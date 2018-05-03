MGM: The Caution Light Is Blinking And We're Moving Guidance Back To Neutral

MGM Cotai off to a great start and will do well. But its the as Vegas Strip presence that needs a hard ooh by management.

“The desire for safety stands against every great and noble enterprise…” Tacitus

Back in 2015 we expressed our concerns about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) long term strategy both from the perspective of what we could tease out from its perceived business model, to its commitment to unlocking shareholder value The stock had been stuck, mostly shifting in a crab-like crawl from the high 20’s to the very low 30s. What we then saw was a blurry, not clearly defined direction for the strip’s biggest operator. The management focus seemed to resemble at times, the smartest kid in the class, who when every question was raised, shot to his feet, waving his hand wildly yelling “Me! Me!” to the teacher.

It seemed that every day when this state or that jurisdiction political figure mooted the legalization of casinos, MGM raised its hand, declaring dibs on bringing not only casinos, but robust, revived economic growth in an employment heavy civic goody bag. In the immediate preceding years the company had laid down its Capex bets in billion dollar tranches. Some made great sense, others did not. What was clear above all, was that the company was scrambling to be all things to all men and women on all fronts: gaming, non-gaming, big events, new jurisdictions, conventions, city planning, online gaming and within a solid record of corporate responsibility. And it was piling up debt at what seemed, but was really not, a runaway rate.

The perception was sharpened in January of 2015 when its Las Vegas neighbor Caesars Entertainment (NADSDAQ:CZR) went down the tubes to Chapter 11 after an ill-advised sale of the company to private equity in 2008. Among the many questions raised over that bankruptcy was this: Was the CZR model of being everywhere for everyone in multiple jurisdictions as well as massive presence on the Las Vegas Strip just plain broken? While MGM had not blundered anywhere near as badly as the former mandarins of CZR, shareholders had more in mind than investing in a company showing neither price appreciation nor dividends. The result: Post-bankruptcy, CZR has sold or closed 24 properties and remains with 33 US and another 13 internationally in Canada, Egypt and the UK, operated either under its primary brands, Caesars, Harrah’s and Horseshoe or the local imprimaturs. It currently is in a dispute with Indiana regulators about its announced purchase of two horse tracks in Southern Indiana. The deal is now held up by CZR’s refusal to pay a $50m relicensing fee demanded by state regulators.

The takeaway here: Out of the desperate days of the 1980s and 1990’s when casino operators, starved for new geography,they rushed to build wherever state legislatures legalized casinos. This resulted in something of an understandable, but helter skelter scramble for property development in markets like those in the deep south and some in the Midwest, that are today mature, slow or no growth gaming states. The fig leaf then was riverboats that never sailed on any river. The process went into overdrive when former CZR CEO Gary Loveman applied his famed Total Rewards program to encircle customers and move them from one company property to another. Until 2006 this worked.

The 2007/8 financial crisis ended this assumption that the party would keep going on the sheer momentum of loyalty programs. When the new reality slammed them in the face, CZR retreated to a fortress Las Vega strip mentality, directing the bulk of their Capex at widespread property upgrades and renovations, the bulk of which were focused on Las Vegas. In the new world of CZR, it created its REIT, VICI (NADAQ:VICI) ,trimmed its portfolio and moved ahead to cut cost and reallocate assets, such as its move in Indiana. Time will tell.But the question remains: How are you allocating capital if you maintain presences in ultiple failing or flat legacy markets?

MGM got religion in 2016 and made a series of highly bullish moves that pivoted it away from falling into the CZR trap on many levels. It was never in financial duress, but nonetheless had to come to grips with the need to reposition its asset base and move ahead in a new gaming world.

CEO James J. Murren, responding to criticism from a small hedge fund asking very big questions about unlocking shareholder value, got busy and began a process that resulted in a significant clarification of goals and objectives and more critically actions, that to us, turned the stock into a strong buy. We liked what we saw and raised guidance on MGM to $40 by Q2 this year.

Now the thrust of events, including the company’s lackluster Q1 results and other moves, throws that conviction into question.

After a look at the company now we are guiding it down to hold/ neutral. Its not so much about the Q1 numbers—that was a factor. MGM is a solid performer and will rebound. The problem we see emerging is its overdependence on a fortress strip mentality that pervades so many earnings releases. There are wilting, brown shoots popping up between the cracks of the Las Vegas Strip projections. They begin to suggest whether the growth prospect in terms of the billions still being invested there, have either dimmed, or at least, need a reality check. Apparently, we’re not the only ones chin scratching this one.

