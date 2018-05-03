Amazon's Q1: Long-Term Buy

Amazon's original-content division will hopefully increasingly drive the shipping product more than it may be doing so currently (it's difficult to say how much influence the content has).

Amazon (AMZN) recently reported results for the first quarter. The stock is still a buy, in my opinion. The numbers look good, even though cash flow, after ultimate deductions, is negative. Amazon uses its cash to power its business, and it has ample ability to borrow when necessary. It is an expensive stock, as many point out, but it has the ability to grow and scale into its valuation. I have confidence in the management team to maximize cash flow in the future.

The top line, adjusted to exclude a favorable currency impact, increased 39%. Net income was $3.27 per diluted share versus $1.48 per diluted share a year ago. This was good for a wide beat over consensus - over a billion on the revenue side, over $2 on earnings, according to this SA news item.

Right at the top of the press release, before earnings, is cash flow. It's there for a reason: P/E ratios, stock appreciation, and other metrics make the stock look expensive; it is. The true measure of a company is the cash it takes in, and the quality of the business model. The ultimate question is: will the business grow into its exorbitant valuation? In Amazon's case, the company seems to be doing okay on the cash-flow front, in my opinion, given the context of its reinvestment in its growth businesses. The cash-flow numbers will go up and down, but for me, as a shareholder, it's good to know that this fast-growing company, with its core retail business and various experimental models, does know how to generate cash when it wants to.

For the trailing twelve months (all numbers here are from that time period), cash from operations saw a modest increase of 4% to $18 billion. Free cash flow (taking into account capital spending) decreased 28% to $7.3 billion. Free cash flow taking into account obligations related to lease principal repayments took a steep dive of 82% to $1.1 billion. Free cash flow including spending obligations related to finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases generated a negative value of $3 billion, compared to an inflow of over $3 billion for the similar period. No one likes decreases in cash flow, or negative cash flow as is the case when Amazon presents its ultimate definition of the metric. We all prefer the opposite, but it's the first quarter, and Amazon is still rolling along.

Much has been made of the positive effect of Amazon Web Services; it's true, it's a major asset. For the quarter, that segment's income jumped well over 50% to $1.4 billion. Much has also been made of the international segment, which is running at a loss; that division's red ink widened to $622 million against a loss of $481 million in terms of operating income. North America saw its operating income rise to over $1.1 billion versus a little under $600 million. As many observers point out, the idea is for international to catch up with domestic over time as Amazon continues to invest itself and eventually create levers it can use to generate ultimate shareholder value.

Amazon has a lot of potentially strong assets in its portfolio like Whole Foods Market and Ring; these two recent purchases indicate that the company will likely pursue an acquisition strategy going forward that will be predicated on expanding its physical-retail footprint and finding best-in-class service products for the home that can be targeted to young, affluent demos. I don't think the company will make overly-expensive purchases, however, unless CEO Jeffrey Bezos becomes very interested in the media space.

Which he perhaps should consider more strongly given the strength and potential leveraging ability of the Prime shipping product. There was big news on this part of the company of which most reading this are most likely aware: Prime will cost more money, rising 20% to $119 for an annual membership. Amazon is obviously confident that it can make this move, predicting that not too many consumers will drop off, and those that do won't affect the value to be derived from the membership program in the future. Additional price increases, perhaps smaller ones with increasing frequency, could be in the mix as the math reveals itself to management.

This now brings us to Amazon Studios and the video component attached to Prime. The video portion is a value-added portfolio of content that incentivizes sign-up and discourages churn; as such, and considering the competition from Netflix (NFLX) now and Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) later, I believe consumers will demand more from Amazon video services as the shipping product increases over time. It has been reported that there are more than 100 million Prime members - that represents a lot of revenue today, and assuming that number increases significantly, it predicts a higher revenue stream tomorrow. Therefore, I believe this portion of the company could at some point be closely approach the significance of Amazon's cloud division.

Content not only could drive subscription services, but it can also be sold into syndication, sold to other streaming services, sold on physical storage, and so on; additionally, Amazon surely will increase its presence at the multiplex with releases for the silver screen. There isn't a lot of information to go on, but we know one thing: Amazon invests billions in content, both original and non-original: according to a chart at this Recode article, the company is estimated to have placed $4.5 billion into video programming in 2017. As far as original content is concerned, here is an interesting projection: this Variety piece reports on an analysis that says it's possible Amazon's investment in this area will be over $8 billion by 2022. Successful movies and episodic can drive all sorts of business for Amazon: merchandise sales from Amazon itself and third-party sellers, video-game downloads, crowdfunding of content, et cetera. Mostly, though, it helps to add value to Prime, which in turn leads to higher prices, which in turn leads to, hopefully, a higher share price that is justified and sustainable. (One disappointing thing: Amazon Studios finally eliminated its open-submission platform, thus ending an experiment that I thought would have yielded high-margin results from a unique way of generating content. I had a few scripts rejected there, myself. I would urge the company to consider figuring out another way to accept content outside of the system as a way of keeping costs down.)

Here is a chart of the stock:

AMZN data by YCharts

The above chart shows a growth stock. Technically, it is impressive. It looks as if it is about to start to build a new base from which to breakout in the future. Value investors, however, will not like this image; instead, they will point to it being too high a price to pay for a company that has a high P/E attached. The valuation section of the key-data page currently shows a P/E of about 200, and a PEG over 3. One can argue the stock is still speculative, as well as overvalued.

The stock is a buy. From a technical perspective, current strength is usually a good indicator of more strength to come; this is simply how many growth stocks behave. Fundamentally, I see a company that can generate cash flow from pricing power of its subscription models. I also see a management team willing to test new models. Finally, Amazon is a company that wants to dominate a lot of areas: retail, content, shipping logistics, and other concepts. Plus, it's not afraid to enter the real world of brick/mortar. I continue to look favorably upon Amazon.

