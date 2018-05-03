My Quick Take On Tesla's Q1 Results

And instead spent much of the call fielding questions from Galileo Russell.

The one in which Elon Musk essentially gave the back of his hand to Wall Street analysts.

No, this article is not about that remarkable conference call last night.

People are going to be talking about this latest Tesla (TSLA) conference call for a long time. At least until the next one, anyway.

Yes, the calls seem to get progressively more outrageous. The latest, though, sets the bar very high. I don't think there can be any boring, bonehead question about that.

But I'm not going to talk about the conference call in this article. Quoth the Raven has invited me to have another conversation with him this weekend (first one is here), and no doubt we will ruminate about the call then.

In the meantime, here's a terrific take on the call by MarketWatch's Technology Editor, Jeremy C. Owens (@jowens510).

In fact, I would say the Owens piece is a must read. Ask yourself: After such a performance by a CEO, what responsible portfolio manager would wish to continue holding Tesla stock? And, even if the manager wished to continue holding the stock, would he or she wish to add more in a capital raise?

Here, though, I want to talk not about the conference call, but about what Musk seemed so eager to avoid discussing: The Q1 Quarterly Update and its accompanying financial statements. I have a few observations:

Worsening Working Capital

Tesla's working capital was a negative $1.1 billion at the end of 2017. At the end of Q1 2018, it has more than doubled (in a bad way) to negative $2.3 billion. In other words, current liabilities exceed current assets by $2.3 billion.

Dear readers, this is not a healthy position for a company to find itself in. What it means is that any new capital will go first to bringing the metric back into balance.

So, the first $2.3 billion of capital next invested into Tesla will be simply to catch up on bills coming due. Nothing for future growth. How's that for an investment proposition?

That's the question Wall Street underwriters will be asking themselves later this year.

Gross Margin Metric More Useless than Ever

Automotive gross margin was an impressive 18.7%. And yet, Tesla lost a record $710 million.

Meanwhile, the "services and other" line item, which is the dumping ground for many costs that would seem to belong in the "total automotive cost of goods sold" category, saw its margin become even more dreadfully negative, tallying a negative gross margin of $118 million in Q1. It's the usual three-card monte.

This simply underscores what I have written: Tesla's heavily massaged gross margin metric is deeply misleading. It has become altogether meaningless. Any analyst who continues to focus on gross margin is committing malpractice. Time to direct the attention only to the bottom line.

As always, I want to await the 10-Q to dig deeper into the numbers. But here's what is ominous for Tesla:

Selling some of the highest-priced, highest-margin Model 3s it will ever be able to sell, Tesla is losing record amounts of money. It is quickly burning through the reservation holders willing to pay $55k+ for this small, trouble-plagued, range-limited sedan.

There's no way Tesla can make money selling the Model 3. Things become dire indeed once the FIT credit begins to phase out, Tesla exhausts its small stock of wealthy buyers and competition begins to arrive.

Where's Waldo?

Search the quarterly update and you shall find nary a mention of the Model Y. Or the Semi. Or the Roadster 2.

Why not? Are not these the next great things out of Tesla? Wasn't it just yesterday we saw the exciting unveiling of the Semi and Roadster 2? And were promised a delicious feast soon of the Model Y?

That was then, this is now. Tesla is, consistent with a pattern extending back several years, cutting back on the $3.5 billion of capital expenditures that it had guided for in 2018. The $3.5 billion figure suggests $875 million per quarter. But in Q1, Tesla spent only $656 million.

You can't tell the story about future growth if it's clear you're not investing in future growth. And, there's just no doubt huge amounts of money are necessary for the growth. Musk himself admitted the Model Y will require a new factory.

So, puzzle me this. If, as Musk has now admitted, (1) Tesla will need a new factory for the Model Y; (2) there's no room for Model Y production at Fremont ("we're jammed to the gills at Fremont); and (3) Tesla will spend no CapEx on the Model Y until 2019, then how, pray tell, will Tesla be producing any Model Y cars in 2019? Or, indeed, 2020? Or, for that matter, 2021?

(I'm pretty confident @dfsullivan of the formidable auto analyst firm, AutoPacific Inc., knows whereof he speaks.)

The Tesla Semi

Wasn't it only last quarter we saw those gorgeous pictures of the Tesla Semi in the quarterly update, and then had endless breathless updates on new deposits from big U.S. corporations?

