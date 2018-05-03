Ballard Power Q1 Takeaways - China Update Disappoints

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Ballard Power reported Q1/2018 results after Tuesday's close, and on the subsequent conference call, updated investors on some of its major business initiatives.

In my last article on the company, I already predicted a huge miss on both the top and bottom line as analysts' forecasts have remained substantially above revenue levels indicated by management on the Q4/2017 conference call.

Indeed, quarterly results missed the Street's expectation by a mile with revenues down almost 10% year over year and earnings per share also below expectations. Gross margins were down a whopping 900 basis points from Q1/2017 due to the lapse of $6 million in high-margin China technology transfer revenues recorded last year. There was some offset provided by the company's MEA supply contract with its Chinese fuel cell stack production joint venture and an increased revenue contribution from the recently restructured Protonex subsidiary.

Ballard Power also used more than $7 million in cash from operations, partially due to increased working capital requirements. That said, the company still has more than $50 million in cash and no long-term debt.

Even worse, the company will be facing another difficult year-over-year comparison in Q2 due to the lapse of an additional $4 million in high-margin China technology transfer revenue. Current consensus estimates are calling for an almost 10% top line increase over Q2/2017 which looks unrealistic at this point.

While overall backlog stayed roughly the same at $220 million, the company's 12-month order book increased meaningfully from the prior quarter to $89 million.

On the conference call, management provided a detailed update on the state of the all-important China market where progress has been much slower than anticipated so far.

For example, the recently announced deployment of 500 commercial trucks in Shanghai is obviously challenged by the ongoing lack of hydrogen infrastructure. Until now, only 80 trucks have commenced regular service with another 220 currently performing trial operations and the remainder still sitting idle. Admittedly, I have some problems figuring out the sense in 220 identical trucks simultaneously performing trial operations in Shanghai.

These commercial trucks in Shanghai are currently the only meaningful deployment of Ballard-powered vehicles in China as management stated the number at just "over 300" on the call. The company projected in excess of 1,000 vehicles (either in regular service or trial operations) by the end of the year.

This compares to a stated initial annual production rate of 6,000 stacks at the China joint venture. At this level, the JV's output would be a multiple of the stacks required to equip "in excess of 1,000 vehicles" envisioned by management for the end of 2018.

With currently just 16 hydrogen fueling stations either in service or in trial operations, China's hydrogen infrastructure won't be able to support large-scale deployments of FCEVs anytime soon. While there are another 16 stations currently under construction and an additional 44 in the planning stage, investors should be wary of the fact that storage capacity of these stations will be very limited due to the ongoing lack of liquid hydrogen generation capabilities in the country. At this stage, it is hard to project when China will be ready for meaningful FCEV fleet deployments. Given the ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues, I do not expect 2019 to provide a major inflection point for FCEV adoption in the country.

Given the issues discussed above, the company's China revenues will be largely limited to the minimum amounts under the MEA supply agreement with the stack joint venture for the foreseeable future.

While the short-term outlook for China continues to disappoint, management also had some good news to offer as the ongoing relationship with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) in Germany seems to be going well, providing some hope for an extension of the contract next year:

The technology milestones continue to perform very well. I'll actually be visiting Audi for two days next week in Germany and I think the next stage of the relationship is certainly something we're interested in advancing. But the reality is that the program is going very well. They were happy with the deliverables and they announced recently that they're looking at the 2020, 2021 timeframe for their initial demonstration deployment fleet and there's a lot of activity that we're aligning with Audi to make sure that we can support them for that.

But the perhaps biggest news in the past couple of months was yesterday's announcement of a master sale agreement for air-cooled stacks with US-based material handling giant Hyster-Yale (HY).

To provide some background:

Hyster-Yale took over cash-strapped, liquid-cooled fuel cell manufacturer Nuvera in late 2014 but has largely failed in developing a feasible go-to-market approach so far. After already sinking more than $100 million into the fuel cell subsidiary, the company is now looking to offer a more complete product line-up to potential customers. Interestingly, Hyster-Yale so far has made no efforts to develop an integrated product and keeps sticking with the legacy battery box replacement approach, quite similarly to Plug Power (PLUG).

On the call, management largely declined to provide more colour on this new relationship, but investors should not expect the minimum annual volume commitment to be material to the company's results for now.

That said, the agreement could hold substantial future potential should Hyster-Yale finally succeed to sell its fuel cell solutions to customers.

As business with the company's so far sole material handling stack customer Plug Power approaches zero, sales to Hyster-Yale might replace at least some of the recently lost revenues in the material handling segment over time.

Lastly, Ballard Power recently won the German cluster of the European JIVE I fuel cell-bus initiative with 40 buses to be deployed in Cologne and Wuppertal starting next year. The company expects to commence shipments of the fuel cell modules to Belgian bus manufacturer Van Hool in the second half of this year. The company remains well positioned to win additional business awards under the JIVE program over time.

Bottom Line:

Ballard Power delivered the poor quarter predicted by me two months ago and faces similar challenges in Q2 as consensus expectations remain too high.

The company still needs to secure substantial short-term business to live up to its full-year revenue projections of $120 million.

Investors should carefully monitor the company's cash flows as the year has started on a rather weak note with cash down meaningfully quarter over quarter.

China remains a disappointment as the country's hydrogen infrastructure won't be able to support large-scale FCEV deployments for the foreseeable future. The company's local stack production is running far ahead of market demand, most likely resulting in stacks currently stockpiling at the joint venture.

The quarter wasn't without positive developments as the company has been awarded a meaningful bus stack order from Germany and secured a new, major material handling customer. Last but not least, management offered some reassuring commentary on the ongoing Audi relationship.

In sum, I would expect the company's stock to trade largely on newsflow as results should not offer meaningful surprises this year.

The China market continues to require patience, but I would ultimately expect the country to overcome the current hydrogen infrastructure issues until 2020/2021. Unfortunately, the MEA supply contract with the joint venture is currently scheduled to end at that time.

