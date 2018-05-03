Interview With Steve Einhorn (Vice Chairman Of Omega Advisors) On Omega's Investment Outlook And What Sectors They Currently Like (And Much More)

Which sectors of the equity market Omega currently finds to be attractive.

The Boyar Value Group recently sat down for an in-depth interview with Steve Einhorn (Vice Chairman of Omega Advisors).

In this wide-ranging interview, Steve discusses:

Why he believes the current bull market still has room to run

Some of the factors Omega considers in determining position sizing

How Omega blends macroeconomics with fundamental investing

Which sectors of the equity market Omega currently finds to be attractive

Some of the factors Omega considers in determining when to exit a position

How Omega invests in this current unpredictable political environment

What geopolitical risks concern them

What is on Omega’s “bear market” checklist

As well as many other timely and interesting topics!

To listen to the interview in its entirety, please click here.

To read the transcript of the interview, please click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This interview does not constitute a complete description of our investment services and is for informational purposes only. It is in no way a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or investment advisory services. Any statements regarding market or other financial information is obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, but we do not warrant or guarantee the timeliness or accuracy of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and there is no assurance that any targets or forward-looking statements will be attained. This interview represents the views of Boyar Asset Management as of April 17th 2018 and may change without notice. Boyar Asset Management may own shares in any of the companies discussed during the interview.