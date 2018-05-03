Qualcomm - Why It's A Bargain Right Now

Irrespective of which of the two scenarios comes about the P/E ratio should fall back to 6.6 to 7.4. based on the closing price of $49.75 from Wednesday last week. This means that the stock can currently be had for a bargain price and shareholders should benefit in any case.

In scenario one, if the NXP takeover goes through, a leading chip company in the areas of mobile communications technology, the automotive industry and digital payment solutions will be created.

Qualcomm management announced that if the approval of the Chinese competition watchdog would not transpire within the next three months, the NXP-deal will be canceled.

"In the short term, the market is a beauty contest. In the long term, the market is a weighing machine."

– Warren Buffett

Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) published its results for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday last week after the stock market closing. The profit expectations were surpassed by 14% and sales expectations were slightly exceeded. While sales and operating profit in the semiconductor business (QCT) have increased year-over-year, the results in the more profitable licensing business (QTL) were essentially dominated by licensing disputes with Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Huawei (see the following figure).

(Segment Results Q2 2018. Source: Qualcomm Quarterly Report April 25,2018)

Since I have just recently written a comprehensive business analysis on my German-language blog and described the challenging environment, I will focus in this post on the key developments from the current, quarterly report.

What new developments have the current earnings release come up with?

There is a surprising turnaround in the planned takeover of the Dutch chip manufacturer NXP. Apparently, management has lost patience with the Chinese regulators. This has certainly contributed to the grueling takeover battle with Broadcom, which could only be averted at the last second by US President Trump's veto. As part of the earnings call, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf announced that if the approval of the Chinese competition watchdog would not transpire within the next three months, the deal will be canceled. Instead, the funds earmarked for the takeover would be invested in a share buyback program and thus generate shareholder value.

The background to the NXP takeover's delay is that the Chinese competition watchdog, which is the last pending authority to approve, has demanded further concessions from Qualcomm. However, Qualcomm management is primarily attributing the call for additional requirements to the current tensions between the US and China. In response, Qualcomm extended the acquisition agreement with NXP for another three months until July 25th, 2018. The Qualcomm management is confident that the deal will come about and work actively with Chinese competition watchdog to achieve a timely approval.

In addition, Qualcomm's management aims to resolve the license disputes with Apple by the end of the year and preferably out of court. In this context, it was also announced that the Qualcomm licensing model was revised. The price cap for calculating royalties was dropped from the original $500 to $400 per device (smartphone manufacturers must provide a given percentage of the device price to Qualcomm).

Which impact do the new developments have for Qualcomm?

If the NXP takeover is to transpire, a leading chip company in the areas of mobile communications technology, the automotive industry and digital payment solutions will be created. NXP would make an earnings per share contribution of $1.50 per share in 2019. This would correspond to a profit growth of more than 20% to a total of $6,75-7.50 per share for fiscal year 2019 (see red marking in the following chart).

The analysts’ expectations were previously at $3.79 per share. In comparison: For fiscal year 2017, the earnings result was $4.28 per share.

Based on the closing price of $49.75 from Wednesday last week, the P/E ratio would fall back to 6.6 to 7.4 for fiscal year 2019. This means, amongst others, the stock can currently be had for a bargain price.

(Fiscal 2019 Earnings per Share (NYSEARCA:EPS) guidance as of January 2018. Source: Qualcomm Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides)

If Qualcomm should not receive approval from the Chinese cartel authority, shareholders shall benefit from a share buyback program according to Qualcomm management. The share buyback program shall have a volume of $20-30 billion and shall be carried out quickly. Depending on the amount of the final volume share buyback program, it would correspond to 27%-40% of the market capitalization.

According to the forecasts of Qualcomm management, earnings per share would increase by $1.50 or more than 20% in fiscal year 2019 due to the buyback program (as the share buyback program decreases the number of outstanding shares, the profit is distributed to fewer shares, so that earnings per share increase; see the green marked areas in the graphic above).

However, if the takeover deal with NXP were to burst, Qualcomm would have to pay a break-up fee of $2 billion to NXP.

What are the sense and the nonsense of a potential share buyback program?

