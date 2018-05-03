Deutsche Bank Warns U.S. Drifting Into Debt Crisis (Podcast)

Deutsche Bank warns in a research report that the U.S. is on a path toward a debt crisis.

Whereas past deficits were mainly based on the business cycle – deficits rose when tax receipts were down – today deficits are reaching new highs despite robust revenue.

And whereas other counties with huge deficits, such as Japan and China, are simultaneously accumulating foreign assets, the U.S. is accumulating foreign debt.

Thus, Deutsche Bank questions whether the U.S. economy bears the same lethal combination that has marked emerging market counties going through debt crises.

Given this unpleasant trajectory, we need clarity as to what precise options we have, and what level of pain they imply.