And now? Doug Field seemed surprised when Galileo Russell asked questions about the Semi during the conference call. After all, the quarterly update does not mention the Semi.

(The conference call discussion about the Tesla Semi mega-chargers, by the way, was fascinating. Musk essentially admitted the whole idea may well be a big bust.)

Don't hold your breath waiting for the Tesla Semi in 2019. Or 2020. Or 2021.

ZEV Credits (and the End of the Growth Story)

Tesla recognized $50 million on ZEV credit revenue, which (oddly) gets included in Automotive revenues. That surprised me. I expected Tesla to hard the credits and then unleash them in Q3.

Average the Q1 ZEV credits over Q4 2017 (when there were none recognized) and Q1 2018, and Tesla's revenue is declining. Where's the hypertrophic growth story to justify this stratospheric stock price?

What about Q2?

Tesla essentially admitted gross margins on the Model 3 in Q2 will continue to be negative. I have no doubt Q2 will feature huge losses, especially with all the rework being done on Model 3 cars.

I believe we'll see further analyst revisions, with Q2 (and overall 2018) loss forecasts becoming much deeper. Q2 may well be worse than Q1. It certainly won't be much better.

5,000 Model 3s per Week by End of Q2?

Nope, not at any point in Q2. Tesla offered guidance that was even squishier than anything offered before.

We continue to target Model 3 production of approximately 5,000 per week in about two months, although our prior experience has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time because of the exponential nature of the ramp.

I have to believe the Fremont plant is more chaotic than ever right now, and the frenzy will crank up to Whirling Dervish intensity in Q2.

When Will Tesla Hit 200,000 "Qualified Vehicles?"

I and many others have discussed the importance of the 200,000 U.S. vehicle threshold. The quarter in which Tesla hits it, and the full quarter thereafter, will allow use of the entire $7,500 U.S. federal income tax credit by Tesla buyers.

Then, the phase-down begins: two quarters of a $3,750 credit, followed by two more at $1,875, and then it's gone.

There are increasing indications Tesla will try to avoid hitting the number in Q2 and will instead aim for the first day or two of Q3. Producing and stockpiling as many cars as possible in Q2 would help optimize such a strategy.

Yet, the quarterly update reveals Tesla intends to shut down the Fremont factory for 10 days or so in Q2. Obviously, this is not a well-oiled machine.

Customer Deposits

The customer deposits balance jumped from $854 million at year-end to $985 million at the end of Q1. Does that mean Tesla has more reservations for its vehicles?

Given the sweeping definition of customer deposits, it's impossible to say for certain, but I doubt it. The quarterly update notes there were a higher number of Models S and X in transit at quarter end, which had a negative impact of $120 million on working capital.

I translate that to mean $120 million which typically would have been in cash was instead in customer deposits. Deduct the $120 million from the Q1 customer deposits number and you are about where you were at the end of 2017.

That said, Tesla was emphatic that its "Model 3 net reservations, including configured orders that had not yet been delivered, continued to exceed 450,000 at the end of Q1."

CoverDrive, Where Art Thou?

I'm confident I'll be hearing from CoverDrive soon. Perhaps he's licking his wounds, as he saw a $900 million GAAP loss and it registered at only $710 million.

CoverDrive assumed Q1 ZEV credits and ignored the changes wrought by the new lease accounting. Back out the $50 million in ZEV credit revenue, and an approximately $160 million effect from the accounting change (IgnatiusReilly and doggydogworld have puzzled it out - start here) and he was just about spot on.

I suspect more clues to the Q1 accounting that caused the divergence will become apparent in the 10-Q, likely to be published within the next week or so.

Random Notes

Earlier this week, you may have read my "book" about the Munro Teardown of the Model 3s. Now enjoy the movie.

If you were following Simon Mac, you would have known Tesla's Director of Western European was ready to part ways with his employer a week before Tesla finally announced it. I have it on reliable information that Simon has more good stuff on tap.

The artist formerly known as SomeDudeHere made his Seeking Alpha contributor debut this week under the high falutin' name of Sustainable Development Holdings. It's about Musk's personal debt secured by his pledge of Tesla stock, and it's pretty great. Lift a mug to the new SDH.

Conclusion

This most volatile stock, thanks to a volatile performance by the volatile man who heads up the company, became even more dangerous yesterday.

Proceed with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Yes, I use long-dated options.