Trinseo's Outlook Remains Positive

Trinseo's Record Net Income, EPS, And Adjusted EBITDA In Q1 2018

In my coverage of petrochemical companies, I particularly like Trinseo (TSE), as it has a large enough scale yet its product mix is not overly complicated. The company was hived out from The Dow Chemical Company in 2010 along four main product groups: polycarbonates and compounds/blends, paper and carpet latex, synthetic rubber, as well as styrenics (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene/ABS and polystyrene).

Investors in Trinseo should be pleased that the company announced yesterday record net income, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018. This set of results exceeded the management guidance provided during the Q4 2017 earnings call as well as the consensus EPS estimate by 11 percent although it missed consensus revenue estimate by around 2.7 percent.

The strengthened euro in comparison to the U.S. dollar had a positive impact across all segments. The strong quarter was also helped by the start-up of its SSBR and ABS plants in China. The deeper integration of products from its acquired API Plastics contributed to higher sales. Unplanned shutdowns in styrene plants led to an unexpected shortage of the monomer and resulted in an increase in prices. The sustained tightness in polycarbonate helped keep product prices high. On the demand front, I believed the World Cup 2018 has spurred an increase in the purchase of new televisions which benefitted polystyrene and ABS.

Trinseo's Q1 2018 Cash Flow Discussion

Despite the impact of $105 million as a result of higher working capital from increasing sales and raw material prices (styrene monomer and butadiene), as well as the need to build inventory ahead of its second quarter planned maintenance, cash flow from operating activities was positive at $41 million.

After accounting for capital expenditures (CapEx) of $31 million, free cash flow in the first quarter of 2018 amounted to $10 million. This is a vast improvement from a year ago when the operating cash flow was a negative $25.7 million while the free cash flow was a negative $61.7 million. Based on the company guidance, Trinseo is on track to achieve record cash from operations at $480 million for the full year 2018 and correspondingly, free cash flow would also be at the highest at $330 million.

Trinseo has been exhibiting discipline as it lowers its debt whenever its FCF allows for it.

Trinseo’s Earnings Outlook

With a strong first quarter, the management has raised its full-year 2018 net income outlook by $22-23 or 6 percent to $392 million to $408 million. In the mid-term, Trinseo’s outlook is positive as further styrene and polystyrene plant additions would be limited compared to the past five years.

In recognition of the industry tailwinds, rating agency Moody’s recently upgraded Trinseo’s corporate family rating to Ba3. Moody’s believes that the next downturn could start only from 2021, when new capacities in China are scheduled to come online, giving Trinseo around three years to build up its cash buffer, develop specialty polymer grades, and lock in customers before the onset of stiffer competition.

Limited Impact From The Imposition Of Anti-Dumping Duties By China On U.S. Styrene

Styrene is both a saleable product by Trinseo as well as a feedstock for its other derivatives such as ABS and polystyrene. The recent imposition of anti-dumping duties ("ADD") on U.S. styrene is not expected to impact Trinseo materially as the duties would simply result in a rebalancing of trade flows. Last year, an estimated 600 kilotons of styrene was exported from North America into Asia, mainly to China.

China could import more from the Middle East to replace the reduced import volume from the U.S. post-ADD. As Europe receives less allocation from Middle Eastern exporters, the continent would approach suppliers from the U.S. Chinese producers are still among those with the higher cost of output and until more domestic plants start-up from 2021, the country would still remain a net importer of the monomer.

Conclusion

Based on the company guidance for an earnings per diluted share of $8.82 to $9.19 for 2018, Trinseo is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of only 8.0x to 8.3x. The dividend yield is a decent 2 percent. While its share price has already steadily climbed since its listing, more gains can be expected in the mid-to-long term given the balanced-to-tight markets for the main products sold by Trinseo. Key risks would be an upheaval in the upstream markets, which would raise its production costs, a slowdown in the economy, which would impact negatively demand for its resins, and a further escalation of the trade war rhetoric.

In its trading history, analysts have been revising their target prices on Trinseo upwards along with the successful ramp-up of its new capacities. Improving spreads over the past years have also led to earnings upgrades. I believe it is a matter of time that analysts upgrade their recommendations and raise their price targets on Trinseo as the company continues to deliver.

