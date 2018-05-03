Bandwidth: Surprising Growth

Previously, the company's growth had hovered in the teens. Guidance for the full year still only calls for 19% y/y growth.

Bandwidth grew its top line by 34% y/y in Q1, its largest quarter for growth since going public last fall.

Last November, a little-known software company made its way to an IPO, and since then, shares have quietly powered higher. Now trading at $35, Bandwidth (BAND) is up nearly 2x from its IPO price of $20. Year to date, as shown in the chart below, Bandwidth shares are up more than 50%, far eclipsing a market that has toppled sideways for the majority of the year:

BAND data by YCharts

And unlike some other companies, Bandwidth's rally has been driven by fundamental strengths. The company has seen tremendous earnings performance over the last two quarters that it's reported since going public, and in particular, the company's Q1 report causes investors to rethink how they evaluate Bandwidth. After seeing the strength in the first quarter and a relatively low bar for the rest of the year (guidance of $193.1 to $194.6 million in revenues for the year only implies 19% y/y growth at the midpoint versus the 34% y/y growth this quarter), it's a good time to put in a long position in Bandwidth.

Can Bandwidth attain a higher growth stock valuation?

Bandwidth is what I think of as a "paired" stock - a company that is so closely related to another, that discussions of one almost invariably lead to comparisons with the other. For Bandwidth, this company is Twilio (TWLO), the dominant CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) company that is about 3x Bandwidth's scale, and growing at a faster rate.

Previously, Bandwidth had carved out its niche as an investment due to its positive GAAP net income. Its lower growth wasn't that exciting, but at least the company was posting profits and cash flows - a rarity among software companies. This quarter, however, Bandwidth showed 34% y/y growth, far above its typical growth rate in the low to mid teens, forcing investors to rethink if this company is a growth stock.

It certainly doesn't trade at growth-stock valuations. At its current share price of $35, Bandwidth has a market cap of just $616.7 million. Subtracting out the $47.3 million of cash on its balance sheet, Bandwidth's enterprise value is $569.6 million. Against the midpoint of Bandwidth's FY18 guidance range of $193.8 million, this represents an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 3.0x.

Compare that to Twilio, which is trading at 7.4x forward revenues:

TWLO data by YCharts

For a long time, Bandwidth's lower multiple was justified by the fact that it was attaining much lower growth. This equation changes somewhat if Bandwidth can now sustain growth in the 20-30% range, which is a "normal" rate of growth for a SaaS company and probably deserving of a normal valuation of 5-7x forward revenues.

Then there's also the fact that Bandwidth is profitable in a number of different ways. The company posts positive GAAP net income, positive adjusted EBITDA, and positive free cash flows. All three metrics saw strong acceleration this quarter. Bandwidth guides only to revenues, so it's difficult to have visibility into what its earnings performance will be like this year, but any of those profit metrics (particularly FCF) can lend support to its low valuation.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Bandwidth's stellar Q1 results, which sent shares up more than 10%:

Figure 1. Bandwidth Q1 earnings results

Source: Bandwidth investor relations

Total revenues in the quarter grew to $53.0 million, up 34% y/y and surpassing analyst estimates of $47.2 million (+19% y/y) by a huge 15-point margin. This is one of the largest upside surprises to the top line in Q1, yet due to the fact that Bandwidth is a low-profile small-cap company, it didn't get as much coverage as it deserved.

CPaaS revenues - its primary source of revenues from its embedded communications offerings - grew 23% y/y to $38.9 million. One note is that Bandwidth did generate a much higher than usual $14.1 million of "other revenues" in the quarter that was helped by a $6.3 million legal settlement from Verizon (VZ). The company does report "other revenues" every quarter, however, and the year-ago period also included $8 million of other revenues. If you want to be completely conservative and remove the Verizon revenues, however, Bandwidth would still have generated $46.7 million in revenues and 18% y/y growth, still miles better than the 10% y/y growth last quarter.

Of particular help this quarter was the fact that net dollar-based retention rates rose to 115% in the quarter as compared to 109% in 1Q17. "As-a-service" software companies like Bandwidth benefit tremendously from repeat business, because these are recurring revenues that require little sales dollars (a typical software company's largest expense category) to acquire. New customer acquisitions are expensive, but sustaining customer revenues are extremely profitable. The fact that Bandwidth's customers are sticking with it and on average buying 15% more than their original subscriptions is a huge driver for both revenue growth and profitability.

Bandwidth's gross profit, meanwhile, rose as well to 52%, up from 46% in 1Q17. The company's margin deficit to Twilio and other software companies has always been a sore spot; now, Bandwidth's gross margins are roughly comparable to Twilio's.

On the bottom line, Bandwidth's net income grew more than 2x in the quarter to $6.2 million. EPS of $0.33 in the quarter showed huge upside to Wall Street's expectations of just $0.09.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 57% y/y to $10.7 million. And the most favorable metric of all: the company turned a free cash flow loss in the prior-year period into $9.8 million positive FCF this quarter.

Figure 2. Bandwidth FCF

Source: Bandwidth investor relations

Key takeaways

Most investors, myself included, don't like investing in low-growth tech stocks. If I want a bona fide value stock that is churning out strong earnings but showing tepid growth on the top line, I'd turn to a retailer or a manufacturer or some other traditional business.

Prior to Q1, Bandwidth was considered a low-growth stock with little potential. This quarter, however, the narrative changed. Bandwidth achieved 34% y/y revenue growth, and even when stripping out the effects of its one-time settlement revenues, it still grew revenues by 18% y/y, about twice its usual growth rate in the low teens. Last quarter, Bandwidth had posted just 9.5% y/y growth.

In parallel, the company is also driving huge earnings, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth, which provides credible support for its valuation. Given that Bandwidth currently trades at just 3x forward revenues, less than half Twilio's valuation, there's plenty of room for shares to chase upward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.