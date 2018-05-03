iPhone X Worries Unfounded, Apple Continues To Be Attractive Fruit, Buy Rating Maintained.

iPhone X Worries...Where?

Apple (AAPL) posted FQ2 revenue of $61.1 billion, exceeding consensus estimates by $160 million. Revenue also surpassed my estimate of $61.3 billion, with the beat driven by broad-based performance across business lines. Operating income was $15.8 billion, in line with my estimate of $16 billion, as gross margin was positively impacted with cost reductions and a mix shift to services. Concerns over the performance of the iPhone X were clearly overblown, as the iPhone X was the most popular iPhone model each week in the quarter. The midpoint of revenue guidance for FQ3 is ahead of consensus, and with iPhone X demand worries likely in the rear view mirror for now, the skies look clear for a steady rise in share price. With record Services revenue, growing contribution from Wearables and home products, and a healthy underlying iPhone segment, the Apple ecosystem is continually growing into a powerful behemoth. Combined with capital allocation tailwinds from a $100 billion share repurchase program and a 16% dividend increase, I continue to view Apple shares as attractive and maintain my BUY rating with a 12-month target price of $201, implying 13.8% upside.

Negative read through from chip suppliers on iPhone performance in the quarter didn’t materialize, as Apple sold 52.2 million iPhone units, up 2.9% y/y, in line with consensus of 52 million and higher than my estimate of 51.7 million. Total iPhone revenue was $38 billion, up 14.4% y/y, lower than my revenue estimate of $38.9 billion. Apple noted the iPhone X was the highest selling phone each and every week in FQ2, and reduced channel inventory by 1.8 million units, up 600,000 units from a year ago. The iPhone ASP also increased to $728 from $655 a year ago, driven by the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. IDC estimates that Apple gained smartphone market share with a 2.8% y/y increase and has a total market share of 15.6%.

Management also called out strength in China, where the iPhone X was the most popular smartphone in the country, which augmented Apple to a 21% growth rate in region, their strongest y/y growth in 10 quarters. All of this points to healthy iPhone demand, which should continue to power Apple forward as the segment continues to be the most important driver for the company in the short term. I forecast iPhone revenue of $28.3 billion in FQ3, up 14% y/y, on units of 42.6 million sold, up 4% y/y.

Servicing Up Growth Yet Again

The Apple Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud had their best quarter ever in revenue. Services revenue of $9.1 billion, up 30.5% y/y, bested my estimate of $8.8 billion. Services revenue also came in higher than consensus of $8.4 billion. Management noted the number of paid subscriptions across services passed 270 million at the end of the quarter, totaling over 100 million incremental subscriptions y/y. iCloud storage revenue was up over 50% y/y to a new all time record, and Apple Music set a record for paid subscribers, totaling over 40 million. Apple Pay more than doubled its active users y/y with transactions tripling over the same time period. Apple Pay is currently available in 21 markets with upcoming launches scheduled for Norway, Poland, and the Ukraine over the next few months. Services is firing on all cylinders and are taking on a heightened vitality as Apple diversifies away from iPhone sales. Apple remains on track to double its 2016 service revenue by 2020, with few headwinds impeding blocking the runway. I estimate Apple will generate Service revenue of $9 billion in FQ3, up 24% y/y.

iPad revenue of $4.1 billion, up 5.8% y/y, on units of 9.1 million, up 2.1% y/y, in line with my revenue estimate. For the fourth straight quarter, iPad revenue increased, with nearly half of the purchases coming from new customers. As management mentioned on the call, according to NPD, Apple has 53% of the U.S. tablet market, up from 40% a year ago. I expect the recently released iPad to help drive sales in FQ3, which has gotten great reviews thus far. I forecast iPad revenue of $5.1 billion in FQ3, up 4% y/y, on units of 11.4 million, up 0.3%. Mac generated revenue of $5.8 billion in revenue, up 0.1% y/y, on units of 4 million, down 2.9% y/y. This topped my estimate of $5.6 billion on 4.1 million units sold. Mac set new quarterly revenue records in both the Americas and China, in addition to achieving double digit growth in the active install base. 60% of Mac purchases in the quarter also came from new customers. I estimate Mac revenue of $6 billion in FQ3, up 8% y/y, on units of 4.3 million, up 2% y/y.

Other Products revenue was $3.9 billion, up 37.6%, in line with my estimate. Unit sales of Apple Watch and AirPods reached a new high in the quarter. Apple Watch, Beats, and AirPods had combined revenue of nearly 50% y/y and on a trailing four quarter basis, Apple’s wearables business has reached the size of a Fortune 300 company. HomePod was released in February, currently available in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. While there was minimal commentary on the call about it, I think HomePod could gain some traction over time. Amazon had a 72% market share of the total US install base of smart speakers last year, and while I don’t expect Apple to surpass that, they likely could carve out a profitable niche with lower market share. AirPods is seeing incredible success with Apple trying to meet the demand, and HomePod could follow the same path, providing Apple with growing ancillary revenue. In FQ3, I project Other Products revenue will be $3.3 billion, up 22.5% y/y.

When Share Growth Lacks, Buy Them Back

Management also announced a new $100 billion share repurchase program they will start during the June quarter. Also of note, they mentioned their intention was to execute their program efficiently and at a fast pace. With an acquisition outside of tech could certainly happen, Apple is less likely to pursue significant M&A that could move the needle than going the route of share buybacks and dividends. Management does believe Apple’s stock is undervalued, a sentiment I share with Apple trading at just 16x my 2018E EPS. Even with no definitive timeline, I think it’s possible Apple could repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding stock by FY end 2019. The savings from tax reform create an opportunity for capital deployment, and the odds are minimal that Apple increases its dividend meaningfully to an annualized yield of 4-5%. Share repurchases provide the company more flexibility in timing, and Apple is more likely to pull that lever, especially at such current attractive levels. Share repurchases are a vital reason to be long Apple when looking at them in combination with a strong and healthy underlying core business. For FQ3, I estimate Apple will generate total revenue of $51.8 billion, up 14.3% y/y, and operating income of $12.1 billion, up 13.2% y/y.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. If the iPhone loses popularity with consumers, this would materially impact Apple’s business. Current litigation risk with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), while highly unlikely, could lead to a ban on iPhone imports, which would be very materially adverse to the overall business. As Apple seeks to put repatriated cash to work, it may seek to acquire companies outside of its core competency and/or overpay, creating acquisition risk. With increasing capital returns a priority, failure to invest in Apple’s core operations could jeopardize future cash returns to shareholders.

Valuation

For F2018, I estimate Apple will generate $262.3 billion in sales, up 14.4% y/y, led by the iPhone X and 8 models, with operating income of $67.8 billion, up 10.6% y/y, due to higher revenue and increased average selling prices driven by the iPhone X. Apple trades at 16x F2018E EPS, 15x F2018E free cash flow, and 14.1x F2018E operating income. Assigning a blended multiple of 18x F2018 EPS, 17x F2018E free cash flow and 16x F2018E operating income, results in a 12-month price target of $201, implied upside of 13.8%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.