In his Q1 earnings release chat with analysts last month, new Wynn (NASDQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox told his listeners that the $3b Capex plan envisioned for the Las Vegas Paradise Park and Encore West projects wee “unsustainable”. The move was seen by some Steve fans we’ve known in the industry and investment communities, as bordering on heresy. These projects were Steve decisions by in large that Maddox and some members of senior management did have second thoughts about when they were first announced pre-Steve’s departure. “Maddox, like his CEO brethren, has gazed into the future and while he generally likes what he sees for the Strip, the company clearly has some doubt about an excess of room supply as the town prepares to vault past 150,000 rooms when the Genting 3,000 room Asia themed project arrives in 2020.

Apparently Wynn management believes adding 1,000 rooms at Paradise Park doesn’t compute as well as originally envisioned by Wynn himself. The development is being transformed into a spectacular amenity for Wynn property customers only. The estimated $1bn saved will be repurposed for Macau and or/ the possibilities of Japan.

MGM: Q1 Capsule

At writing: $31.26 52 wk range: $28.90 to $38.41. The stock was reaching toward our 2016 call at $40 this past January when it hit $38. The upside was driven by catalysts widely recognized by me and others, as the knockout performance of MGM National Harbor, and the opening of MGM Cotai, Japan, sports betting, and to a lesser extent, a somewhat more bullish take than mine about the prospects of MGM Springfield, due to open this coming August.

Market Cap: $17.714bn

P/E ratio (ttm) 9.32

EPS (ttm): $3.36

1 year target: $40. I had set this target in 2Q17 and in time many others agreed—and many still agree, Now I’m seeing something of a cloudier picture emerging, mostly connected to a bullish outlook on the Las Vegas Strip that have become something of a holy gospel. I think it needs a closer look now and because MGM’s asset base is so sensitive to trends there, I am looking at something of a time out. I think at its current trade, give or take a few points up or down, the stock could sit around $30 to $33 until we get a better grasp on the prospects for the Strip based on taking a fresher look at visitation and the composition of visitor demos.

Overall there was a bullish cast to perceptions of MGM Strip performance given the quality of its asset base there. But beyond that what the market bought was the idea that the core basic business of the Strip would continue to grow and absorb the several projects on the drawing boards from Wynn, Genting and the substantial upgrading of CZR properties there with room renovations and refreshed amenities are aimed at snatching market share.

At the same time I was encouraged that MGM had sold off its Grand Victoria and Mandarin Oriental properties. I believe there could be more sales in their legacy portfolio to come. I see that as bullish, but given the current MGM Las Vegas dependence and profile, I’d like to see the company move much faster to unload some of their other legacy properties. The best news comes out of MGM Cotai where the new MGM property has debuted successfully both from a gaming win perspective (Opened Feb 18 th, already has produced $85m in revenue for Q1).

Note: We have a special report on MGM China stock (HKG: 2282) posted on our marketplace site this week.

And of course, there’s MGM National Harbor, which posted a solid $720m in revenue for FY 2017. We expect continued strong performance there as well. However, those elements that comprise the bull case for the stock are somewhat absent in the Las Vegas portfolio unless you buy the growth case for that market.

MGM Las Vegas Profile

The nine MGM Strip properties have 42,000 rooms. Out of these three properties, Bellagio, MGM Grand, and The Mirage produce $3.466bn or over 42% of the entire corporate revenue base of $10.797bn that includes Macau and all the regions. In its Q1 release, the company saw downsides in its Strip properties it attributed to construction problems at the Monte Carlo/Park expansion and a slowly recovering Mandalay Bay revenue stream post the shooting tragedy. Both these are not major issues. CEO Murren also told analysts that the Q1 y/y comparison suffered due to the lack of mega boxing events that were staged last year and which had a strong impact on VIP revenue—a totally valid explanation, as we have noted in other posts. (Below MGM Monte Carlo, problem child of 1Q18 results).

But the quarter experienced a 5% decline in EBITDA on its domestic resort business, a 113 bps drop in margin to 29.4% and for the strip alone, a 4.5% decline in RevPar. Going forward the company expects Q2 and Q3 to remain a bit soft, with a modest northward spurt in Q4. All this is cause for concern, but hardly panic. What concerns us is the macro picture for the Las Vegas Strip and two decisions made by MGM competitors. We’ve already alluded to the pullback at Wynn’s Paradise Park project. But we also note the Genting has postponed its anticipated opening date for its 3,000 room property on the strip to 2020.

