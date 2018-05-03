Kraft Heinz: Challenges Remain, Yet Expectations Have Come Down Enough

The only good news is that expectations have been reset in a big way, as valuations look appealing enough to start buying.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has long been ¨criticised¨ by many, including myself. Let me rephrase this: I am not that critical on the business, which is actually a wonderful business with strong brands and sky-high margins, although it has a growth problem. Rather, I have been critical on the high valuation attached to this business, especially if we consider the leverage position as well.

In February, I called shares ¨almost attractive despite another growth setback.¨ Fortunately, shares had already retraced from a high of nearly $100 in the summer of 2017 to levels in the seventies in February of this year before seeing declines only accelerate with shares trading at just $55 heading into the first quarter earnings report.

Not A Pretty Picture

Growth has been hard to find by Kraft Heinz. The company reported a 0.3% increase in fourth quarter sales of 2017. This looks better than it was, as organic sales were down 60 basis points despite a point increase in prices, suggesting that volumes were down by 160 basis points.

As organic sales were down 1% for all of 2017, one would believe that comparables for 2018 would become easier, but that does not appear to be the case. The company reported a 0.3% decline in first quarter sales (despite emerging currency tailwinds) with organic sales declining by 1.5% for the first three months of the year. Of course, the company already warned back in February that the first half of this year would be soft.

The core US business, which makes up roughly two-thirds of the business, is the main reason for the shortfall as sales were down by 3.3% amidst a 4.1% decline in volume/mix. Outside of the US, the performance was pretty good (even in local currencies) in Canada, EMEA and developing countries.

While the sales declines were in line with low expectations, it is clear that top line growth pressure is only intensifying as margins have started to take a beating as well. In the final quarter of 2017, Kraft Heinz posted adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, a cent less than the year before. Adjusted earnings actually improved five cents on an annual basis to $0.89 per share in the first quarter of 2018, although that seems better than it is, with earnings growth being driven largely by US tax reform.

As the company indicated already before that the second half of the year should be stronger, Kraft Heinz should still be able to meet or exceed its adjusted earnings number of $3.55 per share, as reported for 2017. If flattish adjusted earnings can be delivered upon, valuation metrics have compressed to just 15-16 times adjusted earnings, based on very conservative earnings assumptions, as better execution later this year has the potential to reduce the multiple.

Leverage Remains A Continued Point Of Attention

I have been critical on Kraft Heinz for its large leverage position in the past, at a time when the business can really use some financial flexibility, for example to be used to fund organic growth initiatives, which is much needed amidst actual declines in sales as well as realistic potential for historical fat margins of 25% to fall to more ¨normal¨ levels amidst declining volumes, rising input costs and potential price competition.

Furthermore, the actual balance sheet remains tricky as well for ¨traditional¨ value investors who focus on the assets rather than earnings/cash flow power. This comes as goodwill and intangible assets make up $104 billion of the total assets of $120 billion!

The company ended the quarter with cash holdings of $1.8 billion and $32.6 billion in debt and interest payable, for a $30.8 billion net debt load, actually up slightly from the end of 2017. Despite some currency tailwinds in the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was actually down by $49 million to $1.79 billion. If we annualise that performance, leverage ratios actually stand at 4.3 times. That is not really fair however as the company expects better performance in H2 versus H1, versus the typical 50:50 split, allowing leverage ratios to come closer to 4 times, or perhaps a little lower than that.

This remains very high especially as room to deleverage is fairly limited given the annual dividend of $2.50 per share, for a rather steep payout ratio of about 70% based on adjusted earnings. This does not leave a lot of room to reduce leverage, certainly as the company is in dire need to reinvest into the business, potentially pursue M&A and it has to deal with declining sales, rising input costs and historically high margins potentially coming down, all factors that potentially pressure earnings power.

Growth Underperformer, Margin Outperformer

The method of 3G, to focus ruthlessly on cost cutting is certainly not helpful to support top line sales growth in an already very harsh environment to achieve this. This comes as traditional packaged food companies are struggling amidst changes in demand for healthier and alternative foods, driven by changing consumption trends among millennials, among others.

These trends impact all traditional players as some are simply doing better than others, with Unilever (NYSE:UL) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) standing out on the positive side (among others) while others like Kraft Heinz are impacted in a disproportionate way. The ruthless cost-cutting makes that very high margins of nearly 25% result in great earnings power, yet leave the company and shares vulnerable for margin contraction as well.

Given the leverage position, the high dividend, as well as higher reinvestment needs of the business, it is fair to say that the company cannot cut prices and sacrifice margins in a huge way. After all it is simply too financially constrained to do so without changing anything to its dividend.

Everything Is Relative

If you read the article so far, you get a really negative narrative on Kraft Heinz and while trends are not great, the company still owns great brands with superior (current) profits. The issue is that of valuation of course in investing as it is fair to say that a fall from $95 last year to $55 per share at the moment has cut expectations in a huge way.

Even as sales have been falling, forward earnings multiples have fallen much quicker. Multiples, based on adjusted earnings, have fallen from levels in the low to mid-twenties last year to just 15-16 times adjusted earnings by now. This is much more attractive already, as I will not rule out that Mr. Buffett would potentially get involved if shares come under further pressure.

A shift towards value and healthier foods makes that organic sales declines are likely to persist for many quarters to come, as I still have to see the real changes being made to address the changed market conditions. For now, I am initiating a third of my targeted ¨full¨ position at $55, looking at future developments to see how we go from here. While the challenges are very real, expectations have come down enough to leave prospects for reasonable return prospects at these levels if conditions stabilise in the coming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.