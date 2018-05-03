Terreno And STAG Industrial: A Look At Valuation

Why does TRNO trade at such a high multiple and why does STAG trade so low?

Dane Bowler recently wrote an article arguing that fundamental momentum investing is becoming crowed and described it as a "bubble". In that article, one of the two stocks he focused on as an example of a fundamental momentum stock was Terreno (TRNO).

It struck me as odd that TRNO was his choice as an example of the bubble. TRNO is a low beta stock (0.68-60 month) that is almost entirely owned by institutions (99.99%) and operates in a highly specialized niche.

TRNO seems to have been chosen because it is expensive. As an alternative, Dane suggests STAG Industrial (STAG) which he describes as "a consistent performer with a rising dividend and an impressive FFO CAGR."

While you wouldn't know it from talking to STAG bulls, TRNO has soundly outperformed over the last 5-years.

Is this outperformance due to a bubble that is going to burst?

Bubble?

In his article, Dane focuses on Price/FFO as the comparative metric. It is true that TRNO has a very high P/FFO. It's P/FFO is usually the highest of all industrial REITs.

I do not find P/FFO as a useful metric for comparing different REITs. REITs that trade at high multiples usually do so for a reason. REITs that trade at low multiples also do so for a reason.

Comparing between two REITs only tells you which is cheaper, it says nothing about which will have a greater return, which carries more risk and which is on sale right now. You could be comparing the price of hamburger to the price of filet mignon. If hamburger is cheaper than filet, does that mean it is on sale? Or that the filet is not? Of course not!

P/FFO is a far more useful metric when you use it to compare a company to its own past. That helps you determine whether the company is a deal relative to itself. You are more likely comparing filet to filet and hamburger to hamburger.

Above is a chart I created showing the P/FFO variation by quarter since 2013. Each bar represents the range of share prices divided by the TTM FFO reported. I did not include Q1 of 2018 since those numbers are not reported yet, but I estimate the range was 27-31x.

Over the last five years, TRNO's multiple ranged from 22x to 36x trailing FFO. The median midpoint was 28x.

Clearly, TRNO has seen some upward momentum on their multiple, but is it really a bubble? The pullback in early 2018 brought the multiple inline with where it was in 2013. With recent bullish news in the industrial sector is has popped right back up.

Right now, TRNO is slightly expensive relative to its own history. It is very likely that the multiple will trend back down to around 30x in the next year or two.

This is a stock that is trading at a 10-15% premium to its average multiple. An amount that will be substantially made up through higher than average growth in 2018. I would call that running a little hot, not a bubble.

Taking a look at STAG, the multiple ranged from 10-19x, with the median midpoint at 15.5x. For Q1 of 2018, they were below that average with the multiple in the 13-15x range.

At around a 14x multiple today, STAG does appear to be on sale. Not the kind of sale where you run out to buy a chest freezer and load up on 100 pounds of burger (that was early 2016), but the kind of sale where you consider buying an extra pack or two.

It was this discount that I noticed which caused me to write STAG Industrial: Price Matters where I became less bearish on STAG, noting,

STAG still is not a SWAN, but it is a solid value play right now. I think we can expect continued top-line growth, less dilution and stronger same-store numbers. Nimble traders can take advantage of the time it takes for the market to recognize that, and collect a few dividends.

Where TRNO is 10-15% overvalued compared to its history, STAG is at a 10-15% discount.

DDM

Dane uses a version of the DDM (Dividend Discount Model) to create his valuations. It is a method of valuation that primarily focuses on the expected dividend cash flow of an equity.

I dislike using DDM's for a variety of reasons. First, is that the model is heavily skewed to favor dividends over capital appreciation. It tends to overestimate the value of dividends, while underestimating the value of capital appreciation. That might be appropriate if your primary investment goal is to maximize income over the next 5-10 years and you don't care about capital appreciation at all. If you are looking for the best total return, the model is going to be highly unreliable.

Second, the model relies on a large number of assumptions. You have to accurately predict what the dividends will be, what the future growth rate will be and what rate to use to calculate the terminal value. Small adjustments in the assumptions, which could be perfectly defensible, can lead to a large variation in the valuation.

As an example, let's look at what would happen if Dane's model had been used 5 years ago on TRNO and STAG.

Above are two DDMs using the same projections as Dane's cut off at year 5 since that is the time period we have data for. As you can see, the model clearly comes down on the side of STAG with it producing an adjusted return roughly 50% higher.





When we look at actual results, using actual dividends and the perpetuity price based on today's price, things look very different. STAG under-performed the model, while TRNO over-performed.

The model actually over-estimated the dividends paid for both. What it failed to capture for TRNO was the residual value.

All Income Is Not Equal

One of the implicit assumptions of the DDM is that all income is equal. In other words, it assumes that $1 for one source holds equal value to $1 from another source. This assumption is false.

The perpetual value is off because it assumes that after 5 years, TRNO is suddenly going to have the same growth and same risk-profile as STAG and will be valued similarly. The market does not value them similarly today, and there is no reason to believe that it will value them similarly in 5 years. Even if they both had identical cash flow and identical expected growth rates, cash flow from TRNO would be more valuable.

It is not enough to simply recognize that TRNO's cash flow is more expensive. And it should not be assumed that TRNO's cash flow will ever be valued similarly to STAGs. To predict what might happen to TRNO's price, we need to understand why it commands such a premium. Similarly, to understand what might happen to STAG's price, we have to understand why it is at such a discount to peers. In other words, why is TRNO filet mignon and STAG hamburger?