Historically its been a bad bet for investors who worried themselves out of Las Vegas stocks due to fears of cannibalization and saturation. In time these worries proved unwarranted. Recessions over time are the only events that historically diminish Strip results. Most recently, 2009, when the town fell to the low point of the financial crisis. Until now—maybe.

But we could be looking at a new paradigm.

While recession always remains a core threat to Las Vegas visitation and revenue streams, we don’t factor that into this view. Instead we are only looking at basics here: (Below Downtown Las Vegas )

2017: 42,214m arrivals down 1.7% from 2016. In 2014, Vegas drew 41.125m visitors that’s about 250,000 more bodies per year or less than one percent over the four subsequent years. Conventions were up 5% in 2017 but are currently trending slightly negative for Q2 and Q3. 2017 Gaming revenue on the strip was $6.5b, around flat yet downtown Vegas saw a 11.8% increase. But optimists point to the continuing rise of non-gaming as the prize here. Average ADR was up 2.7% and RevPar was up 2.5% yet downtown Vegas was up 6%. So what could we be looking at here? With y/y total visitor volume showing minor increases to the Strip we see a shift to more robust numbers for downtown casinos. Our take: We could be lseeing the beginning of sustained, price resistance by consumers on the strip growing to impact across the board room rates, restaurant meals and show tickets. Paying for parking could also be proving a minor thus far, but negative perception among locals.

Let’s look at 1Q 18 in terms of visitor volume. Note the general economy is strong and no signs of recession are yet visible:

Vegas Visitor volume y/y 2018 YTD:

January: -3.31%

February: 0.61%

March: 0.9%

Downtown properties saw at 1.4% to 1.5% rise in visitation, nothing spectacular, but indicative that a case can be made for price resistance. The average gaming budget of all LV visitors runs around $541, part of around $1.200 in total budget over an average 3.2 day stay. So we pose the proposition that as Strip properties need higher prices to sustain margins, they could be losing chunks of their reliable demographic segments to downtown or the ever increasing number of casino properties rising all over the nation.

Vegas visitor demos

Nothing has characterized Vegas marketing over the past ten years as its mad chase of millennials. Noting the markedly lower enthusiasm for pure gaming among this demo, properties have built nightclubs—good results, and have and continue to test, skill based gaming machines—thus far, meh. That demo according to the LV visitor’s bureau stats, comprise 38% of total 2017 visitation. Yet the average age of the Vegas visitor is 44 years indicating the continuing presence of much older patronage across the board. Pew Researchers and other institutions which measure millennial attitudes repeatedly find a core characteristic of the group as being value seekers for whatever they buy. Anecdotally we constantly hear from industry colleagues about the constant complaints of millennials about the prices of beer, nightclub entry, rooms, meals, etc.

If you compound the 38% of millennials and assume that the 21% representing first time visitors are highly likely to be dominated by millennials and add to that the 26% of visitation originating in Southern California, (a very large source of millennials) and you have 85% of all visitors. International visitors are 16%, many of whom arrive as part of giant tour groups—especially from Asia—all budget conscious without question.

In his earnings call remarks, MGM’s CEO James J. Murren noted that among the bullish catalysts he saw for Vegas’s future were the current run of the new NHL Golden Knights, the coming of the NFL Raiders at some point over the next five years, and more entertainment venues coming both from MGM and others. These are without a doubt positives—but they do, IMHO, represent something of a stretch to support the level of multi-billion asset bases currently owned and being renovated or expanded by market leaders like MGM and CZR. The key here is whether the Strip is outpricing itself or whether it has begun to achieve some level of total penetration of its core markets that could slow growth over the next five years.

Our takeway: We like lots of what MGM has accomplished but we think its time to question whether the bullish outlook for an ever expanding Vegas asset base is not beginning to veer off conventional wisdom (no pun intended). It is interesting to note that the two most prodigious generators of total EBITDA based in Las Vegas, Wynn and LVS only operate two properties. And Wynn’s expansion has already been curtailed.

We like it that MGM’s development cycle is nearing it’s end and in general, think their asset base in Las Vegas is sound. However we also see them potentially getting hurt disproportionately if room rate wars break beyond current trends and get worse, if entertainment venues start having far more seats than available fannies to fill them and if the macro growth of Clark County’s ebullient population numbers largely redound to the benefit of locals casinos.

What we don’t like are early signals that price resistance could be forming, that Vegas visitation could be flattening longer term and that MGM is sitting on too much invested capital in Vegas for its own good. We shall see. Meanwhile I think at its current range, MGM is fully priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.