From a fundamental perspective, the Qualcomm management emphasizes with the intention of a share buyback program that they are confident of the company's future and competitiveness and prefer an investment in their own company, rather than make overpriced acquisitions in the current bull market.

From a quantitative point of view, this means that the company is saving dividend payments on the shares bought back. What's the point in all that? I'll show you!

The closing price of the Qualcomm share was on Wednesday last week at $49.75. Qualcomm pays $2.48 per share in dividend for the current year (most recently increased from $0.54 by 9% to $0.62 per share and quarter). As a result, the dividend yield is currently 5% ($2.48/$49.75 = 0.05).

Now let's assume that Qualcomm only invests the announced lower limit of $20 billion in share buybacks and then multiply that amount by 5%. This results in a total of $1 billion for the year. In other words, Qualcomm would save around $1 billion a year based on the current share price with the $20 billion share buyback program.

Now you're going to think, "wait a minute, with that money Qualcomm could also repay its debts. That would make more sense". I'll show you that it makes less sense!

Qualcomm has stated in its report for the fiscal year 2017 that they have issued fixed and floating rate bonds with a maturity of up to 30 (!) years and a total value of $11 billion. Interest rates were between 1.80% and 4.47% per year. In general: the higher the maturity, the higher the applied interest rate. This means that for the 30-year bond, Qualcomm would probably pay 4.47% interest per year (see the following figure).

(Credit costs of Qualcomm as of May 2017. Source: Qualcomm 2017 Annual Report of Form 10-K)

For the sake of simplicity, let’s assume that the average interest rate is around 3% per year ((1.8 + 4.47)/2 = 3.135. Note: 10-year US government bonds currently yield around 3% per year, so this is an absolutely realistic rate.)

The difference between the 5% dividend yield minus the 3% interest rate on the borrowed funds yields 2%. This means that the "cost of equity" - in this case the cost of equity means the dividend yield - is 2% higher than the borrowing costs. In other words, Qualcomm can save 2% "cost" per year for every Dollar that the company invests to buy back its own shares.

In addition, let’s assume that Qualcomm will only invest the announced minimum limit of $20 billion in the buyback program and multiply this $20 billion by 2%, then an amount of $400 million will result. This means that Qualcomm would save around $400 million on "cost" in a year by using a share buyback program of $20 billion. It's magic, isn't it?!

Exemplary, it can be mentioned that Qualcomm has paid interest of $179 million and dividend payments of $845 million ($0.54 per share) in the last quarter according to the current quarterly report.

In other words it would make little sense for Qualcomm to repay its debts now. It is much more profitable for the company to buy back its own shares and to save on dividend payments. It would make even more sense to borrow even more debts and to buy even more of its own shares. Particularly since the company would still have enough cash to pay its approximately $20 billion in debt in one shot after deducting the $20 billion for a share buyback program.

The cash on hand was $39.6 billion on March 25, 2018. Depending on the amount of the share buyback program (from $20 up to $30 billion), $10-20 billion would remain in Qualcomm's coffers (see the following figure).

Cash vs. debt as of March 2018. Source: Qualcomm Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides

Let us now look at this matter from the perspective of a shareholder. The share buyback program at a volume of $20 billion would correspond to 27% of the market capitalization. On the one hand, this means that due to the buyback program the shares of a shareholder could rise by 27% in value.

Alternatively, it could be argued that the company could rather pay a special dividend. The advantage would be that the shareholder would not be dependent on market fluctuations and would receive his funds directly. However, it should be kept in mind that the shareholder would have to tax the dividend income (e. g. in Germany). On the contrary, in the case of a share buyback program, the shareholder can sell his shares as needed and even offset its losses so that the shareholder can attain a tax-free dividend (this is a German Regulation, not sure about corresponding US regulations).

Qualcomm's share price is already burdened with pessimism, so a downside risk that could destroy the potential returns through a share buyback program appears to be low. Unless there is an unexpected occurrence or the overall market weakens.

Which investment opportunities arise for potential investors?

In summary, there are two key value generators for (potential) investors.

