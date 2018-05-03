Under Armour: Shaking Off A Tough 2017

Yet, valuations continue to be too rich to justify a move into this stock, in my opinion.

Boosted in great part by favorable FX, Under Armour (UAA)(UA) delivered satisfactory 1Q18 results earlier this week. With positive sales trends abroad, an improvement domestically and fairly resilient margins compared to prior periods of more pronounced deterioration, the Baltimore-based sports apparel company is doing the best it can to justify recent investor optimism.

On the results

Revenues of $1.185 billion beat consensus and grew a healthy 6% YOY, with two percentage points of currency tailwinds. It was encouraging to see a traditionally struggling yet very relevant North America segment (nearly three fourths of total revenues) stabilize, producing sales that were flat vs. last year's number. Although I continue to believe that the international side of the business will continue to produce nearly all of Under Armour's growth in the foreseeable future, particularly during a FIFA World Cup year and as Asia Pacific still seems to have quite a bit of fuel to burn, I think that a recovery in the company's main market is crucial to support most bullish investment theses on the stock.

Also worth celebrating, in my view, were gross margins that dipped YOY, but only by 57 bps on a non-GAAP basis. This drop compares favorably to last quarter's much more concerning 142 bps. I feared that unfavorable product costs and pricing weakness driven by promotional activity could exert margin pressure throughout the year. Instead, it has become a bit more evident to me that Under Armour played aggressive offense in the holiday quarter, but may have found a better cadence in pricing and inventory management in the post-shopping season.

Opex of $514.6 million, excluding restructuring and impairment, rose 3% YOY. The increase is consistent with my earlier expectations of continued investment in the digital channel and other high-growth initiatives, particularly abroad. However, I was surprised to see that operating costs (only 43.4% of sales vs. 44.7% last year) did not rise at least in lockstep with revenue growth. Should this trend persist, Under Armour could start to benefit from operating leverage through the balance of 2018, suggesting that re-affirmed non-GAAP op profit guidance of $145 million at the mid-point of the range might be well within reach ($16.3 million was already produced in 1Q18 vs. $0.3 million in 4Q17, in a clearly upward trend).

On the stock

DM Martins Research has been cautious on UAA (see research piece by contributor Jason Scharf) since around July of last year. Further discouraging me from committing to the stock was management's reliance on "product innovation" to help turn things around in 2018, which I found overly speculative and optimistic.

I still find it hard to justify an investment in UAA at current levels, particularly when valuations are taken into account (see chart below). Forward P/E of 81.9x still looks very rich, and so does forward PEG of nearly 3.0x. For now, I choose to stay away from this name, finding in peer Nike (NKE) a safer bet in the sports apparel space.

But having said that, I recognize that Under Armour seems to have turned a corner. The company's fundamentals and growth prospects are starting to look a bit more promising than they were a mere six months ago. While I find the bullish case insufficient to turn me into a believer, I see investor sentiment shifting, which could mean a stock price support in the mid teens.

I will keep following Under Armour's story during its turnaround year from a safe distance, but with mild optimism that the worst may have been left behind.

