15% Off Low 9% Off High WEC 64.38 58.92 70.09 16.51 9% Off Low 7% Off High ROK 167.4 151.78 210.72 52.81 8% Off Low 21% Off High FIBK 40.85 33.33 42.9 18.65 20% Off Low 5% Off High OSK 70.8 61.74 100.26 13.8 13% Off Low 28% Off High NATI 40.43 33.9 53.57 94.02 16% Off Low 24% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule APU 8.88 1.3 2.9 3.7 4.6 12.6 WELL 6.32 1.2 3.1 3.3 2.8 9.6 MMP 5.51 8.6 12 14.6 10.9 20.2 MAC 5.13 4.4 4.6 5.2 -0.2 10.3 IBM 4.21 7.3 11.6 12.3 14.7 16.4 IVZ 4.12 3.6 5.7 12.4 11.9 16.5 XOM 4.01 2.7 4.3 7 8.4 11 PFE 3.9 6.7 7.2 7.8 1 11.6 AEP 3.58 5.3 5.6 4.9 4.2 8.5 WEC 3.43 5.1 10.1 11.6 15.3 15 SON 3.04 5.5 6.6 5.3 4.2 8.3 WTBA 2.91 6 13.2 14.5 1 17.4 SJM 2.74 7.7 7.8 8.9 10 11.6 FIBK 2.74 9.1 14.5 14.9 17.7 ISBC 2.68 26.9 40.4 75.9 78.6 TBNK 2.61 11.1 10.1 12.7 15.3 HTBK 2.6 11.1 30.5 4.4 SASR 2.59 6.1 11 16.7 1.2 19.3 BHB 2.55 2.8 7.4 7.5 5.8 10 BBT 2.5 9.6 9.9 10.6 -3.3 13.1 NFBK 2.5 9.7 9.4 31.8 34.3 TMP 2.46 2.8 4 4.5 4.9 7 WMT 2.41 2 2.1 5.4 9.4 7.8 NATI 2.28 5 11.9 8.4 14 10.7 COLB 2.14 14.3 17.7 20.9 2.9 23 SBUX 2.12 23.5 24.1 23.9 26 ROK 2 6.1 9.2 11.7 10.4 13.7 SXT 1.98 10.8 7.9 7.2 6.1 9.2 AWK 1.93 10.6 10.2 11 12.9 HFWA 1.92 8.5 14.5 11.2 -4.9 13.2 EBMT 1.83 7.9 4.8 3.6 3.4 5.4 GWW 1.82 4.8 6.7 10.6 14.2 12.4 BOKF 1.79 2.3 3 3.8 9 5.6 PPG 1.7 9 9.1 7.8 5.2 9.5 MPB 1.67 8.3 14.1 21.1 -4.1 22.8 TSBK 1.61 29.4 34.7 1.5 EBTC 1.58 3.8 4 4.2 5.4 5.8 SBFG 1.58 16.7 20.5 0.7 PH 1.57 4.8 8.4 10.3 13.2 11.9 SSB 1.51 9.1 17.2 13.9 7 15.4 BSET 1.51 10.5 14.5 16 -6.2 17.5 RMD 1.46 7.9 8.7 32 33.5 AMTD 1.43 8.7 13.7 22.7 24.1 ATR 1.38 4.9 5.5 7.8 9.9 9.2 OSK 1.36 11.5 12 8.1 CWBC 1.36 14.8 57.1 -4.3 RGA 1.32 16.7 13 16.7 18 SFBC 1.28 33.3 26 ROL 1.15 15 18 16.6 17.9 17.8 LAD 1.12 11.6 20.2 23.4 6.6 24.5 BRO 1.11 10.4 10.6 10 8.3 11.1 TRCB 1.06 19 17.5 COST 1.03 11.4 12.4 12.9 13.2 13.9 WTFC 0.84 16.7 11.9 25.5 5.8 26.3 MKTX 0.83 26.9 27.3 24.6 25.4 SXI 0.77 13.8 16.3 17.9 -2.4 18.7 WSFS 0.7 20 20.8 13.4 9 14.1 LSTR 0.58 11.8 13.5 10.6 10.9 11.2 WAB 0.55 22.2 30.1 40.6 36.2 41.1 WINA 0.33 16.2 23.2 23.4 23.7

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Does anyone still have issues seeing the tables (not the images)?

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