In the first scenario, if the NXP takeover goes through, a leading chip company in the fields of mobile communications technology, the automotive industry and digital payment solutions will be created. According to Qualcomm’s Management forecasts, profits and competitiveness would increase significantly and shareholders would benefit in the long term as a result of the NXP takeover.

In scenario two, shareholders could benefit from a significant short-to medium-term upside potential by the announcement of a $20-30 billion share buyback program. This would be particularly interesting for short to midterm investors or even speculators. Talking of speculators: see the following screenshot who also has bought Qualcomm shares recently according to Gurufocus (Not talking about speculators: Ken Fisher is one of my mentors even though he doesn't know that yet).

(Gurus latest trades with Qualcomm. Source: Gurufocus.com)



In response to an analyst's question as to whether a share buyback program was the optimal way to generate shareholder value, Qualcomm Management replied that the current share price is attractive for share repurchases. Additionally, the company is well equipped for the future and can generate sufficient cash flow for potential acquisitions, according to Qualcomm’s management.

Irrespective of which of the two scenarios ultimately comes about, the shareholders have a dividend of up to five percent, which was recently increased by nine percent. Moreover, the dividend is based on a debt-free balance sheet (after offsetting the debt with the cash holdings) and a healthy cash flow (once the license disputes have been resolved).

In addition, the timely resolution of the license dispute with Apple and Huawei is another crucial factor influencing the development of the stock price and earnings, as Qualcomm would receive the currently blocked earnings from the licensing business. In this context, it should be noted that US President Trump had a meeting on Wednesday last week with the Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House. I could imagine that the licensing disputes between these two leading US companies, Qualcomm and Apple, were also addressed and Trump appealed to a peaceful and timely settlement of the issue as Qualcomm’s Management appears to be very confident that a timely agreement might transpire.

Conclusion

„Price is what you pay; value is what you get.“

– Warren Buffett

The best time to buy shares of outstanding companies is then when they are stuck in a (temporary) crisis. Warren Buffett bought Coca-Cola when it was caught up in a lawsuit and the stock price had fallen drastically. We recently experienced a similar scenario with Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) shares. The hard-boiled investors, who have been so smart to take advantage from the stock decrease to around $150 because of the data scandal or at least just held their shares, were able to enjoy a 10 percent intraday stock price increase on Thursday after earnings release since Facebook delivered outstanding numbers. As a shareholder, it is important to switch off the noise around and to put the focus on the essentials.

I have increased my Qualcomm position during the last stock market turbulences before the earnings release. Referring to the board's forecasts and regardless of whether the NXP takeover or a share buyback program comes into being, the current price seems very attractive.

A competitive advantage that seems to be taking over the whole issue of licensing disputes and the NXP takeover, but offering considerable potential, is the 5G technology. According to Qualcomm, the transition to 5G and its associated commercialization will start in 2019 and Qualcomm should benefit significantly from those circumstances as a technology leader.

From a long-term perspective, I think it would be a pity if the NXP's takeover would not work. The purchase would create a leading chip company in the fields of mobile communications technology, the automotive industry and digital payment solutions, which would be ideally equipped for the future. This would have a significant long-term return potential for shareholders.

On the other hand, I welcome the willingness of the Qualcomm management to generate shareholder value and "pay off" surplus funds to shareholders if the NXP takeover does not go through. The potential returns due to a potential share buyback program in the volume of 27-40% of the current market capitalization, combined with a dividend yield of five percent, is not to be disdained. Additionally, the company's expenditures will be reduced in the long term due to the saved dividend payments.

On the one hand, the revision of the licensing model should help to resolve the current licensing disputes with Apple and Huawei in a timely manner, and also prevent further license disputes and legal disputes with other Licensees. Furthermore, the adaptation of the licensing model could have a positive impact on the pending approval of the Chinese competition watchdog.

Therefore, assuming a positive development of the points already outlined, the Qualcomm course should arise from its Sleeping Beauty sleep. I assume that the price rises that we have seen during the Broadcom takeover battle have been a little preview of what the actual worth of Qualcomm is.

I would like to round off this analysis with a quote I really can appreciate. I came across it recently when I attended a workshop.

„You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.“

Finally, I wish you plenty of success and returns for all your individual investments!