Growth

Dane clearly believes that growth is a primary reason for the variance. There is no doubt that it is. TRNO grew annual FFO/share by 80% since 2013, compared to STAG which only grew 34%.

He says,

Growth is finite. TRNO's leases are significantly below market, so as they come due, they will be marked up 10% to 40% depending on their initial vintage, but once the market rate is achieved, growth will slow to inflation + reinvestment of retained capital.

There really is no reason to believe that growth is finite within our lifetimes, let alone our investment horizon. Los Angeles has been growing since 1781, I don't see why it would stop now. Furthermore, there is no reason to believe that TRNO's assets will experience the same inflation rate as STAG's.

TRNO's assets are not significantly below market because the prior owners were idiots who negotiated bad leases, they are below market because inflation in LA, San Francisco, Seattle, New Jersey/New York, Washington DC and Miami is substantially higher than the national average. Inflation in industrial real estate has been particularly strong due to declining supply and increased demand.

While these areas are going to experience periods of faster and slower inflation, it seems absurd to assume that they will ever approach anything close to the national average. 100 years ago, these are the cities people wanted to be in. 100 years from now, they are still going to be the cities people want to be in.

TRNO shows no hint of slowing down, with $292 million in acquisitions in 2017.

Meanwhile, industrial supply continues to shrink in their markets, despite increasing demand. TRNO's property is going to continue becoming more valuable until industrial tenants no longer want to be close to large population centers. The invention of a Star Trek style transporter system would be very bearish for TRNO.

TRNO might not keep up 15%+ growth indefinitely. Eventually the industrial market in general is going to cool. That could be in 5 years, it might not be for 20 years. Even when it cools, I find it unlikely that a perpetuity growth rate of 3% is a realistic estimate. That might be appropriate for a mid-west market where new buildings can be built on any of thousands of acres of vacant land. In areas where an empty acre is rare, long term rent inflation is going to remain stronger. If you change the perpetuity growth rate from 3% to 6% in the DDM, you have a very different valuation.

Location, Location, Location

Real estate is all about location. The properties that TRNO buys routinely trade in the 3-5% cap rate range. The properties that STAG buys routinely trade in the 7-9% range. This means that for each $100 in annual NOI, TRNO is paying $2,000-$3,000 while STAG is paying $1,100-$1,400.

Part of the reason for this differentiation is predicted growth rates as discussed above. Another contributing factor is perceived risk. TRNO operates in select localities that have economies that dominate the world stage. They are viewed as very unlikely to lose that standing and therefore considered very safe places to invest.

STAG's locations are far more varied, and viewed as less secure. Middle America towns boom and bust. Real estate investors require better compensation for taking that risk.

A large part of TRNO's higher multiple is due to investors seeing TRNO's properties as inherently less risky. If they become vacant, they can be more easily filled or sold at profitable rates. Whereas a vacant building in Ohio, Pennsylvania or Michigan might sit vacant indefinitely or be sold at a fraction of the original cost.

Theoretically, that perception could change, but until it does, a dollar generated from TRNO's locations is going to sell at a higher price than a dollar generated from STAG's locations. In practice, I think it is a pretty safe bet that in 20 years, $1 generated from rent in LA is still going to be more valuable than $1 generated from rent in Philadelphia.

Conclusion

TRNO's investment focus is to specialize in a very targeted and limited number of markets in which the fundamentals for industrial real estate are very strong from rising demand and decreasing supply. They focus on markets which have historically been viewed as very low risk and have such significant economic dominance that it is difficult to imagine them falling in our lifetimes. Due to that low risk profile, they pay a hefty premium for their properties.

Their success will rely on those properties continuing to outperform, well above the national averages. As well as their expertise in their specific markets allowing them to gain an edge over competitors.

STAG takes what Ben Butcher describes as an "agnostic" approach. They invest over a highly diversified geography, which is primarily middle America. These properties provide significantly more upfront cash flow, but have slower growth and are generally perceived to be more risky.

Their success will rely on them proving that the properties are not as risky as the market believes and mitigating any failed investments through significant diversification.

Their respective multiples are reflective of their business plans. TRNO has higher growth prospects from properties that are viewed as very safe. Investors have been willing to pay a premium for that combination. Until something happens that dramatically upends that view, TRNO's FFO multiple will remain high. I believe that TRNO's properties will continue to outperform and that their markets are very safe investments. The premium might fluctuate, but it is not going to disappear in the foreseeable future.

STAG is taking on lower growth, investing in areas where old buildings have to compete with new construction. While also areas that are perceived to have higher risk. Their FFO multiple trades at a discount to peers because of that. Last night's earnings release reaffirms that the market is being prudent as STAG continues to have same-store numbers substantially lower than their peers.

Asking whether TRNO is expensive relative to STAG is the wrong question. Of course it is, and there are very good fundamental reasons for why TRNO will always be more expensive than STAG. The question is how the companies are priced relative to themselves and whether there will be anything substantial enough to fundamentally change their respective trading ranges.

Right now, TRNO's price is slightly above average to fairly priced. STAG is trading at a slight discount. I see nothing that is going to significant change the trading range of either company. TRNO will continue trading in the high 20's to low 30 multiples and STAG will keep trading in the mid-teens. I do not think the risk/reward profile of either company has or will change that dramatically in the foreseeable future.

The question investors should ask themselves is whether they want to buy the filet mignon at above average prices, or buy the hamburger at a small discount. Both are investible right now, it is a question of which you prefer to have in your portfolio.

For me, I'll have the filet- rare please.

