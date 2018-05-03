Annaly Is Buying MTGE: What Should You Do?

On May 2, 2018 in the evening, after the close of trading, Annaly Capital Management, Inc (NYSE:NLY), announced that it had reached an agreement to purchase MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) for $900 million. Shareholders in MTGE Investment Corp. can opt for shares of NLY, or a mixture of shares and cash, or just cash. The intent is for NLY to pay out about half of the amount in its shares and about half in cash. If the elections of the stockholders to not fall out in this proportion, they may be awarded only a portion of their request in order to adjust the final payout from NLY to the desired proportions.

At current values, the offer is worth $19.65 per share of MTGE, which is a premium of 12% to the 60-day volume-weighted average price of MTGE common stock ending on April 30, 2018.

MTGE Investment Corp was founded on August 3, 2011, was launched by American Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:ACAS). American Capital was then the successful manager of American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), and a wrote an article soon after with optimistic forecast for the new company. I followed up with an article a week later, "MTGE: A Short-Term Buy And A Long-Term Hold" whose title expresses my overall feeling about the company, but you can still read the details if you can access that article.

When it was originally founded, MTGE was chartered to buy assets that AGNC could not buy since AGNC was limited, at the time, to buying only US government guaranteed mortgage backed securities. Since then AGNC has amended its charter to allow it to invest in a much broader range of securities.

The forecast seems vindicated by the performance as summarized by Gary Kain who is the CEO and CIO of MTGE: "From MTGE's initial public offering in 2011 through May 1, 2018, our portfolio management team has guided MTGE to an aggregate total stock return of 107%, or over 11% annualized. MTGE's performance in 2017 was particularly favorable, as it posted a total stock return of over 30% and an 18% economic return."

At the same time as NLY announced its purchase, AGNC took the trouble to issue a PR to explain what exactly it was selling. The main point is that the sale is just a sale of the assets of the company, but not the management. MTGE shares most of its key personnel with AGNC, which has been the manager of MTGE up until now, but these key people will remain with AGNC and will not be going over to NLY. The main thing going to NLY will be the assets.

According the MTGE's announcement of its First Quarter results its book value as of March 31 was $19.76, so the offer by NLY was slightly below this value. Nonetheless, for quite some time MTGE and the other mortgage Reits have been trading below their book value, at much greater discounts.

According to the generally available information, it seems to be a pretty fair transaction to both sides. AGNC got a premium to the recent market valuation of the MTGE assets.

When the dust settles and you boil down the situation to its essential elements, it comes down to the "age-old" question of which management you are more comfortable with: AGNC or NLY. The latter is the largest mortgage Reit so obviously a lot of investors are happy with its management.

On the other hand, a lot of investors, including yours truly, like AGNC's managment better. For those investors, their plan will be to "take the money and run" at some point, whether today after the initial market pop or at some later point.

In either case, it does not seem like a win-lose or a good-bad decision. Rather it is a good-better choice, and both sides will probably do well in the long run.

