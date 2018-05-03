KaryoPharma Therapeutics: A Strong Horse In A Weak Market

"The most critical time in any battle is not when I'm fatigued, it's when I no longer care." - Craig D. Lounsbrough

Today, we take a look at what is looking more and more like a former Busted IPO and one we gave a thumbs up to in December when it was trading at just ~$10. The shares have been strong in a weak market this week after an initial hiccup on Monday. After falling over 10% in trading Monday, Busted IPO KaryoPharm Therapeutics (KPTI) was up nicely in trading Tuesday. The trigger was very encouraging trial results in a key late-stage study. In the paragraphs below, we highlight this data as well as new analyst commentary while we update the investment thesis on this Tier 4 biotech concern. We also outline a buy-write strategy for those investors comfortable with basic options.

Company Overview

KaryoPharm is a Massachusetts-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of first-in-class treatments directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. The stock currently has a market cap just north of $750 million and trades just under $16.00 a share after this week's rally.

Mid-Stage Study Results

After the bell yesterday, the company announced positive results from its Phase 2b STORM study evaluating selinexor in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients. This is a condition the drug has received fast-track status for. The overall response rate or ORR was 25.4%. This included two complete responses and 29 partial responses with a mean duration of response was 4.4 months. That might not be impressive numbers wise, but given how hard to address this treatment-resistant part of population is; these results should be good enough to support a NDA in the U.S. in the second half of this year. The company should then file for marketing approval in Europe in the first half of 2019.

Analyst Commentary

Investors can probably expect some positive analyst action on this stock during the week given these solid trial results. Tuesday, Leerink Swann has reissued their Outperform rating on the stock while lifting its price target on KPTI to $24 from $19. The same day, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $18 price target on KPTI. The current median analyst price target on the shares is just north of $22.00 apiece. This is what Cantor's analyst had to say around Karyopharm's trial results:

KPTI reported top-line STORM data, which demonstrated a 25.4% ORR (2 CRs and 19 PRs) and 4.4 months DoR in penta-refractory myeloma patients. That means the company will be able to file an NDA for accelerated approval in this population in the U.S. and Europe.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments stood at just over $175 million at the end of 2017 after the company burned through approximately $130 million last year. The company announced a $125 million secondary offering yesterday. Surprisingly, the stock did not go down but actually rose in a week market Wednesday after the announcement. KPTI is doing the same thing this morning despite the overall market sell-off. This should point to how strong demand are for the shares right now, an encouraging sign in a down market.

Verdict

KaryoPharm just reported very solid results from its lead drug candidate. The company also has a busy trial calendar over the next year with plenty of potential catalysts.

Source: Company Website

Analyst support is solid and the name will probably get a few more positive mentions over the coming weeks. The company has now addressed its immediate funding needs in a well received secondary offering. Despite the recent rally, the shares are attractive on a longer term basis in our opinion. Selinexor, as pointed out in another recent SA article, could eventually have peak sales of $500 million if approved. Accumulating a small stake here within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems prudent here. Karyopharm's longer-term risk/reward profile is attractive given less than $800 million market cap.

Option Strategy

An alternative way to accumulate an initial stake in this name is via a buy-write order. Using the November $17.50 call strikes, fashion a buy-write order with a net debit of between $13.50 and $13.80 a share range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its less than seven-month "hold" period.

