Resuscitating Your Finances: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

"Advisor, do no harm" is the Hippocratic message of Vishal Khandelwal's latest article on Seeking Alpha entitled "Do Nothing When Nothing Must Be Done."

Khandelwal bases this insight on the experience of his uncle, a doctor, who when diagnosed with stomach cancer, decided not to get treated. Khandelwal writes:

This surgeon [who would have treated the cancer] was one of the best in this field and had even successfully tried a treatment on this exact cancer for other patients that tripled the five-year-survival odds - from 5 percent to 15 percent - albeit with a poor quality of life. My uncle was not interested in this treatment. He knew the prognosis well and his focus now was spending time with family and feeling as good as possible for whatever time he had on hand."

Khandelwal cites research suggesting that doctors tend to eschew treatment for themselves, in contrast to their actions with their own patients. They know all about "dying in pain after being perforated with tubes, hooked up to machines, and assaulted with drugs," so why do they act differently with their patients? His answer:

The core of the problem, as I have learned from my doctor friends and relatives, is a medical system that rewards doctors for taking action, not for talking with and guiding their patients."

And so, he analogizes to the financial services industry:

Like doctors who equate action with achievement, I have seen financial advisors doing the same. Like medicine, the financial industry also rewards people for taking action. Inaction is often seen as a sign of weakness, inadequacy, and ineptitude."

What Khandelwal says is indeed a serious issue in the industry, but I think there's a bit more to it. The financial services industry is diverse, and is thus, often though not always, focused more on products than on advice. Where that is the case, Khandelwal's point is correct: The investor's need is met by a "solution" in the form of a product, and the advisor's brokerage firm judges the advisor on how much activity, i.e., product sales, he has performed. Fortunately, under other models, the advisor is more concerned with collaborating with investors on a comprehensive financial plan, maintaining the relationship in the same way a doctor sees patients on an ongoing basis, to deal with issues preventatively and heal as illnesses arise.

But here's where the critique of activity breaks down: The treatment Khandelwal's uncle passed on "tripled the five-year-survival odds - from 5 percent to 15 percent - albeit with a poor quality of life." My sense is that it was not a reluctance on the part of his uncle to "do something" so much as an awareness that there was nothing useful to do. Undertaking an invasive procedure that is unlikely to help but is highly likely to fill your life with pain is not an unreasonable move.

The distinction here is that our world, whether we're speaking medically or financially, is primarily an arena of action. Just as one who wishes to be healthy must actively mind what he eats and regularly exercise, so too one who wishes to achieve important financial goals must actively and constantly save and invest for the future.

That does not require 100 mutual fund products, but it will require hundreds and hundreds of transfers into investment accounts as the years go by. These investments come at the loss of current consumption for the greater good of funding one's future - in the same way that a patient may undergo the low-level danger of a flu shot in order to save himself from a high-danger flu as the flu season kicks in.

Just as today, medically, the average American overeats and under-exercises, so too, what ails the average investor is overspending and underinvesting - matters that require active intervention. The correct response to such investors is not to bid them find an out-of-the-way trailer park they can afford with their Social Security checks, but to resuscitate their finances through activity - in the same way we would hope to treat a sick patient for whom there is a reasonable expectation of reversing physiological collapse.

There is a great difference between someone who is not well, financially or physically, but who can be treated, versus someone who is in the process of dying. A 55-year-old whose retirement is underfunded will surely undergo more "pain" through lifestyle changes than a 35-year-old who has not yet begun to save, but there's no reason to desist from interventions that are likely to provide for a more contented future.

