RSP Permian (RSPP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss RSP Permian's first quarter 2018 financial and operating results. Yesterday after the market closed, we issued our earnings release and filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Speaking on the call today, we have Steve Gray, RSP's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. We will not host Q&A following Steve's prepared remarks. Please feel free to reach out to RSP Investor Relations with any follow-up questions on our quarterly results.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven D. Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you and good morning. Given our pending merger with Concho Resources, I'll keep my comments brief and primarily focused on our first quarter results and current activity with some concluding thoughts on the transaction. And as Alyssa has mentioned, we won't be taking questions on the call today due to restrictions surrounding our ability to comment on the deal process and timeline ahead.

Our first quarter production averaged 62.8 MBoe per day, 72% oil, up 39% over the first quarter of 2017. We generated record quarterly adjusted EBITDAX of $205 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.50 per share in the first quarter, up 65% and $0.34 per share respectively over the prior year's first quarter.

During the quarter, we spent $242 million of development capital including the $195 million on drilling and completions and $47 million on infrastructure and other expenditures. While production in the first quarter was relatively flat with the preceding quarter, it was consistent with our internal expectations and we are on track to meet or exceed the midpoint of our production guidance for the year.

As we noted on our fourth quarter call, an unusually high amount of offset operator completion activity negatively impacted our operated and non-operated volumes in December and continued on into January and February. And though we added a third frac crew mid-quarter, the initial impact of the incremental activity was more shut-ins of currently producing wells before we began to realize an uplifted production from the new wells.

We finally began to see the benefit of the accelerated completions in late March as we exited the quarter at over 70,000 Boe per day and we continued on a steep production ramp throughout the month of April. We remained on course for a strong production build throughout the year. We completed 31 wells during the first quarter, putting us ahead of schedule for our expected 100 to 120 operated completions for the year.

Our contracted third frac crew arrived in mid-April, slightly ahead of schedule to replace the spot crew we hired in late January. We also added an eighth drilling rig near at the end of the month. We now have five rigs running in the Delaware Basin and three in the Midland Basin. In the second half of the year, we plan to have an equal split of drilling activity between the Midland and Delaware Basins with four operated rigs in each basin.

Turning to the cost side. Our per unit operating costs for the quarter were consistent with our expectations and fell within our annual guidance range, and although our overall capital spend in Q1 was a little above our original projection, on a per well basis, capital cost for the quarter came in slightly below our budget assumptions as we were successful implementing a number of cost-cutting initiatives. Infrastructure CapEx for the year is front-end loaded and we spent a good portion of our budget this quarter to continue to expand our facilities to accommodate higher-activity levels.

We are particularly proud of our continued success this quarter in several operating areas including further delineation of multiple productive zones across our acreage position. In the Midland Basin, our first horizontal Jo Mill well, the Spanish Trail 4825 has reached a 15-day IP rate of 1048 Boe per day or a 150 Boe per day per thousand foot of lateral. It is still cleaning up and is outperforming our internal-type curve.

Our Parks Bell 3926H Wolfcamp A well, another successful extension on the west side of our acreage position, established a 30-day IP rate of 1440 Boe per day or 205 Boe per day per thousand feet of lateral.

In the Delaware Basin, our further south well to-date, the Boyd 28 11 1H Wolfcamp XY established a 30-day IP rate of 1526 Boe per day or 324 Boe per day per thousand feet, and our Ludeman 202H 2nd Bone Spring well established a 30-day IP rate of 1013 Boe per day or a 141 Boe per day per thousand feet of lateral.

To sum up on operations, we are pleased with where we are currently and as we head into the remainder of the year, we are well-positioned to achieve our annual growth target.

Now, turning to our recently announced merger with Concho. We here at RSP Permian are extremely proud of the company and the team we have built over the past eight years. We have built an excellent organization with a great culture, great assets and great people and we have been leaders in many ways in the Permian Basin, but we shouldn't let pride of authorship cloud our judgment. The merger with Concho makes sense for a variety of reasons. I believe consolidation in our basin is the right thing for our shareholders and for our industry in general.

For RSP, combining with Concho represents an opportunity to achieve full fuel development efficiencies sooner, enhancing drilling economics and resource capture and ultimately total shareholder returns. Further, given public equity market dynamics, we feel RSP shareholders will benefit from being part of a larger company with a bigger balance sheet and a large stable production base, which can more easily absorb the significant quarterly production fluctuations that come with larger multi-well projects.

The board and management of RSP, including myself, unanimously believe that this merger is the right decision at the right time. Our complementary acreage and infrastructure footprints, combined technical knowledge, investment grade balance sheet and scale, position the combined company to generate significant financial benefits that will accrue to shareholders beginning in the first year following the close of this transaction and for many years to come.

To conclude, I'd like to take this chance to tell all of our employees thank you for all your hard work in building the RSP Permian. Your talent and drive are the reason we've been able to be one of the lowest cost operators in our business year-after-year while growing the business from a little over 8,000 Boe per day to nearly 80,000 Boe per day during the four years we've been public. And most importantly, your integrity and commitment to safety continue to earn the respect and trust of our stakeholders. I'd also like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our business partners and investors whose support has been invaluable to us along the way.

Thank you again for joining us today and for your interest in and support of RSP over the years.

